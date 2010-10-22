Should be a movie: Crocodile loose on airplane kills 19

Senior Editor
10.22.10 49 Comments

Yep, this should be a movie.  That’s the tenuous link to movies I’m using.  Deal with it.  God help you if you complain about me reporting the story of A CROCODILE THAT KILLED 19 PEOPLE ON A PLANE.  It’s quite possibly the most metal thing ever to have happened. It didn’t happen in Florida, so that pretty much leaves Africa.

A STOWAWAY crocodile on a flight escaped from its carrier bag and sparked an onboard stampede that caused the flight to crash, killing 19 passengers and crew.
The croc had been hidden in a passenger’s sports bag – allegedly with plans to sell it – but it tore loose and ran amok, sparking panic.
A stampede of terrified passengers caused the small aircraft to lose balance and tip over in mid-air during an internal flight in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The unbalanced load caused the aircraft, on a routine flight from the capital, Kinshasa, to the regional airport at Bandundu, to go into a spin and crash into a house.
A lone survivor from the Let 410 plane told the astonishing tale to investigators.

A crocodile in a sports bag.  Yep, that’s pretty much how I imagine Africa.  BUT WAIT, IT GETS BETTER!

Ironically the crocodile also survived the crash but was later killed with a machete by rescuers sifting through the wreckage. [news.com.au -thanks to “EnglishPrick” for the tip]

To add further irony, my sources say the rescuer just happened to be carrying the machete in a sports bag, as he planned to sell it later that day.  Man, I hope African Alanis Morissette writes a song about this.  “It’s like AAAAAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIDS, on your wedd-ing daaaay….”

“He packed his suuuuuuuitcase, with a crocodie yayile…”

Around The Web

TAGSAfricaCROCS ON A PLANEMETALSHOULD BE A MOVIE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP