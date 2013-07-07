Comments of the Week: Jennifer Aniston’s Unholy Bowels

This was a good week for FilmDrunk comments, and I’m proud of you all. Rarely does one witness such harmonious collaboration between Partners of Fandom and Workplace Misery as is cultivated here. But, before you find out who gets to make my mice coffins, let me tease you with some honorable mentions. From Vince’s article on Farrah Abraham’s recent interest in rehab:
Stallonewolf: I heard that when the cops pulled her over she squirted a .08.
Magical. The only thing stopping this from rocketing to Comment of the Week is my insecure reluctance to turn the feature into Farrah Abraham’s Pitiful Life (of the week?), which I would thoroughly enjoy.
That’s enough. It’s time to go into the Jennifer Aniston Ate McDonald’s And It Totally Wrecked Her Pooper thread, because that’s where the money’s at, y’all. Whether this is genuine hate mail or a professional troll, it is deeply amusing:
VERIFIED FANISTON [see thread for verification procedures]:
THIS IS GETTING SO STUPID.
JENNIFER DOESNT LIKE MCDONALDS SO???
MCDONALDS ISNT A POOR PEOPLE FOOD.
IM NOT POOR AND I GO TO THE MCDONALDS, SHES JUST BEING HEALTHY, SHUT THE FUCK UP.
WE HAVE AN AMAZING FANDOM JUST FOR HER.
WE STAND MY HER. WE LOVE HER. WE WILL BE FOREVER WITH HER, NOT LIKE YOU STUPID RUMOURS AND MAGAZINES THA JUST WANT TO MAKE MONEY WITH EVERY SILLY THING SHE SAYS.
Regardless of the trolling, HarryW raised the bar for ALL OF YOU:
THAT STRETCH OF THE GREASY MCDONALDS LINOLEUM FLOOR
WHERE THERE IS ONLY ONE SET OF FOOTPRINTS
THAT IS WHERE I CARRIED JENNIFER
TO THE SHITTER
Harry, if I had to name just one winner, it would be you. So, I hope you don’t mind sharing your victory with John Wayne in a Devo Hat, who gave us this musical treat:
Agreed! I don’t get it either. She’s so amazing. Can’t understand these comments at all. It’s like none of these people ever got super healthy & squirted out White Castle Pudding for 2 days before. Wrote a song about it. Goes like this:
So no one told you lunch was going to be this way.
Big Mac n fries n Coke, your personal chef is DOA.
It’s like you’re always living in dietary fear,
Well, it hasn’t been your day, now Big Mac is running out your rear.
But, I’ll be there for you, when your stomach starts to hurt.
I’ll be there for you, and your Hershey Squirts.
I’ll be there for you, cause you’re making liquid poo…
Simply marvelous, Devo Hat. Really, though, the Aniston thread was one of the best I’ve seen in all my readership, and everyone involved is encouraged to make a coffin for my mice. Because that’s what winners do, and you are all winners. To the rest: remember to keep your wits about you, and nominate your favorite comments of the week in the comments section of this very thread. For next week, the winner will receive a dead hawk via USPS, which I do expect returned to me professionally stuffed. There are several arrow wounds, so I hope that’s not a problem.
The Jesus shitter one made me LOL. Way to go.
I have no idea what’s going on here, but I enjoyed it.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
elle07
I’d have voted for John Wayne in a Devo Hat. But thank you. I dedicate this honor to America and sh-t jokes.
I’d have voted for HarryW, but I never vote because I’m trying to avoid jury duty, and jury doody. Thanks go out to The Rachel, Mayor McCheese, The Rembrandts, Paul Stanley, Axl Rose, Prince, and especially those clueless shitsocks that stumbled into the Filmdrunk comments section by accident because they had Jennifer Aniston on google alert. Diarrhea McNuggets for everyone!
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Larry
Slaughterhouse-Five was awesome until Michael Slaughterhouse went solo.
monks
The 4D will be amazing.
Farthammer
OK FIRST YOU GOTTA DE-BLING SO YOU DONT STAIN YOUR RINGS. NOW START UP A DRAKKAR NOIR REDUCTION SAUCE AND SLIP AND FALL AS YOUR PANTS RIP IN THE BUTT
Starring Kevin James
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Second
This spambot seems curiously lukewarm:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Luise Adams
So yeah visit this site or whatever, it’s ok I guess.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
ChinoMoreno
He was just spanking the monkey on his back.
Stinky Pete
“Horatio, why would he inject his smack there, does it make the high better?”
“Ask any junkie and he’ll tell you…”
*sunglasses*
“…there’s a vas deferens.”
YYEEEEAAAAAHHHHH!
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
StalloneWolf: Just change it to I Can’t Believe it’s not Butler.
Second this one.
Love this:
3 hrs
batzarri
January Jones could jump into a taco stand and turn it into an Old Navy store.
Yes.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Ragnarok: I remember last St-Swithin’s Day how excited my grandfather was to show us what he called the Dance of the Haddock Canon.
Miss you, grandpa – RIP.
This comment by elle07 has everything….
JoEllen’s has everything; hotdogs, wine, chainsaws, jewelry, cappuccino, fishing worms and human gas pumps. That’s that thing when you feed a midget hotdogs, wine and cappuccinos and then chase him with a tacky chainsaw covered in worms until he farts.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Second. “That thing” is called The God of Tits and Wine.
Hooooooooly shit, I haven’t laughed this hard in a long, long time:
Stallonewolf
Tan Mom and Farrah Abraham, two women who got famous exploiting their little brown stars.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I was just about to post this one. It’s wonderful.
‘Turded.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Pete: So wait, this isn’t the sequel to Schindler’s List?
Oh shit. SECOND THAT SO HARD I RIPPED MY TAINT!
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Sep: I live my life one-quarter phased at a time
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Pete: Hank Azaria looks like a 7/8 scale Michael Richards.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
God bless Burnsy fan 66..
Ben?!? Holy raining tacos… BEN IS BACK!!! Where the hell have you been son?! Haven’t listened yet, but this Frot Family has been falling apart without you!! Let me catch you up on what’s happened since you abandoned all of us…
Bret ran away from home (to NY) leaving everything he cared about behind. Jobless, he’s turned to giving hot mouth to strangers on the subway just so they’ll buy one of his scribbles. You ever suck cock for a squirrel drawing?!!
Brendans turned to hard drugs and even harder hookers. Ok, so he did that all the time before, but lately he’s been running naked through the streets screaming, “The chins are no good!!! Suck my pants Ben!!!”. He’s not even saying it right :(
But Vince is the one who’s the most lost. His crushing loneliness (I can’t believe you let that bitch steal Vince’s dog?!) is effecting his work. He keeps posting about how Jews shouldn’t ride motorcycles cause all they’ll do is leave you. He even broke down in tears during the last Frotcast (or maybe that was me, the Frots have gotten pretty bad lately – even Bret hung up on the last one and Brendan wisely skipped it).
So as you can see, the burden of your self-imposed exile has become too much for the Frotcast to bear. SAVE US BEN! We’re lost and we can’t find our way back… (dramatic pause) we can’t find our way back!!!