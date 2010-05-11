Get excited, French literature buffs, because the director of Death Race and Aliens Vs. Predator is about to go double pits to chesty all over the Three Musketeers. And guess what, it’s in 3D! ALL FOR SLUTS & SLUTS FOR ALL! However, the story doesn’t end there. Paul W.S. Anderson’s 3D Musketeers project will be competing with a

Logan Lerman, who recently played the title character in “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” is in negotiations to play D’Artagnan, a young man who leaves home to become a member of the fighting force of the French king’s royal household. Ray Stevenson (“The Book of Eli”), Luke Evans (“Clash of the Titans”) and Matthew Macfadyen (“Robin Hood”) have been cast as three of the force’s best and most disgraced members: Porthos, Athos and Aramis. Rounding out the cast as villains are Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz as Cardinal Richelieu and Mads Mikkelsen [best name ever] as Rochefort. Anderson’s real-life wife, Milla Jovovich, has been cast as Milady de Winter, a former love of Athos who is described as “17th century Bond girl.” An offer is out to Orlando Bloom to play nemesis the Duke of Buckingham. [HeatVision]

That’s strange, I always thought of Orlando Bloom as more of a Lindsay of Buckingham. Anyway, It doesn’t say who described Athos’ girlfriend as a “17th century Bond girl” or why, so I asked original James Bond Sean Connery about it. He told me that it’s like “a twentieth centshury Bond girl that knowsh her plashe,” and then slapped me hard across the mouth.