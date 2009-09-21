COMMENTS OF THE WEEK AS CHOSEN BY SPOCK

Welcome to another installment of Comments of the Week. Living up to the funny you brought last week is going to be tough, so when you’re struggling with a joke or stretching for a pun, just remember: Spock is watching. As always, nominate for next week in the comments section of this post.
Starting with Nic Cage humor, from the NIC CAGE LOOKS LIKE THE SAW GUY post, DeFrank nails his audition for Bad Lieutenant tagline writer:
DeFrank says: With a head this big, it’s easy to lose your mind.
Speaking of taglines, Stinky Peet from DAMON WAYANS JR??:
Stinky Peet says: Like they always say in Hollywood – where there’s a Will, there’s a Wayans.
And cheers again to DeFrank for not letting the obvious Michael Bay joke slip by in TRANSFORMERS CREW (who describe ‘spraying her down with glycerin’) HATES MEGAN FOX:
DeFrank says: Where most directors spray glycerin, Michael Bay sprays nitroglycerin.
And from DUELING ABE LINCOLNS, this one’s just made of win:
Crapbasket says: The actor playing Lincoln should make like a bullet and really get into Abe’s head.
Possibly the first and last time an actor’s process will ever sound exciting. Speaking of jokes about an actor’s process, Donk in MICHAEL DOUGLAS IS LIBERACE:
Donkey Hodey says: “I swear to you, Michael amazed me. He crushed it.”
Crushed what?
Velvet
He crushed velvet?
Exactly
From PATRICK SWAYZE IN STEEL DAWN:
ChinoMoreno says: I think the sand people just wanted to make a sandcastle with Swayze but he kicked the bucket. :(
Bad puns are just better when they’re about someone dying of cancer, don’t you think? Next up, from MEGAN FOX LESBIAN KISS!!
Burnsy says: Lesbian Kiss wants to folk music all night and scissor every day.
And in POSTERS ARE BETTER IN GHANA, a newbie makes the comments of the week list in impressive fashion.
Charlie Meadows says: Painted on flour sacks? Am I to assume that nobody in Ghana owns a van?
Same post, ChinoMoreno gets, shall we say, un-PC.
ChinoMoreno says: Those posters turned out pretty cool considering that they had to paint them with all of those flies in their eyes.
Chino again in JESSICA SIMPSON HIRES ACE VENTURA:
ChinoMoreno says: A bimbo lost her baby!!
To which Fek’lhr adds:
Fek’lhr says: If this dog ever does come back, it will be robbing banks for the Symbionese Liberation Army.
And…
Fek’lhr says: More like “Pushing Up Daisy”.
In RIP HENRY GIBSON, ATidyLittleSum finds the Henry Gibson joke we were all searching for:
ATidyLittleSum says: Don’t worry, Henry. There is another Hollywood Gibson just perfect to take up the leadership of Illinois Nazis.
What was I saying about bad puns a while ago? Stinky Peet in MASTURBATING GUNMAN:
Stinky Peet says: I was gonna audition for the role of the Masturbating Gunman, but it turns out all I have is a pee shooter.
Vodka says: Masturbating gunmen go through a lot of magazines.
From DAVID LYNCH’S ART SHOW SOUNDS AWESOME:
Jirish says: I just imagine that when no one else is around, Lynch sits in front of the tv watching reruns of “Friends” while sipping a chai latte and petting a cat. Also he’s wearing a Christmas sweater.
And finally, the top three. These are so good they need no context.
Donkey Hodey says: Christoph Waltz is so sure of sh’t that he took the “er” off his first name because that’s the sound pussies make when they can’t decide.
Donkey Hodey says: NOBODY PUTS SWAYZE IN THE CORONER!
RoboPanda says: Hey, did you guys hear Patrick Swayze is going to be a guest on The View next week? But he can only talk to Whoopie.
As Will Smith might say, “Now DAT’s how you comment!”
nobody in Ghana owns a van?
TRUE!
(They’re fucking poor.)
Woohoo! Stockholm Daisy FTW!
Thanks for adding that link to the sidebar, Vinky. Didn’t want it to go unnoticed.
It requires the same number of clicks, but I suppose it’s more newbie-friendly now.
Spock hated all my comments. Usually a Spick hates all my comments.
I’m looking at you, Pauly.
Congrats on lifting my Facebook status, Donk.
(Hopes Crappy is nowhere to be found.)
Wait, no. Congrats on lifting Burnsy’s Facebook status is what Pauly told me to write.
Hey, I gave both you and Crappy credit for that in the nom thread, not-Burnsy-in-disguise. I waited 20 minutes for
youBurnsy to show up and post that in there before I got scared that it wasn’t going to get posted at all.
NOBODY PUTS PAULY IN THE COTW.
I do, Pauly.
From [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Påüłÿ Ðąηgęrσűşľγ says:
Larry Cohen slams the phone down and yells “COWABUNGA!” when he ejaculates.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Donkey Hodey, again.
If they didn’t father a FilmDrunkard, they probably at least “uncled” one or two of us (Chodin).
*takes a swig of gasoline* Lovely.
Patty breaks character from being so serious and makes me chuckle [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Patty Boots says:
Nobody does outdated humor like Leno.
There was an ad for his new show on my damn popcorn bag at the movies yesterday, and I’m pretty sure it made the popcorn stale.
He´s so good it makes me want to be his sancho panza.
Donkey Hodey says:
You see white people interrupt speeches like this and black people interrupt speeches like this.
specially when you know in spanish bold is called negrita
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Shop 101 says:
When did M.I.L.F become mulattos I can learn from ? Did I miss a memo ? Just retire the acronym already.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
argentino reclaims the Malvinas with:
If this was a Randi Mayer Singer script, it should be called Sieg Heilander
Heilander? How did I Nazi that coming?
tooth fairy
Michelle07 says:
Hmmm, when he came into my room at night he always said NO TEETH!
lesbian kiss movie
SmokeEmIfYouGotEm says:
2 Girls 1 Flop
I’m sensing a theme
Pauly says:
Larry Cohen’s computer’s search history just has one site: 2cans1string.com
jack-white
ChinoMoreno says:
Pulling a Kanye is when Massengill has a product recall.
Dan Rosen is still dead
Immortal 9 says:
This Fall, Randi Mayem Singer brings you Da Derp Dee Derp Da Teetley Derpee Derpee Dumb.
paranormal activity
Stinky Peet says:
Welcome to Hollywood, where James Cameron is literally reinventing the camera while Steven Speilberg can’t figure out how to work a door.
Highlander
Charlie Br0nze says:
“There can be only one” is just an anathema to Hollywood.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Peet f’n slays me wiff – Dan Rosen is the Generalissimo Francisco Franco of screenwriters, everyone is wondering if he’s still dead.
Vodka, from the unnecessary Highlander reboot thread:
Freddie Mercury thinks this idea is gay.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Not to be lost among the the Randi Singer Mayhem, Jack!’s consideration of George’s “special gland”,
George Lucas is getting ready to regurgitate food to feed Spielberg.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Yowza. Burnsy:
Following in his father’s footsteps is too good for Jason Ritter.
Megan Fox’s Vagina
Chino bones my funny with – If I was in middle management, I’d ask you into my orifice for a meating.
Get it? It’s funny b/c she’s a chick.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Jirish has damaged my mind,
I hope they turn it into an abstinence parable like Twilight.
If the story, but, if … never mind.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Peet says:
So it’s about a young girl with a repressed memory, as an alien and her uncle fight over her body, all while she’s screaming “I will not be inserted!”
I thought Stephenie Meyer only wrote fiction?
Pauly makes me laugh. And cry.
If I was in middle management, I’d put my mess-o-jizz in your inbox.
It doesn’t eally need context, but it was from [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
“eally” ?
You fucking spaz.
Fucking. Perfect.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Patty Boots says:
Emo Dog wishes someone would destroy his sweater. Just hold this thread as he walks away.
emo dog
Patty Boots rekindles my teen angst wiff – Emo Dog wishes someone would destroy his sweater. Just hold this thread as he walks away.
Fek me. Should’a seen there was a second page.
So, yeah, have that song stuck in my head going on 1/2 an hour…
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Pauly says:
*makes Barbie and He-Man action figures 69*
That’s what the fuck I’m talking about.
Same Barbie post, RoboPanda gets eleventy-four to the cosine power for this one:
They wanted to calculate a more accurate percentage for the brand awareness, but math is hard.
ROFLKOTALS in Lost Boys 3 thread
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Chareth Cutestory says:
I was into D.J. Dusk way before he started…sucking.
Jacktion! says:
Is there a character named Mephanie Steyer in this?
ChinoMoreno says:
D.J. Dusk likes to bite but has been known to resort to scratching.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Marry me.
ChinoMoreno says:
Judging by that pic, I’d call Goldblum a penis fly trap.
Second Chino’s penis fly trap. And get in line Tricky Dick. I got dibs.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Arbuckle says:
Test Audiences reaction, “Really!? Oh, that’s…Oh. Really?!”
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Crapbasket says:
Just wait until The Guyver shows up. ROTOR will shit the bed.
Fek you magnificent bastard! You would have to be a shitty film connoisseur to get that.
Same thread … Dick Trickle has no love for Skunk Mullet Bull Dyke:
I’d like to R.O.T.O.Rooter her pipes.
FozzyChino in The Fly thread:
They should have him be gay in this one. Then he could be a fruit fly.
wocka, wocka, wocka
Growing up, I had the shittiest/awesomest movie rental place evar less than 4 blocks from where I lived. My brother and I would ride our bikes down there with our paper route money and just get the weirdest/crappiest looking movies we could find.
Between that and USA Up All Night, I was introduced to the cheesiest fucking 80s B movies one could ever hope to find. It was like constant psychological torment.
When they closed down that little rental place, a part of me died on the inside. At least I picked up a cool Undertaker tape at their closing sale.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Chino Moreno continues her dominance this week:
Spike Lee doesn’t think this is dark enough.
I have no clue who Chareth Cutestory is, but damned if he didn’t hoist Diablo Cody on her own retard in [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
At least Mamet’s script was better than the one Diablo Cody turned in. Anne Frank was all, “Nice uniforms, Dussel-dorks.” Then she was murdered alongside her family. Empowerment!
Same post:
DeFrank:
I believe the actual Disney executive quote was:
“This flick is so Jewish and so dark we may as well call it ‘Sammy Davis Jr.’”
Johnny 5 is alive on Donk’s post.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Donkey Hodey says:
The only update they’ll make for ‘Short Circuit’ is that the Indian dude will be off-screen the entire movie working at a call center.
not that the post has anything to do with the comment, but, for reference at least: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Crapbasket says:
I once saw a video of a chick shitting a trout onto a plate, and all I could think of was ‘how do you get a fish backwards up your ass?’
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Vodka says:
I Hope They Neuter Any Dickbag That Goes To See That
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Obama just called him Jackass White.
Slays me, but if this is some oblique reference to Mackenzie Phillips’ hooha, so help me I’ll…
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
But seriously, Gwyneth Paltrow will suck your cock for some fudge.
DeFrank !
Since I have a hard time nomming at work, this is gonna be Robo style
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Peet
He’s going to rewrite it with Anne Frank hiding out with a clan of vampires while Nazi werewolves comb the countryside. The working title, you ask? Heilight
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stone
The fact that they didn’t have an actual refrigerator perform a rap is criminal.
same thread -Donk
Yo my name is Donk and I’m here to say
There’s tons of food you can shove in your vajayjay
Hot dogs, bananas, cucumbers, carrots
Now bend over, bitch, time to grin n’ bear it.
Break it down now.
*beatboxes for a minute*
I’m fired, aren’t I?
I Wanda how much this is going to suck
Burnsy says:
I got Stephanie Meyer a present . . .
*reaches into last pocket of surviving humans, pulls out middle finger*
-AND-
Rock Strongo says:
Banner Pic: Read Stephanie Meyer and not even your cats will look at you.
no signal
Donkey Hodey says:
I just always figured that ch-ch-ch-ch-ah-ah-ah-ah is the noise that an EMP makes.
barbie and he-man
Fek’lhr says:
BY THE POWER OF NUMBSKULL!!!
-AND-
ChinoMoreno says:
If you think this movie looks stupid now, just wait until I get bored and decide to give it a haircut.
ghost rider 2
Donkey Hodey says:
mobilizing a “Wolverine” sequel
When they put it like that, it really does make it sound more like studios are at war with people’s intelligence.