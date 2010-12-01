Biopic About The Clash’s London Calling. Statham as Strummer or GTFO.

ScreenDaily and Variety today both report that British playwright Jez Butterworth is writing a biopic of The Clash, centered around their 1979 album London Calling, (which, it goes without saying, is one of the best albums of all time). I’m behind this idea a thousand percent, especially if they cast Jason Statham as Joe Strummer, and focus more on the beating-people-up-and-doing-BMX-tricks aspects of the story. The Clash, The Stath — admit it, it feels right.

Butterworth has a slightly dicey history in the features world, penning the Nicole Kidman comedy-drama “Birthday Girl,” and this year’s Doug Liman drama “Fair Game” (the latter with brother John-Henry Butterworth), but he’s best known as a playwright, and as one of the best of his generation—his plays include “Mojo” (adapted as a film in 1997), “The Night Heron,” “The Winterling” and “Parlour Song.”



Band members Mick Jones and Paul Simonon are serving as executive producers and advisors on the film, and have granted exclusive rights to use the music, which would seem to relegate [rival Joe Strummer biopic project] “Joe Public” to Jackie Jormp-Jomp territory.

The plot seems appropriately focused, as it’ll center on the recording of seminal album “London Calling,” and the relationship between the band and producer Guy Stevens, who had a major influence on the record, before dying of a drug overdose in 1981. [ThePlaylist]





