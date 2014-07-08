Christian Bale And Joel Edgerton Have Dueling Sword Boners In ‘Exodus: Gods And Kings’

The twin Hollywood trends of Biblical subject matter and conflict between tough, bearded westerners and effeminate Muslims and proto-Muslims will find a beautiful synergy this December with the release of Ridley Scott’s ‘Exodus: Gods And Kings.’ It stars Christian Bale as a buff, bearded, bush-loving Moses, revolting against the effeminate make-upocracy of Pharoah Ramses II and his gang of bejeweled guyliner bros. With the Pharaoh played by Joel Edgerton, an Australian actor so grain-fed looking that he could play the protagonist in a John Cougar Mellencamp video.
Moses and Ramses are adopted brothers who’ll eventually become enemies, but in this poster it just looks like they’re slightly intrigued by the possibility of touching the tips of their sword boners together. Keep a tight grip on that shaft, Christian.
Touching tips is fine, as long as they don’t cross the streams.
OMG, Edgerton, dude. Looks like he should be in 300.
They cast the Amazing Colossal Man as Ramses?
Could’ve sworn that was bald John Cusack.
That individual Ramses poster is John Cusack or I’ll eat my hat.
(And by “hat” I mean “BBQ’d ribs”. Because either it is John Cusack or I eat ribs. Win-win.)
Don’t forget Adrian Paul as Joshua, who’s basically Moses’s assistant (and later successor). In other words, the Jesse to Bale’s Mr. White.
You mean Aaron Paul….
Isn’t Adrian Paul the guy from Highlander?
You’re right, but now I wonder which one would be better.
I don’t know why Ramses looks so forlorn. I mean, he’s no Trojan or Sheik, but he still gets some action, doesn’t he?
Really excited about the “Homoeroticism” tag until I clicked it and only two entries popped out at me. Was expecting more… (* kicks can sullenly *)
That is….surprising.
Clearly we need more wrestling movies!
Um, the marketing department kinda blows for this film. So far. Those posters are shitty.
The Egyptians believed in gods. That’s why God sent Jesus and Moses (via a time-travel Stargate) to Earth. So they could nuke Egypt.
Or not. I dunno. I never paid attention in Sunday School.
hate to be that guy, but Edgerton doesnt look very egyptian…– closes tab–
Bale doesn’t look terribly Bronze Age Mediterranean, either.
indeed, i played it safe considering i had no idea what races moses is supposed to be…thanks for the heads up tho
Ostensibly a Hebrew, but some suspect he was an exiled Egyptian, so I covered both bases.
Why….Why is Hollywod keep doing this…First of all having Christian Bale play Moses is like Kelsey Grammar playing Martin Luther King(yea I Said it) & Why keep telling these stories if they’re not going to be Accurate to the story in the first place smh I’d rather watch the 10 commandments
Kelsey Grammar would make a great Moses.
@jesuswasaterrorist Nooo thats not what Im saying….Im saying they should a cast some better pple, & stick to the story….The 10 Commandments is made in the 50’s I can accept that it wasnt many Black actors then…But its 2014 at lest give me a Dark Skin Latino Smh…Im sure there are enough arabic actors that could have pulled this off. Im just Saying. & I prefer The Prince Of Egypt to both
HOLY SHIT!
It’s crazy how many white people the middle east had in bible times.
Only because we can’t understand non-white people. Do they even have organs like us?
@irishda Well if they’re too full of jealousy and lies to have room for a soul, I’m pretty sure you can rule out organs too. Atleast that’s what I think Grandad always said. The hood muffled him up real good.
Meh, think I’ll just watch Prince of Egypt again. SING-ALONGS!