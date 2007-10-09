You owe it to yourself to watch this at least until the 2:15 mark. I promise you will not be disappointed.
From Arnold cutting off a bad guy’s arm with a machete to him gently feeding a deer, to a villain who’s just a fat Aussie in a chain mail shirt, Commando is one of the best B-movies of all time. It’s got so many classic lines: "You’ll have to excuse my friend; he’s dead tired." "Remember when I said I’d kill you last? I lied." and of course "These guys eat too much red meat!"
That’s why it is with great satisfaction that I report the release of the Commando director’s cut. From Collider:
This new director’s cut doesn’t feature any longer scenes, really, just a few more shots of gore, mostly in my favorite scene in which Arnie uses the various items in a toolshed to mutilate some guards. It’s long been rumored that there was a bit where he beats a dude with his own severed arm, but that’s unfortunately nowhere to be found.
Of course there’s also upgraded video and sound quality, and this:
Also included is a rather sleepy but still entertaining commentary by director Mark L. Lester. The highlight is when he says that Arnie’s intro in the film (for those who don’t remember, he emerges from the forest carrying a massive chainsaw) was inspired by the work of Leni Riefenstahl.
Awesome. Of course the guy who directs the ultimate Arnold movie would love Nazi propaganda.
WHY!
I like you, that’s why I’m gonna kill you last.
let off some steam bennet.
Don’t break radio silence until they see me. How will I know? Because all fucking hell is going to break loose.
This movie inspired one of my favorite Nintendo games: Ikari Warriors.
They should do a Total Recall of this movie!
shit, really? i love ikari warriors!!
hey, c’mon VH. pun war truce.
Dang, alyssa milano is young in this. I guess thats why when I say I feel like going "Commando" everyone calls me a pervert.
Ok, ok that will be my last pun until the End of Days
VH – I expected that out of C&P, but not from you.
damn you VH, damn you
We think we have it so bad as far as the quality of cinema today. Looking back, meh. Maybe it’s not so bad after all.
Nominus, checking out a young Alyssa Milano in that flick kinda makes you a sexual Pred. . . i will not pun. . . i will not pun. . . i will not pun. . .
did you notcie how it literally took you 3 hours just to conquer the first level???and how about that cheat code: A-B-B-A, oh yeah mother fucker, i’m back alive!!!!!
Sorry I went onto the next post before I saw the Pun Truce, I really am sorry, I wish i could go back with an Eraser and take it all back!
get them before the hairÃ‚Â does JW. that’s what myÃ‚Â gpa always used to say.
You know what I like best about this car? The price.
Surely Arnold has been a guest of Conan or Letterman hasn’t he?See what I did there? I didn’t bold face it, so it doesn’t count.
Here are the good pedophile sayings that I know:If there’s grass on the field, play ball! If not, then roll them over and play in the mud.Underage? Under me!
Any carry-on luggage? Just him.
My friend went to film school and they had an entire class on Arnold one semester. They watched and analyzed a bunch of his movies. At the end of the course he wrote a big essay on why Arnie always has black or hispanic leading ladies (can you name the exceptions?). Strange but true…
Isn’t ‘COMMANDO’ DIRECTOR’S CUT! basically crotchless underwear for filmmakers?
bryce-He has Jungle Fever?
Jamie Lee Curtis?
Think about it…
Jack how about: You know what’s great about taking a shower with a 12 y/o? When their hair gets wet they look 10.
That is one.
Linda Hamilton is obvious
What’s the worst part about having sex with an 8 year old?Getting the blood out of your clown suit.
The chick from Kindergarten Cop.
No he said leading LADIES!
Who the hell trained that private army? Cheech and Chong? You’d normally have to watch a Matt Helm movie to witness as feeble a force of henchmen as that.
You hear about the pedophile and the 8-year-old walking through the woods late at night? Kid says, "I’m scared." Pedophile says, "You’re scared, I’m gonna have to walk back through here alone!
Danny Devito.
Yeah, Linda Hamilton isn’t a love interest opposite him type leading lady. And I’m not sure about Kindergarten Cop either.
What’s better than sex with a 7 year old?*shudders*Nothing.
My friend reconned that he was normally cast opposite black/hispanic leading ladies (esp. early in his career) as it helped hide the fact that he was a huge musclebound freak that could hardly speak english.
A girl gets into her boyfriends car looking sad. He asks caringly, "Honey, whats wrong?" She lets out a sob and looks over at her boyfriend. She answers, "My mom says I cant see you anymore." "Why not?" he asks. "She says youre a pedophile answers the girlfriend. "Pedophile?" says the boyfriend "That’s a big word for a seven year old!"
Nice! Lance with the Kill!
Emma Thompson.
jacktion: true story.on one of my first days of college, the teacher asked everyone in class to introduce themselves and tell a joke. swear to God, my best friend told that same joke….and no one in the class laughed.except for me of course.
Okay, this page is going to be gone through with a fine tooth comb by the FBI. As will all of our lives. See you all at Leavenworth! I’ll be the guy who’s crying.
Worst. Henchmen. EVER.On a side note, it’s pretty cool that grenades make you do a front layout with a twist.
Did you know that the practice of women shaving their legs strated with French prostitutes who wanted to appear younger? There’s no joke there. It’s a fact.
Okay, this page is going to be gone through with a fine tooth comb by the FBI. As will all of our lives. Sweet, that saves me the embarrasment of having to buy a crabs kit at the pharmacy. Again.
so you’re telling me that bryce’s grandmother is french? that fucking bitch.
Guys, I don’t know if anyone else has noticed this, but I’m starting to think that that guys isn’t Jesus at all.
History of Prostitution: Taught by Professor Jacktion!
Why is it that no one knew how to reload in any of these movies? ‘Out of bullets? Better get another gun. Thankfully I have 6 of them slung across my back.’