Christian Bale To Play Steve Jobs In Aaron Sorkin-Written Biopic… If David Fincher Gets His Way

David Fincher continues to be the favorite to direct Sony’s still unnamed (and Aaron Sorkin-penned) Steve Jobs biopic. There’s just one thing holding him back: Fincher wants Christian Bale to play the Apple co-founder, or he’s walking away.

Oscar winner Christian Bale is David Fincher’s choice to play Steve Jobs in the untitled movie that Aaron Sorkin has written for Sony, an individual familiar with the project has told TheWrap.

(…)

Fincher recently met with Sony’s Amy Pascal to discuss the possibility of directing the film, and told her, in no uncertain terms, that he’d only take the reins of the project if Bale plays Jobs.

So there you have it. You’re either getting the powerhouse Fincher-Bale duo in this thing, or neither of them will be breathing life into Sorkin’s lines about Windows’ graphical interface being “the worst (period) ripoff (period) ever (period).”

