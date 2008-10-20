Being a movie blogger is like being a third world mother; sometimes you have to give away things you’d rather keep. (What? What’d I say?) This week’s Comments of the Week winner gets The Mental Floss History of the World, on sale October 28th.
“In the hands of mental_floss, history’s most interesting bits have been handpicked and roasted to perfection. Packed with little-known stories and outrageous—but accurate—facts, you’ll laugh yourself smarter on this joyride through 60,000 years of human civilization. Remember: just because it’s true, doesn’t mean it’s boring!”
Personally, I prefer to masturbate myself smarter. That works, right? Anyway, see who won after the jump.
First, the runners up:
[From the Marley & Me thread]
The Kurgan says, ” bet that cutie likes peanut butter…”
[From the Twilight sequel thread]
Burnsy says, “Mexicans would make awesome vampires because they sleep all day anyway.”
Not to be outdone…
[From the Sex Drive thread]
Pauly Dangerously says, “All Mexican doughnuts are glazy.”
Burnsy also once again proved himself the master of fake MySpace names:
[From the Hitler/Brad Pitt in Inglourious Basterds thread]
Burnsy says, “Hitler’s MySpace name was ~*WutJewGunDo*~ReIcHx3_n1GG@wut.”
And then there were the Herve Villachaize jokes…
nominus says, “During the interview, just before his suicide, Herve stated that ‘I’m not happy’, to which Sasha replied ‘Oh yeah, then which one ARE you?’. Courts have nonetheless ruled that Sasha was in no way responsible for the cultural icon’s suicide.” [Clever]
John Wayne in a Devo Hat says, “I predict the Herve Villachaize film gets nominated for ‘Best Foreign Short Subject’.” [Seems obvious now, doesn’t it?]
Eibmoz, representing for the Drunkettes:
[From the Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes Pics thread]
Eibmoz says, “‘…so you see, Holmes, a man was found passed out in this very bed, but did not live here. Curious.'”
[Same post]
Donkey Hodey says, “Banner Pic: INVIZIBUL BASKITBALL!”
And from the Sarah Palin SNL thread, a joke that would only work for The Mighty Feklahr:
The Mighty Feklahr asked Sarah Palin if she had a little Klingon in her, and she said, “No.”, so He stuck His Worf action figure up her ass.
[From the Racist Picture thread]
Rotwangchung says, “This is Nassim. For only ninety-nine cents a day you can feed him and his monkey. For a few thousand dollars more you can also help him recover twelve million dollars from an offshore bank.”
[From the Ugly Truth poster thread]
witty nickname says, “Place the heart sticker over what is clearly missing by whomever sees this movie.
Chodin almost took the top spot again in typical Chodin fashion in the Two Execs at ShowEast thread:
Exec 1: Hey, so those Tyler Perry movies are pretty good, right?
Exec 2: I hope your kids f-cking die, Derrick.
And finally, our winner proves that short, sweet, and sexist is the way to go in the Selma Blair is Magic Thread:
Madman says, “For her next trick, she should grow a pair of tits.”
So send me your address to collect your prize, Madman. For the rest of you, keep on truckin’, and nominate your favorites for next week in the comments section below.
See, Lince, that wasn’t so hard now was it?
*returns kitten, unharmed as promised*
4960, New Up guy, I mean GenePoolParty says:
For revenge, Howard will star in a ghetto, sickle cell ripoff called, Lack of Iron, Man.
Miggs Just Does It on 4963:
They cut the best part. One sperm weaving through and around a diaphragm and into an egg and the other blasting through the end of a condom and into and jamming itself into an egg.
My reproductive knowledge is brought to you by no child left behind and the letter 12.
4972 Rotty pulls out (hee hee) to the early lead. Bastard.
I know a “special” girl who can move things with her mind…well, she drools and stares at the bus until the ramp lowers.
I second Rotty’s “psychic retard” comment.
4886
madman says:
So that’s what happens when black people are in charge. It’s a good thing we don’t have that problem here.
Aimlessly On says:
I will gladly pay ten dollars to each audience member on opening night to not laugh at anything Will says, just to freak him the fuck out.
The Merovingian says:
I used to be a beat poet. Wait scratch that, I used to beat poets.
Rotwangchung says:
I knew taking drugs could lead to superpowers when I saw Richard Pryor scream “Flame on!”
5013 (Michael Rapaport has super drugs)
ChinoMoreno says:
You never go full Rapaport.
Just came here to nom it myself, so I’ll second Chino‘s “full Rappaport” comment. I’m all about brevity being the soul of wit lately.
you just read the beej comment didn’t you, Peet?
Chino, even though the time stamp is exactly one minute after you made the beej comment, I swear I made that nom without reading it. If you knew how slow I type and how many times I misspelled “brevity” you’d know I’m telling the truth.
Stone Soup says, Let me tell you something about the military in this country – they’re about as reliable as a vapid blonde with big boobs trying to save you from drowning.
Stone Soup says, Let me tell you something about the military in this country – they’re about as reliable as a 1985 Trans Am that thinks it’s fucking smarter than you. Fuck you, car.
5038
Donkey Hodey dips my humerus into the fountain of youth with:
Skylar, huh? So that’s what old Ponce is calling himself nowadays… Let’s hope he gets the death penalty; if they just sentence him to life, he’s gonna be in jail a long time.
I forgot to say thanks yesterday. So, thanks Lance.
5056-JHC with
If I tried to rhyme every sentence I spoke,
I’d get midway through a sentence and begin to choke.
Rudy Ray Moore was tight, in the parlance of our times,
But I’m just white, and lacking in rhymes.
You kicked ass and took names with passion and fervor,
But I guess you should have kept better track of your blood sugar.
RIP Dolemite
5056 Burnsy, I can feel it, feel it
Marky Mark thought Good Vibrations was the bomb, but Rudy Ray was saying hello to his mom.
The Kurgan pulled off a big laugh with…
Go go severed penis…
In 5067 (Statham, Rourke and Fiddy walk into a bar…), Chod gives me two scoops with:
Mickey Rourke’s favorite morning cereal is ‘Ark of the Covenant with Raisins’.
Second Alpha Male Chodin with “Mickey Rourke’s favorite morning cereal is ‘Ark of the Covenant with Raisins’.” and the quickfire “If my balls sagged half as much as Mickey Rourke’s face, I’d be famous for being “that guy with the balls that look like Mickey Rourke””
5067:
chodin says:
Be careful kids, I heard that Mickey Rourke is going as Mickey Rourke this Halloween.
Waffl3zz in [filmdrunk.uproxx.com] (Palaniuk Haunted adaptation) hacks at two pitches then homers with;
Proof that you’ll have a shitty time at a pool party if the pool sucks ass.
Second Waffl3zz, even though his myspace-style name grates on me like fingernails on a chalkboard.
Second J’s hate of the myspace name, almost didn’t get the nom because of it. I just told myself it was a joke and nommed away.
5096 (Blurry Trailer for Friday the 13th = spooooooky)
Robopanda Mitches my Hedberg with:
He’s blurry? Finally, a horror movie about Sasquatch.
Zog says:
Zog just back trip to Alaska. Annual running of coyote there. It like all Zog eat buffet. Coyote run all tied together. Zog need scare away coyote herder riding box behind coyote first.
Stone Soup says:
I thought the Scream Awards were held on some surreal Norwegian wooden bridge.
5079 (Zac Efron + 20 years = Matthew Perry)
boPa also stat rapes my haha with:
17 again? Story of my life, officer.
Truer words were never spoken.
5082
sasquatchwov says:
Spike TV is “Maxim” for the illiterate.
Robo 5118 (Heath Ledger’s last roll)
I thought Heath Ledger’s last roll was when he fell out of the bed?
Bra-fucking-vo
5115
chodin says:
The last time a dirt-covered child showed up at my office, I had to explain to my coworkers, “Well you see, I thought the lil’ bitch was dead, but…*laughs* “
Robo runs away with this week’s winner-
I thought Heath Ledger’s last roll was when he fell out of the bed?
Seconding Robo in 5118.
Robo to the 3rd power
I nom’d Robo’s comment first!
Yeah, but you’re Mexican. They probably think you stole mine.
If you don’t get this, you don’t deserve what little sex you’re already getting.
Donk-
My Heath Ledger now reads 1. When Bill Cosby dies, it will go to 1 1/2.
5134, the strangely handsome Rock Strongo says:
Vanessa Hudgens could co-star as a character named ‘Beard’
5140 (Nic Cage is on fire!)
Fek Treats my brain like a Jackson Pollack canvas as he paints a mental picture for me:
*John Madden busts through the wall and hoses down Nic Cage!*
BOOM!!! Tough actin’ Tinactin!!!
Rotwangchung hits me with this one-two punch on 5153 (High School
ApocalypseMusical 3):
John Wayne would like to roll over in his grave, but he’d probably just get nailed in the ass.
One day, scientists will identify the gay element and name it Efronium.
Gotta second Efronium there!
Third Efronium.
5164 (proving that quantity can breed quality):
Jacktion! says:
Even better! The story of a popular athlete who finds out that he’s the second coming of Christ. Now he must choose between saving the world, and leading his team to the championships. Lacrossed, coming 2010.
5179 – Brilliant. That is all.
Chino Moreno
Catherine Zeta-Jones committed career suicide with the asp that is known as Michael Douglas’ cock.
ditto on Chino
I’m on Chino’s jock for the asp blast, too. Err, three.
5225 Stone
This is the Little Rascal 2850. It has 122 pound/feet of torque and weighs in at 183 pounds. A single charge will let it run for 6 hours straight. Now, you have to ask yourself, have I been chasing your for a full 6 hours, or has it only been 5? Do you feel lucky? Well, do you – punk?
4951 Chino
Clint’s stool is Every Which Way but Loose.
Chino is the cool new thing to wear these days. I second her poopy post.
thread 5079 (I’d post links if Uproxx didn’t have it out for me)
Stinky Peet says:
I think I’d rather watch 13 Going On 30 rewind for two hours.
thread 5115
Rotwangchung says:
It’s like my grandmother always said, “A feral Australian kid without a razor-blade boomerang is like a day without sunshine or an eight-ball, now hand granny that spoon.”
thread 5115
Donkey Hodey says:
If I want to visit a place full of brown people and the descendants of criminals, Atlanta is much closer.
thread 5174
Waffl3zz says:
I’d like to see Crispin Glover and Gary Busey put in the same room to debate the fiscal reponsibilty of chickens with blue pants when Haitians start to crap plastic.
thread 5241
Jacktion! says:
I never lost my love.
I keep an eye on her, but always from a distance.