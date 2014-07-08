Christian Bale And Joel Edgerton Have Dueling Sword Boners In ‘Exodus: Gods And Kings’

#Christian Bale #Ridley Scott
Senior Editor
07.08.14 26 Comments

The twin Hollywood trends of Biblical subject matter and conflict between tough, bearded westerners and effeminate Muslims and proto-Muslims will find a beautiful synergy this December with the release of Ridley Scott’s ‘Exodus: Gods And Kings.’ It stars Christian Bale as a buff, bearded, bush-loving Moses, revolting against the effeminate make-upocracy of Pharoah Ramses II and his gang of bejeweled guyliner bros. With the Pharaoh played by Joel Edgerton, an Australian actor so grain-fed looking that he could play the protagonist in a John Cougar Mellencamp video.

Moses and Ramses are adopted brothers who’ll eventually become enemies, but in this poster it just looks like they’re slightly intrigued by the possibility of touching the tips of their sword boners together. Keep a tight grip on that shaft, Christian.

[Yahoo]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christian Bale#Ridley Scott
TAGSBIBLICAL EPICSCHRISTIAN BALEEXODUSEXODUS: GODS AND KINGSJOEL EDGERTONPOSTERSRidley Scott

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP