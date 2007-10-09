You owe it to yourself to watch this at least until the 2:15 mark. I promise you will not be disappointed.

From Arnold cutting off a bad guy’s arm with a machete to him gently feeding a deer, to a villain who’s just a fat Aussie in a chain mail shirt, Commando is one of the best B-movies of all time. It’s got so many classic lines: "You’ll have to excuse my friend; he’s dead tired." "Remember when I said I’d kill you last? I lied." and of course "These guys eat too much red meat!"

That’s why it is with great satisfaction that I report the release of the Commando director’s cut. From Collider:

This new director’s cut doesn’t feature any longer scenes, really, just a few more shots of gore, mostly in my favorite scene in which Arnie uses the various items in a toolshed to mutilate some guards. It’s long been rumored that there was a bit where he beats a dude with his own severed arm, but that’s unfortunately nowhere to be found.

Of course there’s also upgraded video and sound quality, and this:

Also included is a rather sleepy but still entertaining commentary by director Mark L. Lester. The highlight is when he says that Arnie’s intro in the film (for those who don’t remember, he emerges from the forest carrying a massive chainsaw) was inspired by the work of Leni Riefenstahl.

Awesome. Of course the guy who directs the ultimate Arnold movie would love Nazi propaganda.