Review: ‘Horns’ Is The Worst Movie Of The Year So Far

Horns opens today in a handful of markets. Here is my original review from Fantastic Fest.
Horns, directed by Alexander Aja of Piranha 3D (which I actually sorta liked) and starring Daniel Radcliffe, is based on a novel by Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill. That’s the most shocking thing about it, actually, that it was based on source material. It felt like a hyperactive kid just making things up as he goes along, like he had a drawing of Daniel Radcliffe in devil horns on the table and was forced to improvise a story around it at gunpoint. I knew the film was going to be very bad about two minutes into it, when right from the word go it had that broad, objective-free acting style you typically see in insurance commercials. And it only got worse from there. It spends half the movie trying unconvincingly to resolve a plot device it never does anything with in the first place.
Ugh, okay, requisite plot summary graf. Let’s just get through this before my hands start reflexively wanking: Daniel Radcliffe plays Ignatius Parish (religious allusions that serve zero purpose will become a leitmotif here), whose beautiful, perfect, crucifix-wearing angel of a girlfriend (Juno Temple, who does get naked a little) is murdered one day. The townspeople all think Ig did it and the next thing you know, he’s growing horns. The horns make everyone he comes into contact with reveal their darkest impulses, which are more like the kind of “dark” impulses you’d see in a beer commercial – secretly gay cops, a slutty waitress, a mom who hates her hyperactive daughter, a girl eats too many donuts – all about as edgy as a JC Penney’s window display. The rub is that he has to use his powers of bringing out the worst in people to find his girlfriend’s REAL killer BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE! Haha, just kidding about that last part, there really isn’t much urgency to this seemingly-pretty-easy quest at all.
I can only assume that the idea that the guy who played Harry Potter, a series cited as Satanic by fundamentalist Christians, playing a guy with devil horns was such an attractive in-joke to those involved here that they did absolutely no development at all after that. Also, it’s hard to accept Radcliffe as the painfully earnest, sweetboy protagonist because he looks like an evil chipmunk. I can’t decide whether he looks creepier when he’s laughing or crying.
There’s a fatal flaw in Horns (see: Everything) and the best way I can describe it is that there’s an important distinction between acting and play-acting.
When I lived in New York, I was living with my girlfriend at the time who was a theater major at one of the smaller colleges there. Sometimes I’d get dragged along to see the plays put on by the undergraduate theater students, who inexplicably were encouraged to write, produce, and direct their own plays, which were up to three hours long (!!). (Film majors tend to build up to 20 minute films when they’re seniors, which makes a lot more sense, because that way the inevitably bad ones at least won’t waste that much of your time). One play was so long and pointless I left during an intermission, mistakenly thinking it was over. One was about Hurricane Katrina, another was about God, but they could’ve been about anything, really, mostly interchangeable excuses to cry, scream, beat chests, and make out with each other (respect). You know, actor stuff. Undergraduate theater majors have a tendency to enjoy the act of putting on a play divorced from the goal of telling a story, like the difference between enjoying writing and enjoying scribbling on paper. It always reminded me of that Gene Hackman line from Royal Tenenbaums, “Characters? What characters? It was just a bunch of little kids dressed in animal costumes.”
Horns is the movie version of scribbling on paper, Harry Potter the kid in the animal costume. I’m not sure anyone involved knew what they were doing beyond the vague desire to experience the process of making a movie. There’s all this religious imagery name dropped with no real purpose or desire to critique. It sort of feels like someone from my generation, we descendants of boomers who rebelled against their religious upbringings, trying to rebel against someone else’s religious upbringing we only experienced second-hand. There’s no real axe to grind, only the vague, cloying desire to please, copied totems with no context.
Horns feels like it wants to be edgy despite being shot through with an unexamined, fifth grader’s sense of morality, where sluts are bad (false!) and someone’s darkest desire is to eat too many donuts (sinner!). Ooh, let’s also run on wet concrete and stay up too late eating s’mores! This despite the film having a not insignificant amount of violence, gore, nudity, and rape, and some over-the-top dialog like “I f*cked her tight little pussy and then I caved her head in with a rock.”
Meanwhile, Juno Temple’s ingenue says things like “I’ll be waiting by candlelight in my treehouse, shining the light of my cross.” Honestly, she actually says that. There’s also a strange subplot about Morse code.
It feels almost like they took a Nicholas Sparks script and gave it to a schlocky horror director who hated it. None of it works, and it’s pretty much a waste of time on every level. The best thing I can say bout it is that it gave me a much greater appreciation for Tusk.
GRADE: F
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here, subscribe to the FilmDrunk Frotcast.
Such a shame – really enjoyed the book, and also Joe Hill’s other work, especially Locke & Key.
After hearing about this film, I got the book but…sorry jonson…I gave up half-way through. At least I can avoid the film entirely, cut my losses.
Ugh, Locke & Key never again.
I’ve only read Locke and Key (which is pretty awesome and will probably enter into the pantheon of must read modern comics) but I’ve never read any of Hill’s books. It bums me out to hear that Horns is ass, though. I was really looking forward to it.
Horns I get. I enjoyed it, others did, maybe you didn’t, whatever. But I honestly don’t understand how anyone could dislike Locke & Key unless maybe you just don’t like things that are good.
Joe Hill’s books are fucking terrible, but that short story collection he put out is a masterpiece. Just some of the best short fiction I’ve read in a decade. I was so excited to read his two(?) novels, and holy shit each one fought for worst book I’ve read in a while.
Horns the book was great, nothing mind-blowing but a compelling read with an interesting hook and some well-defined characters. Heart-Shaped Box was also very decent. But anyone who disses Locke & Key can straight up fuck the fuck off, that series is incredible. So much to love, so many great moments, it’s legit one of my favourites from the past half-decade. Joe Hill can write like a madman, IMO.
Locke and Key is great. I heard they decided to make that into a film instead of a mini series which has me really worried. I have to agree that Horns is the worst movie I’ve seen this year by far.
Agreed. The book was pretty great. I guess it just didn’t translate over very well. I had a hard time picturing Daniel Radcliffe playing Ignatius. Some source material is better left untouched. I have nightmares about them turning my book into a movie.
#HumbleBrag
Oh yeah. I guess it was. Huh.
so was vince telling us he totes had a girlfriend once.
Uggggggg, you’re killin me Smalls. I was hoping this was going to be good, because I loved the book & Joe Hill. Heart Shaped Box was incredible. This is a very sad panda.
Heart-Shaped Box was awesome. Yeah. I was hoping this would be good too, but alas…
Heart-Shaped Box is the first truly scary novel I’ve read as an adult. I sincerely had to remind myself a couple times while reading it that it was just a book and I could put it down if it got to be too much.
Yeah. I started reading it at nine o’clock at night. I was about fifty pages into it when the ghost first shows up sitting outside Jude’s bedroom door and I remember putting down the book, listening to the sound of the house settling around me and clearly saying, “I’ve made a huge mistake.”
What a creepy, creepy book.
The slow meltdown of Georgia’s thumb had me so skeezed out.
I had no idea it was based on a book going in, and when I found out I was shocked. It feels like it’s flailing the entire time.
I agree with highclassbooker. Horns is, by and far, his worst book…. I still enjoyed it, but it’s nothing when compared to Heart-Shaped Box (which was damn scary and would make an entertaining horror film) and Nos4eratu.
Still… good review, Vince. I’m always interested when you review horror films.
NOS4ERATU would be massive, but I don’t trust the movie industry to do it justice.
I’m sure they’d find some way to screw it up.
MonkeyButt
So you don’t trust the industry to do NOS4A2 justice? FYI: it’s already been made into a movie…sorta.
Nothing original here. Just new window dressing over an old window. Take a look at the eerie similarities between NOS4A2 and Spielberg’s 1991 film, HOOK:
Charlie Manx (Hook) kidnaps the child of his longtime adversary, Vic (Peter Pan), taking the boy to a place called Christmasland (Neverland), a place where children change. Hill even appears to explore the same deeper question being asked: Is it ever too late to be a good parent? To be there for your kids?
And what about his character Maggie Leah, you ask? Simple. That’s his Tinker Bell, educating Vic (and the reader) about Christmasland. She even goes on to help the adult Vic remember parts of her childhood that she’s seemingly forgotten, helps Vic remember who she is, just like–you guessed it–Julia Roberts did with Robin Williams.
@Sarah Deadtree Everything has been done & redone if you start to boil it down too much. Hook is not NOS4A2, even if they have a couple of bits in common.
That would be like saying The Sandlot is the same movie as Stand By Me because they both involve groups of kids overcoming childhood terrors & learning what true friends are made of. & both have scary dogs.
MonkeyButt
Nah. STAND BY ME is about much more than kids overcoming fears; it’s about “letting go,” as demonstrated by Gordie telling his friends to leave the boy’s body where they found it, an indirect way of bringing him closure with his older brother’s death that he never quite got over, carrying around the guilt that is should’ve been him instead. The dead boy’s body was just a catalyst to propel the kids’ stories, most notably our protagonist’s: Gordie.
Horns is my least favorite, by far, of Joe Hill’s work. Heart Shaped Box is so good and has movie written all over it. Also, Aja is a bad director, so let’s blame him.
So far of Hill’s stuff I’ve only read 20th Century Ghosts and Heart-Shaped Box, both of which I thought were great. Maybe I’ll skip over Horns and go right to NOS4A2. Looking at Aja’s IMDB page I see the only thing he directed I thought was decent is High Tension, which is great gory fun while you’re watching it, but falls apart right quick if you start thinking about it after.
So yeah, lets blame Aja.
The ending discredits the entire film. Its a nice tight thriller with some decent scares and an amazing pace totally undone by the unneeded twist thrown in at the end.
I was pretty surprised to hear Horns was getting adapted. The book was okay, my biggest complaint was that it was just so slow moving. Like Vince mentions, finding out who murdered his girlfriend should seem most important, but it kind of takes a backseat in the book too.
Heart Shaped Box read as being way more cinematic than Horns. I’d much prefer to see that get adapted.
This sucks, I loved the book. I don’t mean the review sucks- I trust the review implicitly. I mean it bums me the hell out that they made a shite movie out of a genuinely fun, strange, kind of refreshing book. Dammit.
I was hoping it’d be good too. Sucks.
Whatever. I’ve still got IT FOLLOWS to look forward to.
I’m psyched for It Follows too.
I liked the idea of the book, but it always felt weirdly slight and I can totally see where if you focused on the wrong aspects while making an adaptation you’d wind up with a whole lot of nothing. The book needed more evil secrets and less of boring bad guy and religious symbolism; the movie, per this review, sounds the same.
“someone’s darkest desire is to eat too many donuts”
Made me think of this:
[31.media.tumblr.com]
[33.media.tumblr.com]
I didn’t read anything, just looked at the pictures.
I’ll be seeing this at least twice. Looks to be the funniest movie and destined for cult status
But damn if the poster isn’t cool.
I blame Aja, who thought it would be a good idea to give such a great source to a guy who clearly has no understanding of subtlety and subtext?
This kid is never going to not be typecast as Harry Potter.
I will never believe that NOS4A2 is not something his dad put together and he finished off. That book screams King to me. Horns didn’t so much feel like King and I thought it was decent overall. It wasn’t great and the characters were a bit one note, but there was some interesting things there.
Love Hill. Love Horns. This sux bawls.
You guys are so wrong!! It was great!!
Aren’t Jew hats supposed to be ideal for hiding horns?
Aja can be an awesome director with the right material. The Hills Have Eyes was balls-out incredible. Most of High Tension was superb. And Pirhana was a glorious ode to Roger Corman. Hell, even Mirrors had its moments. And Radcliffe was terriffic in The Woman in Black. It stinks when films with quality people misfire.
So Juno Temple does get naked?
Yes, but if that’s all you’re after, I’d recommend Killer Joe.
Especially if you like a little KFC with your rape.
That was honestly the only redeming thing about the movie.
^ Yeah I finally saw it a couple nights ago. Besides McConaughey showing everyone that he could be a badass, that movie sucked. I didn’t know it was based on a play until after I saw it, but that doesn’t excuse the non-ending and the fact that every character sucks. Oh and the infamous chicken leg scene wasn’t that bad… I don’t really see how it got an NC-17 for it.
Godbless Juno Temple for being naked all the time though.
Aw, it was so bad-good.
Also, they have Horny Goat Weed Boy driving a Gremlin, for reals?!
The book was great, but the movie wast bad, I enjoyed it…it wasnt 100% faithful to the source material but it was still better than more than a few of the movies I have seen lately.
But the AMC Gremlin… WHAT DOES IT MEANNNNNNNNNNN
The film was excellent. Seems like someone here has an axe to grind. Probably one of those Debbie Downer types you wouldn’t want at your party.
I actually liked Horns…but that doesn’t mean it’s a good movie. I recognize the fact that it’s not really good and can definitely see why people could hate it. I thought it was pretty ridiculous and enjoyed it for what it was. Probably because I didn’t really have much expectation for it going in…who knows.
if this movie were a porn, or had Kirk Cameron in it, Vince would have enjoyed it much more, etc.
why not, I’ll reply to my own post. I guess Vince’s conclusion: this film is *NOT* “fucking amazeballs!” (giggle)