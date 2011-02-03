College freshman rejoice, Bob Marley getting his own movie

02.03.11 29 Comments

A nation of college freshman stonededly swooned in approbation today as it was announced that The Eagle director Kevin MacDonald would helm a big-budget documentary about the life of Bob Marley, the most important cultural icon ever to grace a black-light poster.

Macdonald, whose past docs have included One Day in September and Touching the Void [I directed the porn parody of the same name -Ed], is said to have been granted unpredented access to the Marley’s family’s private archives and will, with their cooperation, attempt a definitive look at the artist’s life and work.

The official press releases describes the project as follows:

Bob Marley’’s universal appeal, impact on music history and his role as a social and political prophet is both unique and unparalleled. His music and message transcend culture, language and creed and resonate around the world today as powerfully as when he was alive. Only a handful of musicians have ever achieved such an impact and Bob Marley, though his life was far too short, stands among them. [ComingSoon]

It’s true, the political landscape changed forever in the wake of Marley’s landmark speech, We’re Jammin’, in which he famously declared, “We’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin, we’re jammin,” and perhaps even more importantly, “and we hope you like jammin too.”

I enjoy my Bob Marley Greatest Hits CD as much as the next guy, but do we really have to treat every guy who wrote good songs like they wrapped the entire planet in puppy tummy fur?  I mean, a “prophet,” really?  Who do they think he is, Tom Cruise?

