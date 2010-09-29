The Daniel Songers have become self aware

09.29.10 7 years ago 4 Comments

Here’s a brand-new video from hilarious bad comedian Daniel Songer, who’s now calling himself an “anti-comedian, anti-entertainer, would you consider, dancer?”  I get the feeling he’s been reading what I’ve written about him, which makes me a little uncomfortable.  Aw, who am I kidding, I could never be mad at those hips.  This man fascinates me.  Daniel Songer makes a way better “most interesting man in the world.”

MORNING LINKS

  • I wrote a full review of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. You should read it or whatever. |
  • Isn’t That Special: How NBC Could Return Saturday Night Live to Glory.  By our pal, Burnsy. |Uproxx|
  • Has Walmart Turned Its Back On You? (also by Burnsy). |UproxxNews|
  • Stephen Colbert testifies in character before congress. |WarmingGlow|
  • Anonymous’ Best Scientology Protest Signs. |Buzzfeed|
  • Six Local NILFs (Newscasters I’d Like to F@#k) You Need to Know. |TheSmokingJacket|
  • 21 Awesome Things That Look Like Darth Vader. |Maxim|
  • Similarly, Holy Taco receives a cease and desist order. |HolyTaco|
  • The RZA discusses fighting techniques in his kung fu movie. |Screenjunkies|

(*BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHM*)

[Pictures via Tumblr]

TAGSDAILY CIRCLE JERKDANIEL SONGER

