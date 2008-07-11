DARK KNIGHT SPONSORS DOUCHE FESTIVAL

Nothing gives marketing douches bigger douche boners than the possibility of creating a “phenomenon”, big events that allow them to pretend they’re affecting the world in some way more important than just helping people buy things they don’t really need; and nothing is more pathetic than a bunch of tools playing an advertising-inspired scavenger hunt in the hopes of winning a prize… a prize which is, guess what!  More advertising! Hooray!  Please oh please can I wear a shirt advertising your product!

Nevertheless, that’s precisely what happened in New York Tuesday night when a whole heap of dickweeds converged on City Hall for a Dark Knight "viral event" that culminated in the bat signal being projected onto the Woolworth’s building.  Oh the wonder of projected light!  Imagine what would happen if we used a series of projected images, producing the illusion of motion!  My what a wondrous wonder that would be!

Anyway, congratulations to everyone involved on winning my undying contempt.  See a douchey intern from MTV describe the action, after the jump!

