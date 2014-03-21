Christian Bale To Play Steve Jobs In Aaron Sorkin-Written Biopic… If David Fincher Gets His Way

David Fincher continues to be the favorite to direct Sony’s still unnamed (and Aaron Sorkin-penned) Steve Jobs biopic. There’s just one thing holding him back: Fincher wants Christian Bale to play the Apple co-founder, or he’s walking away.
The Wrap reports (emphasis added):
Oscar winner Christian Bale is David Fincher’s choice to play Steve Jobs in the untitled movie that Aaron Sorkin has written for Sony, an individual familiar with the project has told TheWrap.
(…)
Fincher recently met with Sony’s Amy Pascal to discuss the possibility of directing the film, and told her, in no uncertain terms, that he’d only take the reins of the project if Bale plays Jobs.
So there you have it. You’re either getting the powerhouse Fincher-Bale duo in this thing, or neither of them will be breathing life into Sorkin’s lines about Windows’ graphical interface being “the worst (period) ripoff (period) ever (period).”
Big fan of Fincher, really hope he doesn’t Bale on the film..
I’ll leave.
That wouldn’t be the Christian thing to do..
The only way this biopic would be interesting is if they toyed with the idea of Steve Jobs being as important as the marketing made him out to be. If its another Apple hagiography or some Social Network rehash, I can’t imagine even Bale of Fincher would make something inspired.
Hey, I’m all for Christian Bale performances, David Fincher films, and anything that makes Ashton Kutcher look ridiculous.
I can’t believe Sony is thinking about green-lighting this movie. The story’s already been told in DEFINITIVE fashion.
Did I type “definitive,” I meant “defective.” However, I still don’t think we need two Steve Jobs bio-pics in such a short period. Where’s the Bill Gates movie? Or the film biography of Henry H. Univac?
i seem to remember this film would basically be three scenes from three jobs product announcements for the mac, imac and ipod or iphone?. I think sorkin said as much?
After The Pirates of Silicon Valley all this seems unnecessary.
Can’t Fincher just use Ashton Kutcher again? This time he’ll play Jobs with an Indian accent!
Will the movie be portraying Jobs as the pompous self aggrandizing douche-cano he was? Or some rose-tinted love story of who everyone wishes he was?
Oh, please! Is there really any need to make this movie? I hope it bombs spectacularly.