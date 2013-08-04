Comments of the Week: Super China Giant Screen, I Guarantee It

Your comments always inspire fun collages, but this one was particularly satisfying. I’ll explain each component of this piece by sharing the original comment, but I hope the winners can already recognize their contributions.
Thank The Rutger Hauer Experience for Ghost Vince. When many of you wished Vince luck at the Gathering of the Juggalos (by which I mean you predicted his death), the Rutger Hauer Experience pulled an impressive callback:
From: Vince Mancini
To: Mr. & Mrs. Mancini
RE: Concerning my disappearance at the GoJ
Dear Mother,
I have gone to Africa. Yesterday I went paragliding near Johannesburg. Vince had a good time, feeling so alive. Tomorrow, I’m going to the Congo where they have many snakes. Do not try to come look for me (Vince). Everything is fine. Say hi to my brother(s) and/or sister(s).
Kind regards,
Vince Mancini
It’s a foolproof way to keep your murder a secret. What about Obama’s Wolverine claws? Vince’s weekend box-office report was on Google News for a while, and some strangers accidentally stumbled into these here FilmDrunk parts:
James from DFW: Look I’m not political, but WTF does Obama have to do with this? You’re just pissed because you can’t pick the winners….
Kazoshay: Obama said Wolverine could have been him 35 years ago.
Looks like James from DFW isn’t a new user, so I don’t even know what to say (except: more like James from DUH!!). Moving on to Denzel, who’s been on all our minds since the Denzel Washington Guaranteeing Things supercut was released. Of course, you can’t hear the word “guarantee” without thinking of that Men’s Warehouse guy, so Chareth Cutestory gave a perfect mash-up:
“You’re going to like the way you look, I guaran-goddamn-tee it.”
“I don’t know. Why does this suit jacket have, like, 18 buttons?”
“JOS. A BANK AIN’T GOT SHIT ON ME.”
And WHY, you still ask, are they tucked behind Yao Ming? It can be explained by this week’s winning comment, from the story on Pacific Rim‘s success in China:
Ace Rimmer: A China Giant Screen is the play where everyone hides behind Yao Ming.
Bravo, Ace. Your prize is a poorly photoshopped scene of your choosing. Description limited to 140 characters; include it in the comments below or contact me on Twitter. To the rest: remember to keep your wits about you, and nominate your favorite comments of the week in the comments section of this very thread. For next week, the winner will receive a poorly photoshopped scene of their choosing (description limited to 150 characters).
A very honorable mention to Martin for nominating a bunch of comments and making it easier to find the best of the best.
Of course none of the ones I nominated got picked, but they were amusing or awesome for various reasons.
Remember when Vince thought the vagina was sideways? I’ll miss him. RIP Vince.
Is Chareth the most consistently amazing commenter? You make the call.
He’s so good he graduated from commenter to contributor.
That’s how we’ve recruited most of our writers, actually.
Chino Moreno or GTFO. I also cast electoral votes from the great state of Me for Stinky Pete. But yes, CC is outstanding, and his emails to the frotcast are spectacular.
From Facebook:
Soliman Deaf Wahsh: hank you for your comments gives me take too many I respect every human who envy to do to keep them happy! I prefer to be kind guy, I respect 100%!
I’m flattered, but Chino all the way.
Chareth, Chino, Fek, Larry, Stinky, John Wayne, Stallonewolf… the list goes on.
I think Chareth and Chino are 1A and 1B. The others you mentioned are all 2. I sometimes think I have absolute gold, and then I read their comments and I cry.
Then I see Underball and I feel way better.
2? I’ll take it. Best performance review I’ve gotten in decades.
2/10, would not nominate.
Chareth Cutestory: And I refuse to confirm this, but there’s no way that Max Martini is a real person. “Max Martini” is the alias you slur at a police horse when you get caught shitting into a trombone at Jazz Fest.
Seconded only because I wasn’t fast enough to first it.
3rd because, among other things, I’m trying to picture the horse’s response.
P.S. Thanks a lot for spoiling the series finale of Treme.
Fourthed’ded. That was pretty damn awesome.
Yeh, when something like that happens early int he week I don’t even feel like posting hte rest of the time. What’s the point?
Wolverine Obama’s a win. We might need more Wolverine Obamas
Ragnarok
At first I thought they were just being whiny bitches but then I saw:
“…Hammer and Depp are jaw-droppingly terrible”. -Roger Ebert
Larry: Ender’s Game Recognize Ender’s Game
doopdedoop with the set….
Who would win in a fight, John Rambo or John McClane?
…and Otto Man with the spike:
At this point? Parkinson’s.
Silance: God, Harrison Ford sounds so grizzled in that voiceover, he has to have like two colostomy bags.
Hot Garbage: You can tell right away that the kid is a military genius who has been bred for this. I mean, “Shoot Straight” is not the kind of shit you can just learn from reading a book.
Zero Charisma: Would order tomato soup with digital slut.
Power Donut Man: Manic Pixel Dream Girl
Yay I made it again! I’m gonna print this out and hang it on my fridge.
C’mon, people, it’s not enough to give props in the thread, you have to come here and make it official:
T for Short
Teenage girls wear backward baseball caps and spit on people?! Times HAVE changed.
My sides hurt.
Chareth: This next song goes out to Gay Dave. Rest in peace, my ninja. I know you’re up there somewhere, butt-fucking God or some shit.
That whole conversation needs to be COTW.
Ugh… by which I’m referring to Chareth’s comment in the GoJ post and the replies, of course.
Also, I did love TheLordsCloaca’s commitment to exposing the truth:
TheLordsCloaca
That would mean she worked about 10 hours per day, every day, for the last 31 days. That’s not a “few hours”. She is either the most robust, work-obsessed whore to come down the pike or you are a liar. I think you are a liar. A stinking lying sack of shit from some stupid lying city in a hell-hole lying country! I think you should go to hell and suck Satan’s anus for your sins.
The calculator is truly mightier than the bot.
Fuck you, Chino. Fuck. You.
Moses is a big fan of Genesis.
Robo!
Will the cover be leather-bound?
Gathering of the Juggalos Tour Diary: Day Two
Chareth Cutestory
“Yo, for real, if you’ve ever been grifted by a tree and then tacitly endorsed a sex offense, then raise your motherfuckin’ giant-ass thumbs!”
73 times. They said ‘Steve’ 73 times.
Kungjitsu
Rob Schneider should have been in this with a desk near a copier.
2 hrs
Larry
My guess is that he had a lot more than three lines.
(From Tarantino/Golden Girls.)
Why does the CotW link send me to such an old thread? I’m not doing any more work to figure it out, so if this nomination is lost in space, fuck it. Anyway, Ace Rimmer made me laugh in the Farrah Abraham post:
Do you consider yourself a surrealist?
“I like cheerios. I think so.”
