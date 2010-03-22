Comments of the week time, y’all. No prizes to giveaway, just humorousness for all, like Jesus turning water into wiener jokes. Blah blah blah, nominate for next week in the comments below, bookmark this post or use the CotW link in the sidebar. I think this one sums up the current zeitgeist or whatever. From Michael Bay to remake Monster Squad:
Jirish says: They should remake The Wizard but instead of an epic adventure to a Super Mario 3 tournament, it’s a bunch of 12 year olds sitting in their room yelling “f*ggot” into their headsets. Plus, explosions.
Mark it Zero wins the random story award in Julia Roberts Eats, Prays, Loves:
Mark it Zero says:
I was at a party one time, probably back around ‘97. Drinks were flowing, maybe a few people were toking, and it started getting pretty wild real fast. Sometime close to 2 in the morning, we were all trying to top each others crazy antics. Bill did the old tuck and kangaroo hop, some chick – I think her name was Allie – deepthroated a flower vase, I was putting lit cigarettes out in my mouth, when out of motherf*ckin’ nowhere, Julia Roberts busts in, and BAM! slams her face down on that day’s Washington Post, and comes up with half of Rachel Maddow’s column transferred to her cheek. Then she started grabbing her face and mushing and stretching the writing all together. Needless to say, that was the night we decided to get sober. We still meet on Wednesdays at the Waffle House.
As always, Burnsy knows his way around a wigger joke in Channing Tatum auditioned for Captain America:
Burnsy says: Yo girl, I don’t know ’bout no Red Skull, but you can battle this purple helmet.
Chareth Cutestory does the same for hipsters in Two minutes of Predators:
Chareth Cutestory says: The only thing hipster armies shoot is disgusted looks of abject mockery.
“Ooh, nice plasma cannon. What is this, nineteen eighty seve– *face blown off*
Chino Moreno connects with false Jesus in Hip pastor says Avatar is Satan:
Chino Moreno says: False Jesus connects with his tree by using his ponytail, not nails.
Moose predicts Gabourey Sidibe will lose weight:
Moose says: If she does lose a lot of weight, she’ll have so much excess skin that she’ll be able glide short distances like a flying squirrel.
Speaking of fat jokes… From MacGruber early review round up:
Johns Little Dick says: I hear Val Kilmer won his part in a pie eating contest.
Burnsy imagines the pitch meeting for Eat Pray Love:
Burnsy says: “Hello, Random House? Yes, I plan on writing a book about a trip I’m going to take with money you’re going to give me based on this idea… Well I am able to touch my penis to my anus, but I hardly see why that is of significance.”
Leave it to Chino Moreno to criticize a picture of Abe Lincoln holding a boombox:
Chino Moreno says: I think a funnier picture would be FDR with a Walkman.
Sometimes you have to understand a historical reference to get a joke about the disabled, and that is the FilmDrunk comments section in a nutshell.
Stinky Peet says: Abe Lincoln’s rap name was One Cent.
SmokeEmIfYaGotEm thinks Adrien Brody has come a long way. From Predators trailer:
SmokeEmIfYaGotEm says:
White Guy: Whats the last thing you remember?
Adrien Brody: I was winning an Oscar and kissing Halle Berry.
*Everyone laughs hysterically*
Adrien Brody: I-I was! Stop laughing!! I was a critically acclaimed actor!!!
*Everyone laughs harder*
And, from Kick-Ass has a music video:
Jacktion! says: This song is so gay that whatever song knocks it out of the #1 spot is going to be charged with a hate crime.
Ha, it’s funny because he said that song is number one.
Mmmm … vertical bacon sandwich, only horizontal…
My comment made me want to go buy the Wizard and watch it again. I’m sure I’ll regret not leaving it as a good childhood memory but who knows.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
ZeroCarisma says:
An older man visits a cemetery in Greece
*scene flashes back some 60 years to a spring day in Cassleberry, FL*
Nia Vardalos tells an 18 year old boy, after saving him, to “earn this.”
*scene flashes forward 60 years to the cemetery in Greece. Tombstone reads “N. Vardalos”*
The old man puts a gun to his head and pulls the trigger.
*Fin*
Pauly Dangerously says: After I chop up my sexual partner with a machete, I like to tell them “You just got Serb’d!”.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Donkey Hodey says:
If I ever see my daughter in a onesie that says “I wish my daddy sparkled” you’ll see her the next day in one that says “I wish my mommy didn’t have black eyes”.
Two-pack from [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Charteh Cutestory: Chris Evans calls that pose “washbored abs”
Mark It Zero: Chris Evans has a “Meh” trail.
Best analogy ever, from [filmdrunk.uproxx.com] :
Donkey Hodey says:
Green Day is the band version of ‘Boondock Saints’. I like most of it, it’s entertaining and kind of kick-ass. Still, I don’t like to admit too much to liking it because the people who really like it are fucking morons and I don’t want to associate with them.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
GenePoolParty says:
If they gave Olive Oyl some implants, she could be a 3D.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stone Soup:
I prefer tying myself to a kite. I call it Wang Gliding.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Donkey Hodey says:
French Indiana Jones died after stepping through a hole in the floor because he refused to believe that Jehovah was ever spelled a different way in an inferior language.
Frenchiana Jones
Donk slays my inner history geek wiff: French Indiana Jones actually prefers to be called The Seven Years Jones in Europe.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
HoHosWeKnows has me hohoing with
Are you sure this chick is French? They show her bathing.
and in the birdbrain post
His next movie is a Western called “A Fistful of Dong.”
Second Donk for “Seven Years Jones” on the Frenchiana post. That’s deep.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stone Soup says:
Marshall continued “I told Jamie that ‘Igga’ is the Yiddish word for ‘Writer’, so I can call him Mine Igga around the set. And that’s how he came to get this job.”
Aaaaand BOOSH
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
HoHosWeKnows says:
Werner Herzog plays the bag Paltrow can’t act her way out of.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
SilverScreenStoner
Wes Anderson pic: “Do you know precisely how incompetent you are? I could have quite literally done a better job viewing through binoculars from atop my estate in Versailles. Now fetch me some tea, peasant. My cardigan has been ruffled from your ineptitude.”
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Miz:
“Governor Flavius wears a giant sundial or GTFO.”
2nd MIZ. Very, very nice.
Shaq video post–ChinoMo takes it to the hole and attacks the rim:
Horace Grant was unable to see this video through his goggles so he left them on.
Flavius. . . Sundial. Mark it Ten!
Nicely done sir! [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Påüłÿ Ðąηgęrσűşľγ says:
Holy Fuck! It looks like Doc Brown and Old, Rich Biff Tannen are in that banner pic.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
CROOOOW! says:
This is my Airbender impression
*lifts one cheek*
PPFFFFTTTTTT
Fat Russell Crowe;
Crooow! says: AT MY SIGNAL, FIRE UP THE GRILL
Chino: Photographer: Ok, horse, get over here. Russell’s gonna get on your back.
Horse: Fuck that! *breaks own legs*
Russell: I FUCKING LOVE GLUE!! NOM NOM NOM
Pauly is raping my pterodactyl this week. [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Påüłÿ Ðąηgęrσűşľγ says:
Now, when I take a date to the movies, I can tell her that she aint the only one who’s gonna get it in the ass that night.
I’ve never had much of an idea about what was COtW worthy but what I do know is I want this:
Wrong move At the Movies people, they should have tossed Ebert back onto the set, him and his robot voice, tongue wagging around, drool flying, green screen his ass and have films of different roller coasters and mosh pits in the background, klezmer music rocking the soundtrack, sucking down Ensure and Newcastle shakes, every now and then just going chimpanzee style violent on some guess host… fucking metal.
Crappy in [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Second Crappy’s genius idea for At the Movies and Ebert.
green screen his ass and have films of different roller coasters and mosh pits in the background, klezmer music rocking the soundtrack
That’s the first time I actually laughed and jizzed myself at the same time.
From The Most Masculine-Smelling Morning Links Ever
Stinky Peet says:
I bet Tiberius smells like the captain’s log.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Seriously Burnsy?: It’s too early to nom.
DRAKKAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHN!!!
I have no idea who Kevin McCallister is but I gotta give him props for this one, same post as above:
I wore some Tiberius out to the bars last night. Not only did I get in four fights and lose all of them but my dad died
Oh, I also second “DRAKKAAAAAAAAAAAHN!” I looked all over for that joke, I should have known Burnsy had it chained to the radiator in his basement.
This was inspired.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Oski: George Lopez the Cat Standup:
*Low Rider by War plays*
MEOW-ORALE! Meow-wassup! Thank you!
You know you successful when you can get Mexicats on their hindlegs, ching-meow! Mexicats don’t stand on 2 legs for nothing. Shoot *lazy mex voice*”mira, my back paws are a-strain-ed.” You ever notice mexicats always pronounce the “ed”? What happened to Paco’s litter box? *lazy mex voice* “mira, he back-ed up into the wachine machine after too much cat nip.”
One thing about having my own show on ABC and being in movies like Marmaduke is I have more Whitecat fans. Their kittens love me…*overly white voice* “These are my kittens Dakota and Chad….” you ever notice the kinds of names Whitecats give their kittens? “Dakota y Chad..que es eso?” You see how they punish their kittens? “Dakota, I will not! I will not tolerate this behavior! I will count to 10 and then I will send you to your bed.” Shiiiit, Mexicats don’t mess around. My grandma would scratch the shit out of me. Grandma, please don’t scratch me! “You didn’t learn the last time I escratch-ed you, so I’m going to keep escratching you til you do.”
Second the Mexicats, ese.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Simple and effective.
ZeroCharisma says: *sips diet coke from penis shaped straw*
God damn it, Chino.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
ChinoMoreno says:
Pussy soup pairs well with a tossed salad.
Oski you magnificent sonufabeeeech…