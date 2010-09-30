CORRECTION: Armond White DID ruin Social Network's 100%

Senior Editor
09.30.10 20 Comments

Yesterday I wrote about how everyone expected the NY Press’s Armond White to give The Social Network its first negative review, because he’s gangsta like that (I hear he has “Thesaurus Life” tattooed on his eyelids).  Although most of what he wrote in the review seemed pretty negative, I wrote that he hadn’t ruined it, which was based on a few things:

  1. The person who sent his review to me said Armond had given it 3.5 out of 5 stars
  2. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes still showed The Social Network at 100%
  3. There were 3.5 stars at the bottom of his review. I thought this was Armond’s rating, next a to link that went to the user reviews.

Long story short, I was wrong.  The 3.5 stars were from NY Press users.  Armond White doesn’t give star ratings, son.  He leaves them punk-ass trivialities to bustaz like Ebert, SKEET SKEET!  Armond White’s review was officially counted as a negative, and now Social Network is at 97% (it picked up another negative review besides Armond’s since then).  TRUTHBOMB’D. My favorite part of all this is knowing that there’s some poor bastard over at RottenTomatoes who has to try to figure out whether every Armond White review is positive or not. “Hmmm, well he said that its ‘ersatz verisimilitude was a pox on the tyranny of the au-courant relativism,’ but he also notes that ‘the superciliousness of Fincher’s burnished atavism is anathema to the complutocracy’s appetite for effeminate subterfuge.’  I’m at a loss here, really, it could go either way.”

Around The Web

TAGSARMOND WHITEthe social network

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP