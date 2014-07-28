Christopher Walken Will Play An Orangutan In ‘The Jungle Book’

The cast for the upcoming Disney remake of “The Jungle Book” keeps getting more and more inciting. According to Hitfix, Christopher Walken has been added to the cast to fill the role of King Louie, the orangutang. Also joining the cast is Giancarlo Esposito (AKA Gus from ‘Breaking Bad’) who will be voicing the role of wolf-pack leader Akela. These two additions join an already star-packed cast:
As previously reported, other leading cast for “The Jungle Book” includes Ben Kingsley as Bagheera, Lupita Nyong’o as Raksha, Idris Elba as Shere Khan, Scarlett Johansson as Kaa and newcomer Neel Sethi as Mowgli (the latter of whom will be the only actor to physically appear on screen).
The last time I watched Disney’s 1967 classic “The Jungle Book,” – complete with talking bears, a jazz-singing orangutang, and Liverpudlian vultures – I thought to myself “I hope they make a live-action remake of this movie. I know it’s a long shot to ask that Hollywood remake the 1967 ‘Jungle Book’ which was a remake of the 1942 ‘Jungle Book’, but maybe, just maybe, Hollywood will someday see the financial potential in remaking remakes. Someday.” Well, looks like my wish was granted, in 1994. And boy, was it terrible. I remember my 9-year-old self thinking “this is the gayest thing I’ve ever seen” which was saying a lot, as my favorite movie at the time involved Jim Carrey spreading his ass-cheeks right in my 9-year-old face. But now I’m all grown up. I don’t call things “gay”, I don’t watch Jim Carrey, and I don’t care for remakes. But I’m still interested in a live-action remake of “The Jungle Book.” Hopefully, this one will be better than the last one. But no worries if it’s not. Because there is ANOTHER remake of “The Jungle Book” being made simultaneously by Warner Bros, with Andy Serkis as the director (and playing all the parts, I imagine.) So many “Jungle Book” remakes to choose from. One of them has got to be good, right?
Here is the only scene from the 1994 “Jungle Book” remake that I enjoyed (for reasons a few readers will understand):
I’m praying to all that is holy that we get to hear Christopher Walken singing his own rendition of “I want to be like you.”
The movie will goddamn worthless without it.
“Oh…Ooo-eee…ooo. I wanna…be like you.”
This banana. This banana was in your daddy’s paw when he was shot with tranqs in Hanoi. He was captured, put in a zoo. He knew if the zookeepers ever saw the banana it’d be confiscated, taken away. The way your dad looked at it, that banana was your birthright. He’d be damned if any keepers were gonna put their greasy Jane Goodall hands on his boy’s birthright. So he hid it in the one place he knew he could hide something. His ass. Five long years, he had this banana up his inflamed, red baboon ass. Then he died of dysentery, he gave me the banana. I hid this uncomfortable hunk of musa acuminata up my ass two years. Then, after seven years, I was sent home to my family. And now, little man, I give the banana to you.
Outstanding.
I get the feeling that when Matt becomes rich, he’ll be installing a quicksand pit in his mansion.
If they had cast C-Tates as Mowglii, filmdrunk’s combined orgasm would’ve shifted the worlds axis
*Matt was sitting in at his desk in the bullpen of the office of Filmdrunk Inc. After reading about Christopher Walken’s casting in the live-action remake of The Jungle Book, he swiveled his chair in the general direction of Laremy’s desk.*
“Hey Laremy, you remember that 1994 live-action remake of The Jungle Book?”
“Oh yeah, that totally shit one? Man, that film was cray bonk. As soon as they saw the script they should have tossed it in el garbage.”
“It was brutal”
“So bad. Jesus, do you remember that one scene with the quicksand? What a nightmare”
“Wait, what?”
“Quicksand, the dude like got caught or something.”
“There was a quicksand scene in that film?”
“Yeah. What’s wrong?”
*Distractedly, Lieb turns back towards his own desk and wipes his forehead*
“What’s up with you?” Laremy asked.
“Nothing, it’s… I just… I gotta go!”
*Covering his crotch with his jacket, Matt rushed out of the office. Puzzled, Laremy sat there for a minute before noticing Matt left his lunch on his desk. Peeking into it, he noticed a snack pack.
“He probably won’t miss it.”
I will buy this collection of short stories when it comes out in coffee table book form.
The Jungle Book just became a must see.