Christopher Walken Will Star In Clint Eastwood’s ‘Jersey Boys’ Adaptation

When Clint Eastwood announced that he’d be directing the big screen adaptation of the massive hit Broadway music, Jersey Boys, he raised some eyebrows with the news that he wouldn’t go the Chicago route and cast A-list superstars to fill the titular roles. Instead, Eastwood wanted to promote actual Broadway cast members from the show’s various lineups to star in the film version, and that seems like a pretty smart idea.

Now, though, Eastwood and Warner Bros. are filling in the supporting roles around Jersey Boys Vincent Piazza, John Lloyd Young, Erich Bergen and Michael Lomenda with some A-list power, as they have cast Christopher Walken as mobster Angelo DeCarlo.

Walken will play the role of Angelo “Gyp” DeCarlo, the Jersey mobster who, in the show, served an unofficial consigliere role to the young singers as they tried to build their careers without falling into the grip of organized crime. (Via Deadline)

I’ve never seen Jersey Boys – or any musical, for that matter, because I prefer monster truck shows – but I love any casting news that involves Walken. He should be cast in no less than five movies per year, so we can continue to enjoy and appreciate the lovable 70-year old actor as much as we can. Even if they’re movies featuring David Spade and Kid Rock. Beggars can’t be choosers.

