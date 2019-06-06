Frotcast Bonus: Vince And Joe Discuss The Latest X-Men Movie, ‘Dark Phoenix’

This bonus episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast is available exclusively to our Patreon subscribers. Join us today!

This week I took Joe Sinclitico along with me to watch Dark Phoenix, the latest film in the X-Men saga (now part of the Disney universe?). We discuss how we’d follow Michael Fassbender anywhere, how the X-Men universe has the most potential, and talk about the fire alarm that almost ruined our screening. Also, how the hell did a movie with this great a cast and source material turn out this bad? Yes, it contains spoilers and inappropriateness (honestly, you can do the Joe Sinclitico math at this point). Thanks for listening, you’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

