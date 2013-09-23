Colin Farrell Heads The Short List Of Actors For The Lead In The Warcraft Movie

Casting is apparently underway for the big screen adaptation of the massively popular video game World of Warcraft, and production is already set to begin come January. According to Deadline, the actor at the top of the list is Colin Farrell, while Paula Patton is the actress already in negotiations for the lead female role.
While no details have been revealed regarding the plot just yet, Charles Leavitt (Blood Diamond, K-PAX) has penned the script and Duncan Jones (Source Code, Moon) was announced as the director at Comic-Con 2013. Deadline claims that Farrell is “50/50” to take the role, while a short list of actors being considered for other lead roles includes Paul Dano, Travis Fimmel, Anson Mount and Anton Yelchin.
Nerdmaster General Chris Hardwick spoke to Jones at Comic-Con right after a Warcraft teaser was played for the crowd, but of course it doesn’t exist anywhere else. Nevertheless, Jones screamed like a fanboy and hammed it up for the crowd while remaining so incredibly vague about what he’ll be trying to do.
Colin Farrell is the lead in a movie about the game World of Warcraft? I wonder if he is going to put on the 300 lbs naturally or use some sort of prothestics.
That’s a strange dress Jennifer Garner is wearing up there. Makes it look like something’s up with her nipples.
Something’s up, all right! Two thumbs and a big, green dong.
I love Colin Farrell and think he’s an amazing actor, but man when will studios learn the second that guy is in a huge movie it just dies. He’s at his best in smaller, more thoughtful fare, but this is just not his wheelhouse
I like him too but aside from In Bruges i find most of his roles indefensible.
Remember when Colin Ferrell and Eric Bana were movie stars?
Also I don’t know who Paula Patton is so I’m picture Paula Poundstone.
I’d rather see these guys do another Moon-type movie.
Hell, get Sam Rockwell in there, too. Then they’d have all my money.
Seeing Chris Hardwick at Comic Con is like the scene where Tony Montana sticks his face into a mountain of cocaine. Man, meet Your Element.
Unless you count The Avengers as an adaptation of Galaga, the track record for success at turning video games into movies is about 0 for infinity. Making this even borderline not horrendous would be more effort than I would put into, like, anything if Bowie was my dad.
I’m only moderately embarrassed to admit that I thoroughly enjoyed the first Mortal Kombat movie.
Cool! I’m looking forward to seeing how Colin transforms into a Kobold.
“you no take candle!”
They need to cast Donald Glover as Leeeeroy Jenkins!!!
On earth it’s bling bling on war craft it’s bling bang
this movie deserves to lose money I really don’t care who is in it. I enjoyed the game but the greed of the developers or big-wigs became overwhelming and beyond that there’s no story to tell. not that that’s going to stop whatever fanboys there are left.
and while it may be “massively popular” it’s also been hemorrhaging players for the past several years. down at least 5 million more than a third of it’s playerbase from it’s peak of 12 million.
remember when south park and american dad and the simpsons were all doing their WoW / mmorpg episodes? that would have been a good time to do this movie. now you’ve got 7 million players and nothing else *really* to bank on? good idea.
NEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRD!!!