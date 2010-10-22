Should be a movie: Crocodile loose on airplane kills 19

Yep, this should be a movie. That’s the tenuous link to movies I’m using. Deal with it. God help you if you complain about me reporting the story of A CROCODILE THAT KILLED 19 PEOPLE ON A PLANE. It’s quite possibly the most metal thing ever to have happened. It didn’t happen in Florida, so that pretty much leaves Africa.

A STOWAWAY crocodile on a flight escaped from its carrier bag and sparked an onboard stampede that caused the flight to crash, killing 19 passengers and crew.

The croc had been hidden in a passenger’s sports bag – allegedly with plans to sell it – but it tore loose and ran amok, sparking panic.

A stampede of terrified passengers caused the small aircraft to lose balance and tip over in mid-air during an internal flight in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The unbalanced load caused the aircraft, on a routine flight from the capital, Kinshasa, to the regional airport at Bandundu, to go into a spin and crash into a house.

A lone survivor from the Let 410 plane told the astonishing tale to investigators.

A crocodile in a sports bag. Yep, that’s pretty much how I imagine Africa. BUT WAIT, IT GETS BETTER!

Ironically the crocodile also survived the crash but was later killed with a machete by rescuers sifting through the wreckage. [news.com.au -thanks to “EnglishPrick” for the tip]



To add further irony, my sources say the rescuer just happened to be carrying the machete in a sports bag, as he planned to sell it later that day. Man, I hope African Alanis Morissette writes a song about this. “It’s like AAAAAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIDS, on your wedd-ing daaaay….”

“He packed his suuuuuuuitcase, with a crocodie yayile…”