Great News! 'A Confederacy Of Dunces' Adaptation May Soon Be Coming… To Broadway

Getty Image

Many fans of John Kennedy Toole’s posthumously published, cult classic comic novel were hopeful that after 34 years, we might finally see a big screen version of A Confederacy of Dunces. Talks were supposedly under way a few years back, with Flight of the Conchords co-creator and Muppets director James Bobin, with Zach Galifianakis in talks to play the lead. Now, according to Variety, the film adaptation is a “non-starter.” But good news! It might be going to Broadway instead. Plays are kind of like movies, only tickets cost five times as much and the special effects suck.

…producers announced a legit incarnation is in the works from playwright Jeffrey Hatcher and helmer David Esbjornson. The holders of the property’s international stage rights, Bob Guza and John Hardy of Shelton Street Theatrical, aim to develop the work in a series of Gotham readings prior to tryout productions that will, it’s hoped, eventually bring the play to Broadway. Hatcher penned the book for 2003 Broadway musical “Never Gonna Dance” as well as the legit incarnation of “Tuesdays with Morrie.” Ebjornson’s Main Stem credits include the recent revival of “Driving Miss Daisy” that starred Vanessa Redgrave and James Earl Jones as well as “The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?” [Variety]

I sort of cringe at the idea of any work I like being camped up enough to work as stage play (at least they didn’t say it was going to be a musical), but the cast of colorful New Orleans characters and setting would probably give the set and costume designers lots of room to play. And hey, it’s better than nothing. If they are going to camp it up, I just hope they go the whole nine and have Ignatius fly over the stage on cables and shoot hot dogs into the crowd with a t-shirt cannon. Maybe get Julie Taymor and Bono to do it like that Spider-Man play. “A Confederacy Of Dunces, Starring Josh Gad, with Music By Pink!”