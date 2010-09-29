The Daniel Songers have become self aware

Here’s a brand-new video from hilarious bad comedian Daniel Songer, who’s now calling himself an “anti-comedian, anti-entertainer, would you consider, dancer?” I get the feeling he’s been reading what I’ve written about him, which makes me a little uncomfortable. Aw, who am I kidding, I could never be mad at those hips. This man fascinates me. Daniel Songer makes a way better “most interesting man in the world.”
MORNING LINKS
As you stare into the abyss, the abyss also stares back at you. And slaps that ass.
If only Daniel Songer knew about the hilarity of smashing fruit.
Birds suddenly appear everytime he is near. He is Daniel Songer.
Daniel Songer is the guy that plays AC/DC’s “She’s Got Balls” and dances with trannies at cross dressing fashion shows, only to walk over to his buddies and say, “LOOK AT THOSE FAGS!”