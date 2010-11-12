Danny Trejo Joins Muppet Movie

Casting stories are usually boring as hell, but then, they usually don’t involve Danny Trejo and the Muppet Movie. That’s right, Danny Trejo is joining the cast of the Muppet Movie. Said Trejo, when reached for comment, “Why ju laugheen, puto?”

Jane Lynch has joined the impressive ensemble cast, while “Community’s” Donald Glover has also landed a small role, an individual familiar with the project has told TheWrap. “Machete” star Danny Trejo has also been cast, his representation has confirmed. James Bobin (“Flight of the Conchords”) is directing from a script co-written by Nicolas Stoller (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) and “Muppets” star Jason Segel. While Glover’s role remains unspecified, Lynch will play a prison guard and Trejo will play her prisoner, according to Production Weekly. [TheWrap]

Still no word on whether Trejo will be alone with Lynch in his scenes, or whether he’ll actually interact with any of the puppets. For his part, Trejo says, “Mira, guey, seence preeson, I don’t put my hands up nobody’s culo.”

I hear every time Danny Trejo gets cast in a Muppet movie, an angel helps a corgi puppy fold a burrito.

CORGI: Arf! Arf!

DANNY TREJO: Si, si, vato, muy bueno.