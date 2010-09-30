CORRECTION: Armond White DID ruin Social Network's 100%

Yesterday I wrote about how everyone expected the NY Press’s Armond White to give The Social Network its first negative review, because he’s gangsta like that (I hear he has “Thesaurus Life” tattooed on his eyelids). Although most of what he wrote in the review seemed pretty negative, I wrote that he hadn’t ruined it, which was based on a few things:
- The person who sent his review to me said Armond had given it 3.5 out of 5 stars
- At the time, Rotten Tomatoes still showed The Social Network at 100%
- There were 3.5 stars at the bottom of his review. I thought this was Armond’s rating, next a to link that went to the user reviews.
Long story short, I was wrong. The 3.5 stars were from NY Press users. Armond White doesn’t give star ratings, son. He leaves them punk-ass trivialities to bustaz like Ebert, SKEET SKEET! Armond White’s review was officially counted as a negative, and now Social Network is at 97% (it picked up another negative review besides Armond’s since then). TRUTHBOMB’D. My favorite part of all this is knowing that there’s some poor bastard over at RottenTomatoes who has to try to figure out whether every Armond White review is positive or not. “Hmmm, well he said that its ‘ersatz verisimilitude was a pox on the tyranny of the au-courant relativism,’ but he also notes that ‘the superciliousness of Fincher’s burnished atavism is anathema to the complutocracy’s appetite for effeminate subterfuge.’ I’m at a loss here, really, it could go either way.”
“the superciliousness of Fincher’s burnished atavism is anathema to the complutocracy’s appetite for effeminate subterfuge”
If that’s a real quote, he needs a transfixion in the philtrum. Also the taint.
Thou mangled weather-bitten knave! There’s no more faith in thee than in a stewed prune, thou cockered fat-kidneyed bugbear!
See, Armond, you aren’t the only one that can talk fancy and look like a schmuck! QAPLAH!
“Damn courtiers to the Queen. You’re nothing but lapdogs to a slip of a girl.”
Hey… where the fuck has Sexman been?
In other news, “Effeminate Subterfuge” would be a good title for a Judas Priest documentary.
No, Robo, that wasn’t a real quote. I’m just really good at Armond White impressions.
I can’t wait to read his explanation of how Yogi Bear is superior to The Social Network in every way. It’s a tall order but my boy A-Dubs always comes through
Cockslapping the man is proud tradition of the Whites.
Prince George: Ah, Dr. Johnson, damn cold day!
Dr. Samuel Johnson: Indeed it is sir – but a very fine one, for I celebrated last night the encyclopedic implementation of my pre-meditated orchestration of demotic Anglo-Saxon.
Prince George: Nope – didn’t catch any of that.
No, Robo, that wasn’t a real quote. I’m just really good at Armond White impressions.
But can you do Armond White in Nick Ring’s voice?
the thuperthillliouthnethhhh of Fincher’th burnithed atavithm is anathema to the complutocracy’th appetite for effeminate thubterfuge you guythhh
BRRAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHMMMMMMMMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!
Is it wrong that I want this to fail just because Sorkin comes off as such a self-righteous aging hippy liberal douche?
Actually, I’d expect Armond White to have “Onomasticon Life” tattooed on his eyelids
I recently downloaded the Armond White app for my GPS. It took me eleven hours to get to the post office yesterday.
Armond White doesn’t like rich white people…
Armond White also fucked up the curve in all of his classes.
The asian kids hated him.
Armond White is the worst rapper ever. His shit doesn’t even rhyme.
Armond White gives Stephen Hawking a headache. Also, his favorite Pixar movie is “Cars” and his favorite Fincher movie is “Panic Room.”
*wags penis at traffic* “Consume my unparagoned phallus, you concupiscent unencumbered osculators!”
When you look up effeminate in Chrome it shows a picture of Justin Bieber, I love the interwebs