Comments of the Week Nov. 7-14, 2010

I could give you a complicated breakdown of how Comments of the Week works, but long story short, YOU say something clever/interesting/funny, and WE reward you. Today’s reward is a 100% cotton, American Apparel FilmDrunk t-shirt (ON SALE NOW, ALL SIZES AVAILABLE). Last week was a bang-up one in the comments section, but I still felt Lester Hayes Mayes easily locked up the top spot, and may even be the front-runner for comment of the year. From Channing Tatum to Play a Colonial Spy:

Lester Hayes Mayes says: Does that make him a powdered wigger?

(*slow clap*) Send me your address and shirt size, LHM, you beautiful bastard. And now for that other weekly FilmDrunk tradition, the honorable mention comments:

From Danny Trejo Joins the Muppet Movie:

Donkey Hodey says: *Kermit stands atop a building in the rain, a loaded gun in his hand as two people fight in front of him. He nervously points the gun at each, as if trying to decide who to shoot* Rowlf: Shoot him, Kermit!

Rowlf 2: No, ju shoot heem, ése!

Kermit: Both of you shut the f*ck up! I don’t know which one of you is the real Rowlf!

Rowlf 2: Es me, mang! Don’ chu recognize jur compadre? *BLAM!* Kermit: I think I made the right choice

Rowlf 2: Ju sure deed, mang. Good job keeling that impostor.

From The Best Quote from Armond White’s Review of For Colored Girls:

LaFavre says: I don’t always harken back the 70’s, but when I do, it’s with a radical chic fondness for black exclusivity. Stay obtuse my friends.

Only on FilmDrunk would a commenter use a Heraclitus reference for a joke about a Fat Redneck Being Forced to Eat His Own Beard:

Kevin says: I think what Hairy Cleatus is trying to say here is that the hairs of the beard are always growing and so he will never have this same beard again, even if he were to regrow it.

And no, I had no idea that was a Heraclitus reference until someone pointed it out. Of course, there’s always the big vagina jokes, like in For Colored Girls Outgrosses Kick-Ass, Scott Pilgrim:

Ace Rimmer says: “Huge Coloured Girls Opening at the Box Office” In another unrelated story, Gabourey Sidibe visited her gynecologist this week.

Same post:

Larry Says: Instead of sequels to Kick-Ass and Scott Pilgrim, we’ll get For Fan Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Domestic Gross was Not Enuf. /which will be outgrossed by Perry’s Why Did I Get Marri3D?

From Spider-Man Caught Molesting a Dolphin:

Donkey Hodey says: I fingerbanged this dolphin slut once, but she couldn’t keep a secret, so I had to “The Cove” that bitch.

From Uwe Boll’s Fat, Diabetic Superhero Movie, Blubberella:

Michelle07 says: I guess it’s still a steak in the heart that kills her eh?

From White Dog, the Movie about a Racist Dog, Comes to Netflix Instant:

Burnsy says: My yellow lab is great at math.

From Kentucky Man Forced to Eat Own Beard in Fight Over Lawnmower (yes, I will take every opportunity to retype that headline):

Chareth Cutestory says: I haven’t seen a beard cut off this badly since Hugh Jackman shredded the AMEX. “Anothah koala, Deborra? ANOTHAH F*CKIN’ KOALA?”

…And another good time was had by all. Until next week…