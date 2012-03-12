Comments of the Week, March 2 – 9

Phew, what a weird week! On Monday, I posted this bizarre movie trailer the director sent me, and the comments quickly got out of hand. I’d try to recap here, but that whole thread was way too far down the rabbit hole. Then I posted my usual Tuesday afternoon feature, This Week in Posters, and some guy named Mike Yevtuck showed up to challenge every Hells Angel to a fight. If you’re confused as to what my weekly feature on movie posters has to do with Hells Angels… well that makes two of us, pardner. Here’s just a small taste:
I have no idea what’s going on there. Not even the slightest. Glad to have “Hells Angels child porn” as my newest Google keyword. But anyway, somewhere in the midst of all that internet weirdness, our regulars (and a few newbies!) managed to be their clever, funny selves. At the top, it was a good week for FemmeDrunk. The ladies were just head and shoulders above the rest this week (not to mention bewbs). Here’s Chino (yes, Chino is a girl) with the top vote getter:
[From Morning Links with Yoga Jesus] ChinoMoreno: Yoga Jesus was killed by Pontius Pilates.
I must admit, I’d been trying to come up with a “Pontius Pilates” joke for like three years now, and I totally whiffed that opportunity. In other news, the Project X kid was in a Bang Bus movie (in which they dip french fries in jizz), and Chino and Michelle07 double-scissored that one:
ChinoMoreno : Fast food porn stars get Five Guys in ‘em.
elle07 : Sounds like she could use a trip to the mayo clinic.
ChinoMoreno : She got the cumbo meal.
elle07: Fast food porn stars come in a degradable box.
ChinoMoreno : Cums with fries, but you can substitute with a tossed salad.
Oh, ladies, will you Mormon marry me? I think it’s a dead heat between “Pontius Pilates” and “Degradable Box,” but I’m pretty sure they both already have FilmDrunk shirts (BUY YOURS TODAY!) anyway. Nice going, ladies.
A close second, Stallonewolf in Rihanna gets her own Battleship poster:
Stallonewolf: Let the bodies hit D-4.
You… LOL’d my battleship? Nope. Nevermind.
This next comment from the first 10 minutes of The FP post would take too long to explain, but it was definitely funny:
Farthammer:
So I said to the waiter, “taste the pussy soup.”
He said “is it hot?”
I said “just taste the pussy soup.”
He said “is it cold?”
I said “just taste the damn pussy soup!”
He said “ok, where’s the poon?”
A-ha! Ahhh-Hahhhh!
Meanwhile, PhysicsforPoets should be writing the taglines for That’s My Boy:
Physicsforpoets:
ANDY SAMBERG!
ADAM SANDLER!
SANDY AMBERG!
ANGIE SANDERS!
AMBLY ANDBERG!
BERGLY SANDERS!
SANDY SANDBIRDS!
COLONEL SANDERS!
SAL AMANDERS!
And finally, from LEGO may have spoiled the Avengers villains:
Ace Rimmer: “‘Hey, did you see this, did you hear about this? It turns out the villains in the new Marvel movie will be LEGO. I guess that makes Avengers a blockbuster. No, but seriously: It’s a fractious alliance, so let’s hope they don’t fall to pieces.’ – Jay Lego”
Beautiful. Even when it’s full of angry Hells Angel haters and nutty filmmakers, you’re still the most entertaining damned comments section on the internet. (NEVER STOP, I DESPERATELY NEED TO FEEL VALIDATED!) And as always, nominate your favorite comments throughout the week by copy and pasting below.
CHINO IS A GIRL?
A dirty foul-mouthed girl.
i was thinking about writing an r-rated “sidekicks” without chuck norries, or any asian people.
Does Spaz have any hot goss from the set of The New Girl? Is Zooey as zaney in person? Is the black dude really good at basketball? What does Schmidt smell like?!?
*leans forward for answers, falls off chair.
The Hells Angels guy went crazy over here at WG, too. But at least he was commenting on a post about Sons of Anarchy. “USA hells angels hard rape molest and murder women and children and the USA hells angels and or the men they date Libel me.why libel me for crimes USA hells angels have been convicted for comitting ?”
He makes some good points. [warmingglow.uproxx.com]
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
ChinoMoreno
He almost got away with the carrion but it was too big to fit in the overhead bin.
jabask
“More trouble than a suitcase full of crocodiles” is my new favourite folksy saying.
ChinoMoreno
That was a Bulgar Display of Power.
R.I.P. Dime
Bulgar display of power. Yes. YES!
I have got to give it up for “a Bulgar display of power.” Hellz yes.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Mustafa Dystrophy
Whether they’re on DVDs or in BVDs, Steven Seagal releases are always pretty shitty.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
From Teacher banging Taylor Lautner story
Ace Rimmer: YES SAX ME LIKE ALPACA, SHAW MA LLAMA DING DONG
Gotta get a vote in on this one. Twilight captions will never not be awesome to Him.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
indubitableduff
The fog rolls over the sodden earth as the sun rises on the battlefield. Wallace’s army waits restlessly as he rides back and forth, his eyes passing each man and boy before him. FInally he raises his sword and cries: “There coomes a time, uibr e sao sdlksd ebcew Paedophile Cult, aoais asdyu ejhsjghds mevtc BIN LADEN BASTAAAAAAARDS!”
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stallonewolf
“And then, in the summer, I ran into Vladimir Nabokov, and he had just finished writing Lolita, and Gertrude Stein and I read it, and I said, ‘Now this is a great fucking book!’”
Jessolido
That Spring, Vince Mancini lived on a jerk-off couch on the internet. And he had just photoshopped Vince Vaughn eating an ice cream cone into the background of a photo of… well that’s not important. Gertrude Stein said it was a good photoshop, but not a great one. And I said it could be a fine photoshop, and we laughed over it, and Hemingway made a fart noise right in my ear
from Darth Vader Announces His Resignation From the Empire
Relative unknown GutsAndTalent nearly Hustla’d me wiff – I’m the Obi-Wan percent.
I’m actually embarrassed that nobody put this in here. For shame. *raps the Vets on their noses with newpaper*
The Mighty One in all his old-school glory…
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
A spike in neutron radiation is detected, SUDDENLY the great space-heap, Grethor, appears!
*incoming transmission*
Qaplah, you forhsak-lapping Earthling scum! It is He, The Mighty Feklahr! … Now what is this about the Borg? Bah, anyone with a Romulan’s-courage-worth of common sense could have come up with a better Borg DJ theme/name:
DJ Flowcutus
Dubstep is Futile
Hugh G. Rection
Lore to the Floor
Avenged SEVENfold of NINE Inch Nails
Collective Soul
We Are the Borg Shufflin’ Crew
Guy’cha! It’s like you human baktags don’t even try. BAH!
*end transmission*
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Digital Wonderbread
C-Tates reminds us its all a fight for hearts and mines.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Moose
Final scene in the Paul Walker Diaries
Walker: *finds Mumbles the Wigger’s lifeless body* BROOOOOOOOOOOOO!
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
BK
Ridley Scott: “Let’s put every person BK has ever wanted to sex in one film about aliens!”
BK: “I forgive you for Robin Hood.”
Ridley Scott: “Booyah.”
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
ChinoMoreno
Crowe signed on as soon as he heard that the ark lands in Turkey.
nice