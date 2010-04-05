Comments of the Week: An Education now out on DVD

SITE NEWS BRIEF: Well, kids, daddy’s home. I can tell you all missed me by the way you kept telling Burnsy I’m not your real father and clung to Chodin’s leg as he walked out the door. Hey, I don’t blame you, they did a great job. It’s always a bad sign when you step out for a breather and your sub throws a 90-yard touchdown pass and bangs your girlfriend while you sit on the bench nursing a hangnail like a bitch. Well anyway, now I’m back and you’re going to have to live with me, for better or worse, even if the sex is terrible, even though you don’t really like me. Just like marriage.
THE WINNER: Is Michelle07. I gave her a slight edge for these:
[From the New Miley Cyrus Movie Re-Enacted Through Exposition in Scathing Reviews] Michelle 07 says: It’s a good thing we aren’t in the same room or my Miley Cyrus imitation would drive you all wild.
*sucks saliva over teeth, mouth agape, starts singing about turtle coons*
[From Controversy Surrounds Ticked-Off Trannies With Knives Premiere] Michelle 07 says: You’ll notice there are no axe wounds.
HONOR ROLL STUDENTS:
From Spank Bank Material from the 1920s:
Stone Soup says: I had to break out my FleshLantern for this one.
From Uma Thurman’s Motherhood is a Megaflop:
Jacktion! says: Damn, they stole the title of my script about a dystopian future where all mothers are forced to live in ghettos.
Michelle07 says: That really just made me want to fill up my #1 MOM mug with more wine.
From M. Night Loves Twilight/Vampire Baseball:
Chareth Cutestory says: It also had vampire baseball? Let me guess, Pattinson plays catcher.
Chareth Cutestory says: Pattinson would charge the mound, but he’s allergic to it.
ChinoMoreno: Do vampire baseball players turn into bats when it’s their turn to hit?
From the Picture of Me and James Nguyen:
Shop 101 says: James Nguyen looks so… pleased.
blink twice if that’s a hostage situation
The E-Trade Baby Gets His Own Movie:
ChinoMoreno says: I hope they shoot this in shaky cam.
From the New Trailer for The Expendables:
Pauly Dangerously says: This movie made my balls drop….into my socks.
Fek’lhr says: I gotta be frank, if she ain’t getting DPed by black guys, I ain’t interested.
openwideforchunky says:
Miley: Help me nurse the baby turtles.
Volleyball Dude: Sorry, babe, I’ve got to leave for the volleyball championships in New York. We get to play at the top of the World Trade Center.
Miley: When?
Volleyball Dude: Tomorrow…September 11th, 2001.
Miley: I hope you get crushed!
Let’s just say I was impressed. Like, ping-pong ball trick impressed. I look forward to more delightful commenting, but please, make choosing next week’s winner a little easier on me, would you?
With all due respect sir, you went away???
I miss Donk :(
YAY I WON I WON I WON, I just had to tell my husband I wrote ‘axe wounds’ but I don’t care. YAY.
I miss Donkey too. : (
Nobody competes with Fek for this kind of stuff. It’s like he’s Jackson Pollock going to work on my brain with a bucket full of forshak:
The real problem with Padme and Anakin’s romance was that they didn’t show any of the freaky shit a Jedi can do in bed!
Give me five minutes to put in a scene where Padme is doing anal reverse cowgirl while Anakin uses the Force to bang her with a vibrating french tickler, fuck himself up the ass with a gigantic rubber arm, strangle himself a little (ooohhh…THAT’S how they learned to do it!), and feed strawberries and whip cream to Padme all at the same time. Throw in a robot handy for Jar Jar, and we are talking some freaky shit!
…
The Mighty Feklahr misses Donk…but His aim is improving!
Fek’lhr says: Frankly my dear, stick it up ya motha’s twat?
Good to have you back.
Donkey: Yer changin’ that boy’s laahfe.
Chinga, ese. He changeen mine.
Michelle07 says:
Sometimes ‘neigh’ means yes
HoHosWeKnows says:
Spike Lee saw this title and filed 3 lawsuits.
Jacktion! says:
I actually saw this sex tape, and he didn’t smear feces on her lip.
He tried, but an eagle swooped down and stole it.
Brilliant visual.
Oski says: I just hope that E Honda steals a bucket of fried chicken like Precious but instead of running does that torpedo headbutt thing.
Donkey Hodey says:
Ever wonder how amazing it would be to experience life in another dimension?
Fuck you, Krang. I’m not joining the Foot Clan.
Oh for fuck’s sake:
Jacktion! says:
I want to get a tattoo of Jamie Foxx winking over a pair of sunglasses while shredding on a double neck guitar, and riding a surfboard. Above that it’ll say in cursive “Let’s Party!” Behin it will be a big pot leaf, and behind that will be a big cross, because I’m real religious since my parents died.
Except change “let’s Party!” to “Happy Birthday, Rick!” because it’s his birthday tomorrow, and he will FREAK.
With permision to nom from his Uproxx feature from Vince (does that mean we can nom from features written by Burnsy, Robo, or Chodin too?), I present Robopanda:
Once, while at the beach, I suffered a horrible jellyfish sting. As I hobbled ashore in pain, none other than ROBERT VINCE himself appeared suddenly (from whence he came I do not know) and said, “Let me help you.” He then proceeded to urinate upon me with great force. Unfortunately, it was all in my face and a little in the neck area, which did nothing for the jellyfish bite. He then disappeared as abruptly and without explanation as he had emerged. I still send him Christmas cards every year.
Same post, Burnsy:
Robert Vince was ABC’s original choice to play both Laverne and Shirley.
And I second the fuck out of Robo, natch.
Casino Jack post–Mr. D Hodey says:
Donkey Hodey says:
Abramoff might have run a pretty good scam and everybody knows how good that Ponzi guy was, but nobody will ever touch Joe Pyramid.
Also Casino Jaction! adds:
Ponzi was pretty good until he jumped that shark.
Jacktion!, that is.
With great force, I second Panda’s tale of urination.
I #3 Robo’s #1.
Burnsy:
How can you bring a dead person to Germany?
Wait, I know this. Something about an ash tray.
TyBo’s:
This could be fu-…
ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD.
Fourth’ing the Robert Vince pee story. Also,
Viking Gore says:
RRRRRAAAAAAGGGGGGHHHHHHH… MAKE SURE TO INCLUDE POSITIVE MESSAGE ABOUT THE DANGERS OF TOXIC WASTE TO THE ENVIRONMENT WHILE YOU’RE AT IT!
*Pees on nuclear cooling tower*
GGGRRRRRRRRR…NOT IN MY BACK YARD!
Early front runner.
Stinky Peet says: Stephenie Meyer’s favorite children’s book was See Dick, Run.
Chino:
I’ve decided to major in Glitterature -MLIT
Fucking Jack.
Now they just need a chocolate Schroeder to keep that on his piano.
Same thread, Stoney:
“How did you make his hair look like that?”
“Mousse!”
Same thread, Charlie Br0nze
The blind bitch from the Lionel Richie video thinks this feels like shit.
*sigh* HTMLIT
Second Stinky Peet re: Dick, Run. Genius commament.
Jack! *sigh
This guy must have no money if he’s agreeing to do this.
I can see the headline now: Vampire baby born, Condon broke
Michael Douglas Eisenberg post–openwideforchunky sinks my boat:
And I will never forgive Eisenberg for what he did to the Titanic.
I’m late on this, but another tip of the hat to Stinky Peet’s “See Dick, Run” comment.
It’s amazing what a comma can do.
ditto on Stinky runny dick
In what can only be described as a moment of sheer psychotic genius, Crapbasket dives balls deep into the tortured psyche of a living legend. From January 8th Should Be a National Holiday!,
And now, a moment of Busey’s inner dialogue:
D C cab?
No d don’t
S d do! C dem e d b d wheels?
R not e d b d!
S A R!!
L il B! Dey r e d b d. D do C cab!
C!
Gotta give Peet a knob, err, nod for the dick runner.
I really can’t pick a favorite from this thread, but if something from Michelle07, B.K., or ChinoMoreno doesn’t make the CoTW, I’m shitting in your fish tank.
Here are my dolphin faves
ChinoMoreno says:
His penis accidentally slipped into the dolphin. He didn’t do it on porpoise.
Donkey Hodey says:
LEATHER & LACE, DAN!
B.K. says:
Now we know the real reason Paikea rode a whale in to the sea: his dick was stuck.
Jirish says:
He tried to slap her ass during sex but hit the water and had to call an ambulance after she performed a double flip.
Stinky Peet says:
At the dolphin’s suggestion they got physical and engaged in sex
That’s strange, every time I ask a dolphin for sex, she tells me “not tonight, I have a haddock.”
Seconding KeyHo, the Drunkettes raped that thread and left it for chum.
Personally I thought the Jonathan Brandis joke was the highlight of my “The More You know… About Dolphin Fucking” series. Too bad it was also the first one.
Also I nominate Eib in the Rum Diary thread:
I am writing a book about Michael Jackson, “The Jesus Juice Diary” Here is a sample:
“Dear Diary,
Why oh why cant I find toddler pajamas in my size instead of in my bed?”
I liked the visual of a poor hapless naked guy flopping in the waves as his lover swam for the breakers.
Chino Moreno is on FIYAHH! Captain America wants to stick Florida between those things.
FHTML
Same post, PAuly D speaks the troof and invokes my favorite SP meme of recent memory:
Big-titty British actresses are to American actresses as Wetbacks are to American workers.
DAY TURK UR JAHB!
Take two.
Titties!
Lets’ go with take two.
Fish fucker thread…
Beek:
The problem with fucking a dolphin is that the vagina and the anus are in the same hole. Also, you’re fucking a dolphin.
-AND-
Now we know the real reason they freed Willy: so he wouldn’t press charges.
And Michelle07
I hope she used the Today SpongeBob
Donkey Hodey says:
I’d rather see them all take a trip to Abu Ghraib.
For shame, Drunkards…He should be at least seconding this!
Påüłÿ Ðąηgęrσűşľγ says:
Where do homos go when they die? They don’t go to Heaven where the angels fly. They go to place that’s full of gay guys. Can’t see shit with the cum in their eye.
Pauly Dangerously touches my anus:
Where do homos go when they die? They don’t go to Heaven where the angels fly. They go to place that’s full of gay guys. Can’t see shit with the cum in their eye.