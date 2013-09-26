Comments of the Week: Nos Meridian

Editor’s Note: Evan finished this week’s Comments of the Week earlier this week when it’s normally supposed to be posted, but because I was traveling, I didn’t get to post it. Apologies. -Vince
Put down your books, scholarly Msfts, it’s time for Comments of the Week. Today we honor nerds, our Juggalo family, tropical birds, and the official energy drink of Jaden Smith’s existential buffoonery.
First, the Mighty Feklhr needs to dispel some of this bullsch that the Zero Charisma trailer has been spreading about nerds and role-playing.
Feklhr: *spikes in neutron radiation are detected, a red hue forms and turns into the shape of the Great Space Heap Grethor!*
*incoming transmission*
Qaplah, Romulan coddling yIntagh terrans, it is He, The Mighty Feklahr! The Mighty One has reviewed this cinematic movie trailer, and can offer only this to “disenchant” the illusion of what pencil and paper role playing game sessions are truly like.
A. The group gathers at the apartment of the one guy that has a girlfriend. Why? So she can get drunk and act pseudo-nerdy slutty before she goes into the bedroom to watch Sailor Moon.
B. It takes an inordinately long time to smoke up real quick before the game begins. Invariably some asshat turns on the television whilst high and invariably it is a nature show and he and at least one other guy is like, “WHOA, THAT BIRD IS FLYING!”
C. Once everyone is FINALLY corralled and seated, there has to be “the guy” that wants to get drunk. If there is beer on hand, he will insist he wants to do shots. He will fucking whine and bitch and moan like a fucktard until someone takes him to the corner store (this guy never has a car).
D. The people at home get more stoned. The girlfriend comes out and sluts around, especially if it was her boyfriend that took the “booze guy” to the corner store. Acts out fellatio on bong.
E. Booze Guy gets back, he wants to get drunk and wants someone else to get drunk with him. Girlfriend does some weird shit like take a shot using her tits.
F. The Driver of Booze Guy wants to get re-stoned. For some reason this takes FOREVER.
G. Everyone is finally as fucked up as they want to be and seated, it is 3:30 AM. Those assembled get 5 goblins into the first cave before someone wants to go home. Then people start bitching that they want food.
H. The quiet fat guy who has done the most drugs (hiding pills/window pane/etc. from the others), is most ready to play, and has a paladin named “Kahless” strangles everyone, molests dead girlfriend, sets the apartment on fire.
This is why video games were invented, because fuck those guys.
end transmission
*neutron radiation spikes again as Grethor is surrounded by a red hue and then VANISHES.*
I don’t even know what to say to that beautiful garbage. Next comes from the story about those Juggalos stealing a parrot.
ChinoMoreno: Cracker want a Polly?
Classic Chino. And now for the comment of the week, from Vince’s chronicles of Jaden Smith’s existential buffoonery:
Stallonewolf: Reading My Book I Uttered “I Turned 15 Long Ago.” (*solemnly drains Nos can, signals barkeep to bring another*) (*pulls worn photo out of wallet and gazes at it remorsefully*) (*the photo is of Jaden Smith*)
Solemnly drains Nos can is nearly perfect, and that’s why this wins. To you losers, I suggest an equivalently morose incorporation of an energy drink into your jokes. Remember to keep your wits about you, and nominate your favorite comments of the week in the comments section of this very thread. For next week, I’ll be collecting our new Comments of the Week $50 submission fee.
Copy-pasted from the Dildo Fire thread because I’ll be fucked if this shit is going to slip through the cracks because Vince was on vacation:
Larry
Tyler Perry’s Rule 34: God will make your enema your stool.
Goddamn right.
Is frotcast 171 coming soon?
I’m third’ing Rule 34 up there.
I’ll also just put this out there for Chino: You ever need a couch moved or help dumping a body – I’m your huckleberry.
Genuflecting at Chino’s joke. Simple perfection. Just, wow.
I like the cut of this guy’s jib.
Nick Taylor: Here’s my four. 1. More tits. Total Recall had a three boobed hooker…you’re fucking Star Wars…5 and a half tit strippers. 2. We’ve had the gritty reboot. No one has tried the oily reboot. Grease that fucker up. Make it slimy. 3. Mysterious force? How bout Luke spends a whole movie in front of a holographic chalk board figuring out how midget teddy bears overthrew a galactic empire. 4. Tits?
You’re welcome.
Yes, with emphasis on “oily reboot.” Which I will also try the next time Excel freezes up.
Larry
He ganked that lapel pin from the artist currently known as Ke ha.
silance
“Atlas Thugged”
A young Tampa street tough (Channing Tatum) strives to ween himself off of government welfare by pulling himself up by the bootstraps and starting his own drug dealing enterprise.
“Damn, son. Like, I don’t know what b harder to swallow; this government cheese, or all this personal shame. Word”
“But Ma, what’s the bigger crime?! Providing a service in an arbitrarily illegal market in exchange for maximized monetary compensation or, by dragging down my betters, stealing from the world the existence of the next IPhone?”
This is straight up brilliant.
Single most brilliant sci fi post by a non Klingon made on Filmdrunk in a loooong time:
jangles
I know I’m going to get crucified for this, but I’m going to add another entry to this edgy, visionary list:
5. No more Jar Jar
I know that people love the wily longear, but I’d go so far as to say that Binks was a distraction to the movie. I would think that Abrams is smart enough to avoid the pitfalls of rank populism that Lucas fell into in adding a widely-loved but little-needed sidekick, but I’m pretty sure that J.J. stands for Jar Jar.
This is better without context…
HarryW
“Yo! Evan! It’s your cousin, Marvin. Marvin Stone! You know that new sound you’ve been looking for – listen to this!” /slaps dick against woman’s asscheek
Oh, I second the ever loving shit out of this one.
third
Fourth
Mr. jangles get a nod from me because “The Gappening” made me spit coffee all over my desk:
Based on the cast’s ability to stand around sullenly, I’m pretty sure The Gappening is going to be a quality flick on at least the level of a New Moon or an Eclipse.
dickimaa
FAHK YOU STAHSCREAM BOTH OF YA TRANSFAHMATIONS IS QUEAH AS HELL. WE SHOULD START CALLIN’ YOU STAHQUEEN. FAHK YOU. Say hi to ya motha fo’ me.
Lobster Mobster
I assume an offensive ethnic stereotype robot will be along shortly to supply the grass since they’ve got gas and ass covered.
Probably not eligible, but this little exchange made me LOL-Shart*.
Patty Boots
Oh my gawd, enough with the “YOU CAN DO ANYTHING!” stuff. You’re 10. I wanted to be one of the X-Men when was 10. But did I get to be an X-Man? Noooooooo. Shut up.
Burnsy ☆
Unless your special power was cats, you did not become an X-Man.
*My mutant power:(
Larry: “Entitled white kids spitting on blue collar workers” is written in Latin on the Marin County seal. Police code 90210.
Tell it like it is, Silance:
What’s that, chicken? Oh, yes, I also believe that particular group of humans is inferior.
You tell it like it is, chicken. You couldn’t pull punches if you wanted to. You ain’t got no hands.
Man, there have been a LOT of heavyweight contenders lately!
Ragnarok
Ten grand or ten hundred grand – The only thing I think it’s safe to assume at this point is that somewhere out there there’s a cobweb covered crib with a baby husk in a onesie.
Can we just nominate half a comment?
I don’t know how this can be COTW but gawd, did ginger ale shoot from my nose, Silance.
Casey Anthony?
In response to Pauly’s “Finally, a fuckable monster.”
PowerClashing
How did they not lead an advice letter to J.J. Abrams with “1. Ease up on the lens flares, asshole.”
Stinky Pete
“You want the truth?!”
* writes testimony on tennis ball, waves overhead *
“Who wants the truth? Can he handle it, boy? Duzzhe want the truth? Here you go boy, go get it!”
Lance Armstrong post–comments that Qiyomed my face:
Feklhr:
HOWEVER, The Mighty Feklahr will hear no ill of Lance Armstrong’s message to Vince Vaughn in “Dodgeball”. The Mighty One will fight to the Qiyom* anyone who dare try to dishonour that movie from ANY perspective. By Kahless’ Beard, IT HAD A LITTLE KID AT AN OPIUM DEN *AND* RIP TORN.
(*It’s a like lot a fight “to the pain” from ‘The Princess Bride’, but with more dumpster-side cardboard box hobo glory holes and Klingon verbal derision for the loser.)
Ajjara, primarily for ripping the prom simile straight from my memoirs:
I would rather see a documentary about why people hate him… It’s like we made him to be a big monster because he was portrayed as this hero
Even the director talks about him like they were going steady and then he went and blew someone else at prom.
Also he always seemed like a dick so why were so many people surprised.
Larry-true story, Qiyom is supposed to be a slur so disgusting that it is impossible to translate from Klingon into any other language.
Also, strong stuff from Ajjara.
Fuck Lindy West:
ChinoMoreno
If you get raped twice in the same day, you should probably buy a longer skirt.
BEAR RAPE!!!
Larry
Her headgear in the still from the trailer is just asking for trouble–the French call it beretpe.
The Surly Badger post with the three clam shells picture.
Fek got ahold of my stash, I think.
Can I nominate two people in the same post?
shitstorm
Never forget that Armond White thinks these guys are…whatever the fuck this means:
“they stand so lonely on pop-culture’s fringe that their a la carte recidivism seems absolutely contre-jour when compared to the ersatz Hollywood j ne sais quois.”
From Mancini’s Instagram
[instagram.com]
ewennnm: Freddie Mercury’s on instagram now?
Did we break Evan’s spirit after just a couple months of COTW? The Mighty Feklahr will just imagine he died laughing.
He’s with Blowjob Stacey now. RIP
Never thought I’d see the day, but I have to give credit where it’s due. Underball had me cracking up on the Wes Anderson post.
Underball
Do you wanna know how I got these scarfs? My father was a diddler…and a fiend. And one night, he goes off crazier than usual. Mommy gets the kerchief to cover herself. He doesn’t like that. Not…one…bit. So, me watching, he takes the kerchief to her, laughing while he does it. He turns to me, and he says, “Why so spurious?” He comes at me with the kerchief — “Why so spurious?” Sticks the scarf in around my neck — “Let’s put a smarmy fake smile on that face!” And… why so spurious?
From Liam Neeson’s Wolves on a Plane:
Stallonewolf
“ALWAYS BET ON BLACKOUT DRUNK!”
and
Shop 101
But what I do have is a very particular set of matched luggage; luggage I have acquired over a very long career in travel…
Chopper2
That’s only $2500/shade
Larry
seconded
VK doubles my wide:
Verbal Kunt
This is the best trailer I’ve ever seen that had Will Smith in it.
Responding to Vince savaging 12 Years A Slave.