DARK KNIGHT SPONSORS DOUCHE FESTIVAL

Nothing gives marketing douches bigger douche boners than the possibility of creating a “phenomenon”, big events that allow them to pretend they’re affecting the world in some way more important than just helping people buy things they don’t really need; and nothing is more pathetic than a bunch of tools playing an advertising-inspired scavenger hunt in the hopes of winning a prize… a prize which is, guess what! More advertising! Hooray! Please oh please can I wear a shirt advertising your product!
Nevertheless, that’s precisely what happened in New York Tuesday night when a whole heap of dickweeds converged on City Hall for a Dark Knight "viral event" that culminated in the bat signal being projected onto the Woolworth’s building. Oh the wonder of projected light! Imagine what would happen if we used a series of projected images, producing the illusion of motion! My what a wondrous wonder that would be!
Original Batman with Keaton had way, way, way more hype.
isn’t that the Alamo upside down?
The Mighty Fek'lhr hopes it's the guy that spoiled the Harry Potter book for all of those people in line!
the shadow, i mean. It looks like the Alamo upside down.
BTK, TengoW, Chyna has a "click", not a dick or a clit.
… and if that series of projected images was at approximately 30 frames per second…
Fek, How did it taste?
Big deal, I do shadow puppets of a small penis on girls’ houses every weekend.
How did it taste?A lot like your dad’s!
Now THAT is a burn!
On me. :(
NOT COOL, VaLince. Now I know what the bat signal looks like! You have ruined the movie for me.
Ummm… I was waiting to see the movie to be surprised about what the new batsignal looked like. Thanks a lot jerk. I made this account five months ago just to tell you today how displeased I am about this spoiler.
ATHF still wins with it’s bomb threats. That shit was gangsta. Did I just say that? Am I fucking 12?
I agree with Tengo. I remember when the first Batman opened, the fucking theater made the entire lobby look like the Bat Cave and all that. Also, that was the first and last time I asked my Mom to buy me a comic book character t-shirt.Sorry Fek.
11.
hehe, Touche’ witty nickname.
JHC, I got one as a gift that I held on to and gave it to my son.
Thanks for the spoiler, dick. Now I know what a building looks like.
Also, that was the first and last time I asked my Mom to buy me a comic book character t-shirt.*JHC is overwhelmed with the sensation that he is being tracked by targetting computers*
*the ladies of FD are underwhlemd at the average penis size of the men here*
For what it’s worth Fek, I still have an NWO t-shirt from WCW’s heyday.
Not since live-action Quiddich has the world been subjected to such a concentration of virginity.
It’s okay, I’m sure you’re all ‘growers’
Kevin Nash and Scott Hall / Rock ‘n Roll Express > Any tag teams in history of wrestling
I still have a LWO shirt.
At least half the people involved in that event went directly to Mary Kate Olsen’s apartment to check off "Xanax" from their scavenger hunt list.
I still wear my LFO shirt with the bottom tucked up and through the neck
JHC-you are officially dead2meOOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHWHATARUSH!!!!!!!!
Upon seeing the bat signal, Val Kilmer ordered six Gotham City pizzas from Dominos.
Oh come on Fek. Don’t be mad…
No scavenger hunt participant was able to complete 100% of the list. Apparently, no one could find a single human being in the five boroughs who thought this movie hasn’t been promoted to death.
Wooohoo! I’m in a video on the internet! Thanks, Lincey!
Man, I wish I hadn’t posted that until after I watched the video. Did someone squeeze his nut sack at the end there?
I think the promo team for The Dark Knight was actually trying to do all of us a favor. Unfortunately it didn’t go as planned, as no one got ran over from the traffic as they stupidly ran across the street.
From 2135 All I can say is you better have a fucking time machine, because you just went one calendar day without posting on the Dark Knight. What am I supposed to do with my Christian Bale man-rection now, have sex with my wife? Fixed. The DK post, not my man-rection. Or the wife-banging.
I guess it’s better than just sitting on your computer on a message board which is where all those people would have been that night if it wasn’t for this. Turns out that last night the signal was changed to a Joker one and the viral campaign ended with free tickets to an early IMAX screening this coming Tuesday.