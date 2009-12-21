CRUISE & DIAZ ARE: ‘KNIGHT AND DAY’

#Tom Cruise
12.21.09 8 years ago 19 Comments

Knight and Day, which stars Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, just released a poster.  It used to be called Wichita, but someone at 20th Century Fox thought that didn’t sound enough like a moronic sitcom from the 80s, so now it’s Knight and Day.  Then they left the two huge stars’ faces off the poster so you could better focus on what a hilarious pun it is.  ET also did a segment on it recently, and you can see that footage after the jump.

Knight and Day, opening July 2, centers on a lonely woman (Cameron Diaz) whose seemingly harmless blind date suddenly turns her life upside-down when a super spy (Tom Cruise) takes her on a violent worldwide journey to protect a powerful battery that holds the key to an infinite power source. [ComingSoon]

Diaz claims the film will showcase Tom Cruise’s alleged comedic chops which he allegedly displayed in Tropic Thunder.  You know, as long as there aren’t any gays around.

TOPICS#Tom Cruise
TAGSCameron DiazCrapGAYS IN THEREJAMES MANGOLDKNIGHT AND DAYPOSTERSTOM CRUISE

