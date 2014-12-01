Comments Of The Week: FilmDrunk Shirts Are Back!

That’s right, folks, for the next few months, FilmDrunk comments of the week will be about more than just bragging rights. We’ve got a new run of shirts, in handsome grey on black, printed on 100% cotton American Apparel shirts. They’re all soft and stuff. You can buy one right here.
As for comments of the week, I’ll be giving out shirts to each week’s winner. As always, make sure to nominate for next week’s prize throughout the week in the comments section below.
This week’s winner, I think we can all agree, is a long-overdue lifetime achievement award in the field of Matt Lieb fan fiction, for Schnitzel Bob. No one around here has contributed so much of so little to so few. Send me your address, Bob. By God, you’ve certainly earned it.
Here’s his latest, from the Selma trailer. Though I warn you ahead of time, it’s long, and full of obscure inside jokes:
Schnitzel bob:
The office was unusually empty that morning. Alison had phoned in sick, and Burnsy was off being Burnsy. Laremy and Vince, meanwhile, had gone to a local corgi film festival. Matt had desperately wanted to go with them, but they had only two spots, and Laremy had won the burping contest.
With little pressure to work, Matt didn’t. His mind drifted as he aimlessly surfed the internet. Randomly, he decided to check something that had periodically occurred to him for several months.
Heather walked by Matt’s desk with her seventh cup of coffee in hand and briefly glanced at his screen. Matt was looking at a site for custom designed clothes. He was currently working on what appeared to be a tea-towel with “I” and a heart symbol on it. It was obviously a work in progress, one that Matt was intently focused on.
She decided to see how this would play out. Crossing her arms, she stood a few feet behind Matt, loudly sipping her coffee.
“What’s that, Matt? Custom dish towels?”
Matt took a second to answer, distracted as he was. “Bib.”
She was confused. “What?”
“Bib. It’s a bib. Like for ribs.” Matt was uncharacteristically terse. Heather might have left well enough alone, but boredom drove her to stay.
“What do you need a custom bib for?” She joked. “Caution: may choke to death on spaghetti?” It was the kind of provocation that normally would have inspired shame or -more rarely- anger in Matt, but he sat still, as if he hadn’t heard her. She decided to wait and see what would go on the bib.
Matt sat staring at the blinking cursor for a full thirty seconds before typing again. Heather couldn’t tell, but her presence was making him deeply uncomfortable, given his current task.
Finally, he completed the custom design. “Licking da butt”. He quickly moved to the order page in order to get past the full template of the bib, but Heather had seen what he’d written.
“I heart licking da butt?”
Matt didn’t say anything. He didn’t know what to say.
Heather paused, then laughed. “Oh, I get it, it’s a joke, like for Vince or something!”
Matt remained silent. Heather continued. “Ha, that’s pretty good. Licking butt, though, that’s clever Matt. I don’t know how you come up with these things.”
He smiled meekly.
Heather wandered in the general direction of her desk. “The very idea! As if real people ever eat the butt!” She sat at her desk and stared pensively at her “Hang in there, baby!” mug, an ironic gift from a former girlfriend. She continued to herself. “As if real people ever get laid at all.”
The rest:
From Interstellar:
Mclamb86: That’s what I love about this space stuff, man. I get older, it ages slightly slower due to time dilation.
Donkey Hodey: What if I met God and he was just a stranger on the bus trying to make his way home though?
From the Heaven Is For Real sequel:
The Jersey Devil: This would be way better as a Happy Madison movie. Adam Sandler would be the wacky adult man-child who has to wear the colostomy bag, then gets hit by a runaway ice cream truck and goes to heaven, where he promptly leaves his flaming poo-bag on God’s doorstep, knocks and runs. Of course, God steps on it, then catches Sandler laughing in the bushes and sends him back to Earth as a hospice care nurse, where he must learn to truly care for others so he can get into Heaven. Cameos by Ben Stiller as Hal the “You’re in my world now, grandma” orderly and Rob Schneider as the weird foreign guy janitor.
From The Bumfights guys getting arrested for trying to mail infant body parts:
Verbal Kunt: That dead baby belongs in a museum!
Writes itself. From the Cinderella trailer:
silance: It’s *not* a musical? What about the scene where the singing CGI mice vajazzle Cinderella’s manhole before the Fancy Ball?
From Patrick Stewart plays a scary white supremacist in a sweater in Green Room:
Schnitzel bob:
If you want to destroy my sweater,
Hold this thread as I kick your face,
Watch me unravel, you’re soon unconscious,
Lying on the floor, you’ve been curb-stomped
Jessolido: I’m sure “Green Room” makes sense within the context of the film, but they really threw away easy money not calling this “American History X-Men”
From the AVN clever title award:
Verbal Kunt: Andy Serkis will never get that oscar now. Dawn of the Planet of the Gapes uses its ping pong balls way better than mo-cap ever will.
And finally, from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay review:
Verbal Kunt: These movies are set in Panem, as in panem et circenses? That’s a bit Juvenal.
Long and full of obscure inside jokes, just the way your mother likes it.
Address sent. I can’t wait to have people on the street stop me and be like “Whaaaaa? Why is that dog wearing a birthday hat? What is this ‘Filmdrunk’ your shirt tells of?”
Schnitzel bob, do you take requests? We surely need some Dr. Chauntelle Tibbals FilmDrunk fan fiction, pronto.
Vince gets Schnitzel Bob’s address only to realize that it is Matt Lieb’s address. Does he tell us Schnitzel Bob is a lie or does he let the legend live?
A black shirt for readers of a movie blog? WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE DANDRUFF!?!?!?!?!
I was thinking Cheetos dust, but dandruff works, too.
Sweet, I’m one of “the rest.” It’s a start. None can stand before the awesome might of Schnitzel bob.
Wow, i missed a ton of Verbal this past… month? How long did it take to get the CotW up? Anyway, good show. And, you have my address, Vince. I’m not paying for it.
(I will never get to wear a FD shirt :( )
A month.
That last bit from Verbal… next level comment game.
I guess I shouldn’t have given Laremy shit a year ago (It was with love!) about his streaming articles if I didn’t want my Chareth fanfiction to be snubbed.
I confess I had to skim read a lot this week due to my own lack of diligence in posting Comments of the Week.
@Vince Mancini
It wasn’t exactly well-placed. It was a reply to Verbal Kunt’s nomination of one of Schnitzel Bob’s stories in the last CotW post.
@Vince Mancini
I know it’s not nearly as good as Bob’s, but I did want Chareth to know he has a fan.
[uproxx.com]
Nic Cages T Rex Skull: Do not act gentle in that good Light. Cage, Cage acts in the Dying of the Light.
[uproxx.com]
silance
“We continue till our request be met.”
It’s obviously Jamaican Precious. Next she gwon teev all dee hi-phones.
“Ya bumbaclot rude boys gwon reboot Cool Runnings come hell or high watah!”
Verbal Kunt
You’d think this group would want to avoid confusion with that other GOP, but I guess the Guardians of Peace’s superior grammar and syntax combined with a clearly defined moral stance will clear things up.
[uproxx.com]
Buttockus Finch, Esq.
The “I thought it would be frio so I wore a yacket and a sweater but it is calor so I take off the yacket” subplot intrigues me.
The Jersey Devil
Edgar Wright’s ‘Ant-Man’ Wouldn’t Have Fit Into The Marvel Universe? Seriously? He’s frickin’ travel-sized, he fits everywhere!
OhMyBalls
Wait, if that guy is Sherlock then who the fuck is Elementary? And was that Lester Nygaard I saw in that scene? I thought he was desolating Smaug or something. In conclusion, I’d like to add, Lucy Liu.
Bond announcement
Optimus Poon
I had to double check the spelling for Spectre. For a moment there i was picturing Dave Bautista as the evil henchman in a Phil Spector wig.
Robin Hood dueling reboots
silance
Yes, archery is indeed a wonderful activity for our young people to pursue, but we must ensure they always keep a safety-first mindset.
Let us never forget poor, poor Plesse Perkins and the tragic koi-induced accident that took her from us far too soon.
God bless ya, Plesse Perkins. If only those koi had attained there advertised jumping height, perhaps you would not have been run through with a tactical hunting arrow.
Damn you to hell, Richard. There will forever be blood in the pond of your treacherous koi!
Silance: This is the time of year when our thoughts wander back to young Plesse, it being so close to the annual Plesse Perkins Memorial Turkey Shoot. Lord bless her congenitally-enlarged heart, though it did make pretty much her whole torso a bulls-eye, tragically.
We held out hope that her admittedly husky and slow-witted nature might allow her to pull through. Her size allowing her to lose much more blood than a normal child, and her brain’s limited requirement for oxygen, we hoped afforded her a fighting chance. Alas her injuries proved too grave, and her sweet, simple soul waddled up to heaven.
From: More From The Sony Leak: Sony Employees Are Ashamed Of Adam Sandler’s Movies
On Federline’s salary for The Interview:
Hobo Spices
I guess they figured rather than flush $5,000 down the toilet just give it to the guy cleaning them.
Also
MissingLink
/K-Fed walks up to bank teller
[Bank teller stares at his check in disbelief]
“Da prestige!!!!!!!!!!! Yo!”
[K-Fed goes and buys $5,000 in weed and beef jerky]
Spruce Moose
Sony must have employed Paul Blart as their cyber security expert.
[uproxx.com]
Buttockus Finch, Esq.
“Black n*ggers”? “Slant-eyed gooks”? If he’s guilty of anything, it’s redundancy. And assault/battery. And racism. And Entourage.
From Marky Mark’s pardon:
Stinky Pete ☆
He tried to show true compassion, he wanted to poke out the guys other eye right before “The Happening” was released.
As part of a lengthy argument between Burnsyfan66 and a new challenger, Liebfan99, in the latest Frotcast thread. I lost it at “I’ll flush that turd out!”
BurnsyFan66
Frot Mania
“The bell rings and the six man tag match is underway! Future WWF Hall of Famer Bendan starts off against The Irregular One, Matt Lieb. They lock up and Brendan brutally throws Lieb into the corner with his retard strength!
Charging, he smashes into Lieb with his patented shoulder tackle and then proceeds to choke Lieb with his bare hands. Lieb seems to enjoy it and gets fired up. The ref pulls them apart, so Brendan spits in Lieb’s face!
The bulge in Lieb’s tights grows and he explodes out of the corner hammering Brendan down to the mat. Being so excited, Lieb climbs to the top rope early to hit his finisher “The Murney Shot”… but Burnsy runs over and blasts him with a wrench! The ref pretends not to notice??
Brendan makes the tag to Ben aka Big Daddy Delicious, who in turn pops off his mesh tank top making all the ladies in the crowd swoon. Ben walks over to the ref and hands him a piece of the jew gold that he hides in his attic. The ref has been bought off!
Lieb, bleeding profusely from the head, crawls over to tag in Triple B (Brutally Bored Bret). But he is so disinterested in the match and how the outcome even relates to a world that he wished were dead, that he hops off the apron and wanders off groaning… leaving his team without a third man.
Undeterred, Vinny “The Man” Mancini tags in and flips over the top rope. He then starts showing off his judo moves like Mac from Always Sunny. Unimpressed, Ben nails Vince with a dropkick sending him back over the top rope to the outside. Vince crawls under the ring to hide.
Ben tags in Burnsy who grabs his wrench and proclaims, “I’ll flush that turd out!”. Burnsy lifts the apron and looks under the ring, only to be met with a blast from a fire extinguisher. Vince rolls out and starts pummelling Burnsy with lefts and rights until Burnsy keels over onto the Spanish announce table.
Lieb climbs to the top rope, rubs Chobani yogurt all over his chest, and pulls his dick out. It’s time for “The Murney Shot”! He leaps through the air… but Burnsy rolls out of the way and Lieb crashes thru the table, breaking his neck and becoming paralized for life.
Burnsy slides into the ring, stands up, turns around, and is hit with Vince’s finisher… The Vin-Dickhater!! (judo kick to the nuts). Burnsy bowls over crying like a bitch and Vince rolls him up for the pin: 1, 2,… WHAM!!!
Brendan and Ben break up the pin and just start stomping him like that one dude in Menace II Society. Suddenly, Insane Clown Posse music fills the arena! Sprinting out from the back, in full ICP makeup, comes Laremy “The Lunatic” Legal… Lieb/Vince’s third man has arrived!!
Laremy flies into the ring like a man possessed, screaming “Whoop whoop!!!” at the top of his lungs and whipping out his souvenir hatchet from the Gathering of The Juggalos. Team Burnsy flees to the outside to regroup as Laremy helps Vince up.
Outta nowhere, Laremy drives his hatchet into the back of Vince’s skull spraying brain matter everywhere!! Vince falls to his knees and The Luntatic continues to hack at his dome until nothing is left but a hemorrhaging hole where his head used to be.
Team Burnsy gets back in the ring and all four men celebrate with a group hug laughing so hard that they have tears in their eyes! The ref has declared them the winner and from here to eternity, they run the Frotcast. The end.”
GReatest read ever. Someone should call Stroud and get this booked on Inspire Pro.
OR what about Frot-le-mania, with LIeb and Laremy as a tag team.