CNN canceled their Hillary Clinton documentary because our political system is broken, basically

Late last year, director Charles Ferguson (Inside Job) was hired to direct a documentary about Hillary Clinton for CNN. This week, Ferguson pulled out of the project like Bill all over Lewinsky’s dress. Ferguson wrote an explanation why he was pulling out for Huffington Post (the gist being that our political system makes fact finding and impartiality nearly impossible), and CNN subsequently canceled the film.
The short answer, according to Ferguson:
I discovered that nobody, and I mean nobody, was interested in helping me make this film. Not Democrats, not Republicans — and certainly nobody who works with the Clintons, wants access to the Clintons, or dreams of a position in a Hillary Clinton administration. Not even journalists who want access, which can easily be taken away.
Ferguson’s slightly longer answer is below, but basically, the gist is, he couldn’t make the film because no one was willing to cooperate, because none of them wanted to risk pissing off big money interests, the Clintons included, because Hillary wants to run for president, and that costs billions of dollars (no exaggeration) these days. So even if a politician, theoretically, wanted to not be a money-grubbing shitbag, he or she would be virtually guaranteed to lose. Hooray democracy!
The day after the contract was signed, I received a message from Nick Merrill, Hillary Clinton’s press secretary. He already knew about the film, and clearly had a source within CNN. He interrogated me; at first I answered, but eventually I stopped. When I requested an off-the-record, private conversation with Mrs. Clinton, Merrill replied that she was busy writing her book, and not speaking to the media.
Next came Phillipe Reines, Hillary Clinton’s media fixer, who contacted various people at CNN, interrogated them, and expressed concern about alleged conflicts of interest generated because my film was a for-profit endeavor (as nearly all documentaries and news organizations are). When I contacted him, he declined to speak with me. He then repeated his allegations to Politico, which published them.
CNN and I decided to publicly confirm the film project to clear the air. Immediately afterwards, the chairman of the Republican National Committee announced that the Republicans would boycott CNN with regard to the Republican presidential primary debates in 2016. Shortly afterwards, the entire RNC voted to endorse this position. […]
Basically, both sides agreed to pre-emptively boycott the very idea of investigating something. Wonderful.
In June, I attended a dinner for Bill Clinton, which was educational. Clinton spoke passionately about his foundation, about African wildlife, inequality, childhood obesity, and much else with enormous factual command, emotion, and rhetorical power. But he and I also spoke privately. I asked him about the financial crisis. He paused and then became even more soulful, thoughtful, passionate, and articulate. And then he proceeded to tell me the most amazing lies I’ve heard in quite a while.
For example, Mr. Clinton sorrowfully lamented his inability to stop the Commodity Futures Modernization Act, which banned all regulation of private (OTC) derivatives trading, and thereby greatly worsened the crisis. Mr. Clinton said that he and Larry Summers had argued with Alan Greenspan, but couldn’t budge him, and then Congress passed the law by a veto-proof supermajority, tying his hands. Well, actually, the reason that the law passed by that overwhelming margin was because of the Clinton Administration’s strong advocacy, including Congressional testimony by Larry Summers and harsh public and private attacks on advocates of regulation by Summers and Robert Rubin.
Wow, I thought, this guy is a really good actor. I also saw one reason why Hillary Clinton might not be thrilled about my movie. I discovered others. In Arkansas, she joined the boards of Walmart and Tyson Foods. One of the largest donors to the Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton Foundation is the government of Saudi Arabia. The Clintons’ personal net worth now probably exceeds $200 million, and while earned legally, both the money’s sources and the Clintons’ public statements indicate a strong aversion to rocking boats or making powerful enemies. […]
I would have loved to explore all this. But when I approached people for interviews, I discovered that nobody, and I mean nobody, was interested in helping me make this film. Not Democrats, not Republicans — and certainly nobody who works with the Clintons, wants access to the Clintons, or dreams of a position in a Hillary Clinton administration. Not even journalists who want access, which can easily be taken away. I even sensed potential difficulty in licensing archival footage from CBN (Pat Robertson) and from Fox. After approaching well over a hundred people, only two persons who had ever dealt with Mrs. Clinton would agree to an on-camera interview, and I suspected that even they would back out.
[…] And so I’m cancelling. (Not because of any pressure from CNN — quite the contrary.) It’s a victory for the Clintons, and for the money machines that both political parties have now become.
And so, CNN will now go back to their regularly-scheduled coverage of solemn-looking correspondents speculating wildly while standing on street corners next to accident sites. But hey, on the plus side, at least our political system is working super well. (*cocks finger pistol, puts in mouth*)
After what she did with Benghazi, no documentary of this twat will be complete without the prison sentencing as the credits begin rolling.
What difference does that make now?
^ yeah man some bad stuff happened but we should just get over it and move on
Never before have 4 dead americans been used so extensively to push an agenda. Truely the most tragic thing about Benghazi is theh amount of fervor the ones pursuing “justice” have abandoned anything of the sort.
If they lied, it was likely to protect sources and methods of ongoing intelligence operations in Libya. Thankfully the batshit insane hatred of everything Obama and Clinton allowed the wingnuts to not only publicize this and blow up CIA ops in Libya and northern Africa (I love how the GOP has absolutely no regard for protecting national security activities if there is even the slightest hint of scoring political points with idiots like SteveG, e.g. outing Valerie Plame).
Thanks, asswipes.
@wantabex you may want to take my comment and google it. hey remember it was all a movie… (votes).
‘Transparency’ to clinton’s means having really white skin that you can see threw.
Threw. Nice.
Yeah sort of takes the steam out of the joke. : (
The real Benghazi scandal is that he gets to play Batman:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Oh wait, you have evidence of some wrongdoing on her part in Benghazi?
I know it’s eluded the entire federal government, including the House Republicans how have subpoena power and have held countless hearings on this topic. For all their time and energy, Darrell Issa and his crew haven’t found evidence of anything.
But you know she did something wrong there. Not just wrong, but criminal? Man, you better run to the feds now because they’ve got nothing!
Benghazi or no, Hilary will ride to victory in 2016 on a wave of late 1990s nostalgia. The country shall rejoice and there will be much gelling of the hair and wearing of bowling shirts and dancing to swing music and rap rock will reign supreme once more!
@Juan_Carlo – if she ran on the return of nu-metal i’d vote for her without hesitation.
as opposed to the minor hesitation i will have before i vote for her anyway over whatever shitbag republican tries to run
Benghazi, Bengoozi, it’s a wahzi it’s a woozi, it’s *phweet* fairy dust…
Thank the flying spaghetti monster for rational minds like Martin and Otto.
At least there might be some hope for like, investigative journalism? The board positions w/ Walmart & Tyson + Saudi money seems somewhat salacious…odds are that was Wikipedia-able information.
So yes, super fucked are we all.
On one hand, no duh, but on the other hand it hurts to be so blatantly reminded of how awful everyone on both sides of the aisle is when it comes down to it.
Thanks, Citizens United!
Finger pistols don’t kill people, raging emus kill people.
“…or dreams of a position in a Hillary Clinton administration.”
Translation: I was going to make a heavily-biased documentary in return for political favors down the line.
What? No. He was saying that’s why people wouldn’t agree to be interviewed.
Yeah, he didn’t read it.
Don’t worry, as soon as politics is mentioned the partisans come down and just skim the article and make dumb comments.
God bless the internet.
Most don’t even skim.
Yeah, if you ever watched “Inside Job” too you know this guy makes a pretty deep cutting analysis of his subjects.
But what if we promised to electronically change your voice so you sound like Bobcat Goldthwaite AND give you either a Richard Nixon or Ronald Reagan rubber mask (your choice, one size fits all) to wear during the interview?
So, interview surfers who rob banks? MAKE IT SO.
Gary Busey plays the grizzled veteran reporter who says “I was doing interviews while you were still shitting in your hands and rubbing it on your face!”
Republicans thought the documentary would be a hagiography, and Democrats realized Hillary’s record could not be whitewashed.
It would have been better as a mockumentary. Bill would have made a great Creed.
Man the opening reenactment scene woulda been a winner. You really get a sense of Bill’s political ambitions being born when he popsicle-sticked Hillary in the back of a Pinto with a clove cigarillo.
(sorry)
You have nothing to apologize for
Don’t apologize to me. Apologize to the ghost of my boner.
I thought Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” in the background was really tasteful.
Seems more like a “Gimme Three Steps” kind of situation, doesn’t it?
CNN is cancelling it, so they can air a special edition of the movie Independence Day, in which Obama face is superimposed over Will Smith’s for the entire duration.
Now we’ll never know if there’s a dead snuke in her snizz.
I was really hoping for Donal Logue playing a young Bill :-
Bah, you’ve got the spine of a turd, Ferguson!
HOORAY for even more nepotism! Maybe, if we’re lucky, we can even get Jeb Bush to run! And then Chelsea Clinton and that other Bush step-son in TX.
Then Chelsea Clinton’s daughter… Good job, America!
uproxx commenters proving once again the thing they are the absolute worst at is politics.
That sounds like Illuminati talk to me, son.