DAILY CIRCLE JERK: FALCON PUNCH EDITION

#Twilight
Entertainment Editor
08.20.09 12 Comments

Daily Circle Jerk Links:

Exhausting a Meme: A Gallery of Falcon Punches |Unrealitymag|

Messed-up TV commercials from the 1960’s |ScreenJunkies|

Ferrets: The Pursuit of Excellence |WarmingGlow|

There’s a Twilight sex toy.  It sparkles. Buy one to display on your sanitary pad shelves (safe for work) |Cinematical|

The 5 Worst Sports Excuses. Wait, I don’t see, “She told me she was 19” anywhere on here. |OpenSports|

The Sony PS3 is getting smaller, cheaper. |SmokingSection|

New Sexman video: “I Don’t Know What the Hell Boba Fett Is.” |Heeb|

John Hughes tribute: a video retrospective of boobs (NSFW) |Buzzfeed|

~ robopanda [picture source]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight
TAGSDAILY CIRCLE JERKFALCON PUNCHJOHN HUGHESSEXMANTwilight

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP