Colin Farrell Heads The Short List Of Actors For The Lead In The Warcraft Movie

Casting is apparently underway for the big screen adaptation of the massively popular video game World of Warcraft, and production is already set to begin come January. According to Deadline, the actor at the top of the list is Colin Farrell, while Paula Patton is the actress already in negotiations for the lead female role.

While no details have been revealed regarding the plot just yet, Charles Leavitt (Blood Diamond, K-PAX) has penned the script and Duncan Jones (Source Code, Moon) was announced as the director at Comic-Con 2013. Deadline claims that Farrell is “50/50” to take the role, while a short list of actors being considered for other lead roles includes Paul Dano, Travis Fimmel, Anson Mount and Anton Yelchin.

Nerdmaster General Chris Hardwick spoke to Jones at Comic-Con right after a Warcraft teaser was played for the crowd, but of course it doesn’t exist anywhere else. Nevertheless, Jones screamed like a fanboy and hammed it up for the crowd while remaining so incredibly vague about what he’ll be trying to do.