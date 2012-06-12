CLIP: New Spider-Man is Kind of an Assh*le

I haven’t seen The Amazing Spider-Man yet, but last time I posted a trailer, where Spider-Man talks to some thugs like a sarcastic, condescending New Yorker, I noted that Spider-Man (played by Andrew “Scarfield” Garfied)… kind of seems like an A-hole in this one. This latest clip (which shows the “Spider-Man Basketball” scene that’s already been hinted at in publicity stills) seems to drive the point home even more, with Peter Parker mercilessly humiliating the head jock to the point that you expect him to start asking “Why you hitting yourself, huh? Why you hitting yourself?”
Have Hollywood’s screenwriters have finally taken this embittered nerd wish-fulfillment thing too far?
There have been rumors going around that Sony wasn’t too happy with this movie, and I think I’m starting to see why. A few things:
- That score is radically overbearing. It feels like we’re watching a Jim Carrey comedy from the nineties.
- The head jock is named “Flash?” Seriously? Who are his buddies, Ogre and Biff?
- This husky dude in the long-sleeved shirt is a basketball player?
- “Bring it.” Ooh, creative. I wonder if he just saw The Expendables.
All in all, not too promising. But it does have a guy with a shaved head as the bad guy and a skinny guy with a cool jacket and hair that shags in his face just so as the hero, which is a nice new twist on things. All too often, the hero has a crew cut and a letterman jacket.
UPDATE: It’s been brought to my attention that Flash is a character in the comic book and is also in the first movie. Fine, that makes it less bad. Still, Spider-man is 50 years old. Feel free to change stuff like that. If the characters can say stuff like “bring it!”, you can certainly name them something less dumb than “Flash.” High school kids in 2012 aren’t using “Flash” as a nickname for someone super cool.
Cliches aside, I still smiled when the cheerleader’s bubble popped as he brought down the rim. My inner middle-schooler said “Right on, dude!”. I actually have increased intention of seeing this now.
Also, long-sleeved basketball dude is “husky”? Have you ever met this Internet that you write on? ;)
Vince I think you have a mistake in your article. You state in the last paragraph that “All too often, the hero has a crew cut and a letterman jacket” but I don’t think that’s correct. In most movies the person with the shaved head and the jacket would actually be the antagonist because they’re the cool kid and writers aren’t cool, thus have been the subject of abuse from the cool kids all their lives and want to write a hero who represents their views and aspirations (uses inhaler…puts hands on knees to recover…tells Mom to let me stand up for myself, I’m all grown up now! Ughhh).
Wait a second, I see what you did there. Clever, verrrry clever.
Not since the shower scene in American History X have I heard people screaming “JUST TAKE IT!” so often on film.
I hope they’re not going for some anti-bullying message, because having a formerly awkward kid be a dick to a popular kid kind of defeats the purpose.
The message is that being a bully is inherently good, clearly.
Flash Thompson is a character from the comics, and was also in the first movie. *wedgies self*
Travel.
And a clear charge.
good he was suppose the be a dick, not like tobey maguire pussiness.
All I ever saw were reruns of the 60s Spiderman cartoon. He was a total wuss and not really great at making decisions, plus he was always low on cash and an auntie’s boy. It made him a great underdog that you would root for. If Spidey turned into an a-hole, you might as well just watch Chronicle.
He’s supposed to be sarcastic not a dick…
you root for him because he does good things and smart. but you root for him being sarcastic and sometimes an ass too. He is literally a poor man’s batman with an comedic side.
Holy shit. This is like something I would’ve written on the inside cover of my math notebook in 9th grade. Also, thanks for being the one to point out the music thing; I think that was a 90s Tom Shadyac trademark. They keep playing the Nutty Professor on HBO and CHRIST that score is obnoxious.
Yeah, weirdly, I love Liar Liar, but the score is fucking atrocious. You could take the dialog out and still know what’s happening.
I hold myself in contempt! Maybe would should just talk about how awesome Liar Liar is.
Whenever I see this new Spiderman, I get this strange urge to punch Rachel Maddow in the face.
Must be the sass… or the haircut.
Don’t you sass me, young man!
Funny, I have that urge all the time.
I’m a fan of the “mildly asshole-ish hero” angle as well. For example, Captain America was a super-goody-goody whose moral inclinations in any situation are never at question. This Spiderman is a hero who, after saving the day, *might* just go home and wind down with some casting couch porn. And that’s relatable.
I’m just gonna point out the obvious.
Aside from the walk, even Donaghy thinks that was a charge. Flash had position.
I can’t believe he didn’t give an NBA Jam call of, “From down town!”
Weird, it’s almost like we’ve seen this before somewhere
Sidenote: I can’t actually see the video, but I’m still pretty confident there’s a striking resemblance.
“Light up the eyes!”
Ahhh, Victor Wong. The poor man’s Pat Morita.
I hope this film really keeps it up with the cheese as I have a Garfield/lasagna joke locked and loaded.
Seriously, besides Spidey being a douche, if that is the score that I will have to put up with throughout the entire film – I will be taking a big pass on this one.
Please tell me what is a spider man, or better yet, show me in 2 hours or less.
-Mentally Deficient Alternate-Dimensional Traveler Guy
(Hmm. I’m working on his theme song right now.)
I know that you now know that Flash is a comic book character but he’s got an incredibly deep history and connection with both Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Why insert (generic antagonist) when you can just have Flash Thompson? That’s like saying “I know JJJ has been Parker’s boss at the Bugle since forever but why not create another character to be Peter’s boss?”
Don’t have to get rid of him, just need to rename him. “Swag Thompson” has a nice modern ring to it.
Tates Thompson would be my choice.
Nice baggy shorts, fag. Is that so you can carry your ukelele in there? Ooooh, that’s right, you don’t even own a ukulele. (*flips scarf*) Ha! What a faggot!
I thought the whole super hero as an ass hole was already taken by Green Lantern.
His webslingers now shoot hair mousse.
the head basketball jock is white?
Yea they’re from NYC so duhhh.
Amazing burn on the score. The fuck is this, Liar Liar?
My thoughts exactly…I heard the Lizard actually sets to destroy Spider-Man after Peter forgets Dr. Connor’s birthday and instead sends him an anonymous box filled with “baseball stuff” [www.youtube.com]
Yes, Flash Thompson was in the first movie and played by Joe Manganiello, who…quick tangent…plays a character named “Big Dick Richie” in “Magic Mike” according to IMDb
Whoa, I just realized that the guy who played Flash in the Spiderman movie from 10 years ago is the same guy who plays Alcide on True Blood and hey not cool guys let me out of this locker.
He almost travels as much as LeBron.
Ok let me get this straight. A bully picks on someone for years. Then the person gets super powers and is just supposed to let this continue or at the very least just slink off? Insert rolleyes emoticon. What’s the point of having super powers if all you do is rescue cats from trees and chase after women who are in love with someone else?
my thoughs exactly, I would beat the shit out of those guys.
Sigh Andrew Garfield, I want to uppercut you so badly, but your chinless face makes this nigh impossible.
So basically I need to see a one on one battle between Spiderman and Teen Wolf.
or a game of H-O-R-S-E
How can I take this movie seriously when Peter Parker doesn’t take basketball seriously? He totally should have been called for traveling.
This clip is “The New Guy” movie compressed into 1 minute. Scarfield has that same stupid awkward grin as well.
When will these stupid scenes of displaying their new powers end? I wanted to punch myself during the first Spider-man when Toby catches all of Mary Jane’s lunch food. “Great reflexes!” Who the hell says that? Should have just made 1 or 2 more movies (different cast, no relation to the Raimi movies) with Venom as the villain. I like Mark Web (ho,ho) but I have little hope for this.
Um….travelling?