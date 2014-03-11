Great News! 'A Confederacy Of Dunces' Adaptation May Soon Be Coming… To Broadway

Many fans of John Kennedy Toole’s posthumously published, cult classic comic novel were hopeful that after 34 years, we might finally see a big screen version of A Confederacy of Dunces. Talks were supposedly under way a few years back, with Flight of the Conchords co-creator and Muppets director James Bobin, with Zach Galifianakis in talks to play the lead. Now, according to Variety, the film adaptation is a “non-starter.” But good news! It might be going to Broadway instead. Plays are kind of like movies, only tickets cost five times as much and the special effects suck.
…producers announced a legit incarnation is in the works from playwright Jeffrey Hatcher and helmer David Esbjornson.
The holders of the property’s international stage rights, Bob Guza and John Hardy of Shelton Street Theatrical, aim to develop the work in a series of Gotham readings prior to tryout productions that will, it’s hoped, eventually bring the play to Broadway.
Hatcher penned the book for 2003 Broadway musical “Never Gonna Dance” as well as the legit incarnation of “Tuesdays with Morrie.” Ebjornson’s Main Stem credits include the recent revival of “Driving Miss Daisy” that starred Vanessa Redgrave and James Earl Jones as well as “The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?” [Variety]
I sort of cringe at the idea of any work I like being camped up enough to work as stage play (at least they didn’t say it was going to be a musical), but the cast of colorful New Orleans characters and setting would probably give the set and costume designers lots of room to play. And hey, it’s better than nothing. If they are going to camp it up, I just hope they go the whole nine and have Ignatius fly over the stage on cables and shoot hot dogs into the crowd with a t-shirt cannon. Maybe get Julie Taymor and Bono to do it like that Spider-Man play. “A Confederacy Of Dunces, Starring Josh Gad, with Music By Pink!”
My favorite book of all time, suggested by the greatest AP history teacher of them all. If this ends up being good, I will pay infinity dollars to see it.
I really loved the book but my biggest problem is how can you leave out Ignatius’ essays? They were my favorite part of the book! Unless you turn his rants abut Boethius into songs… That might be interesting.
They could be read aloud and projected between acts.
I thought this had already been shot with Philip Seymore Hoffman.
Hopefully the confederacy of dunces curse will finally take josh gad
Strong taek time: I did not like this book. I couldn’t finish it.
It seems like every 5 years we hear about another go round with this project. Originally Farley was going to play the lead and then Will Ferrell. I’d love to see it but am not holding my breath.