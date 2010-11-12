Danny Trejo Joins Muppet Movie

Casting stories are usually boring as hell, but then, they usually don’t involve Danny Trejo and the Muppet Movie. That’s right, Danny Trejo is joining the cast of the Muppet Movie. Said Trejo, when reached for comment, “Why ju laugheen, puto?”
Jane Lynch has joined the impressive ensemble cast, while “Community’s” Donald Glover has also landed a small role, an individual familiar with the project has told TheWrap. “Machete” star Danny Trejo has also been cast, his representation has confirmed.
James Bobin (“Flight of the Conchords”) is directing from a script co-written by Nicolas Stoller (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) and “Muppets” star Jason Segel. While Glover’s role remains unspecified, Lynch will play a prison guard and Trejo will play her prisoner, according to Production Weekly. [TheWrap]
Still no word on whether Trejo will be alone with Lynch in his scenes, or whether he’ll actually interact with any of the puppets. For his part, Trejo says, “Mira, guey, seence preeson, I don’t put my hands up nobody’s culo.”
I hear every time Danny Trejo gets cast in a Muppet movie, an angel helps a corgi puppy fold a burrito.
Jane Lynch is the best Gary Busey impersonator ever. She even tricked Jake into believing it for a year so she could live rent-free for a while.
This could do for the Muppets what Space Jam did for the WB’s ‘toons. In that I expect to see obese cholas with Mrs. Piggy tats on their necks.
You want some serious Muppet wierd? I’ll see your Donald and raise you a Crispin.
*Kermit stands atop a building in the rain, a loaded gun in his hand as two people fight in front of him. He nervously points the gun at each, as if trying to decide who to shoot*
Rowlf: Shoot him, Kermit!
Rowlf 2: No, ju shoot heem, ese!
Kermit: Both of you shut the fuck up! I don’t know which one of you is the real Rowlf.
Rowlf 2: Es me, mang! Don’ chu recognize jur compadre?
*BLAM!*
Kermit: I think I made the right choice
Rowlf 2: Ju sure deed, mang. Good job keeling that impostor.
Its going to be super awkward when Statler or Waldorf inevitably mistake Trejo as a member of craft services.
