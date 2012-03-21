Darren Aronofsky casts Russell Crowe in his Noah movie

According to Deadline, earlier rumors were true and Russell Crowe has finalized a deal to play Noah in Darren Aronofsky’s “edgy” retelling of the biblical story. In other news, the word “edgy” is officially meaningless now. At one point, the film’s budget was rumored to be upwards of $100 million, but it doesn’t sound like that’s the case anymore. In any case, it’s set to begin production in July, some time after Crowe gives birth to Superman.
At one point Christian Bale coming off The Dark Knight Rises was Aronofsky’s choice for the title character. But the dates didn’t work because Bale was committed to doing the Terrence Malick-directed Lawless and Knight Of Cups being made back to back. It took several more months for Aronofsky to fix on Crowe which is great casting since he’s one of those larger than life actors able to take on such an iconic role. [Toldja.com]
Ha, ‘larger than life.’ Anyway, I like Russell Crowe as an actor almost as much as I like making fun of him for being fat, so this should be great (and by fat I mean average for an Australian man his age). My sources tell me Aronofsky decided Crowe was perfect for the part after standing behind him at the Beverly Wilshire breakfast bar and hearing him shout “GIVE ME TWO OF EVERY ANIMAL!”
Man that’s an easy joke.
Doughah’s Ark?
I hope Aronofsky throws an inside joke and makes the arc’s two swans lesbians.
So you’re telling me Noah ate the unicorns? And the dragons? And the sphinxes? And the dinosaurs? I’ll buy that.
You’re going to need a bigger boat.
What’s the grunt square footage of this ark?
50 odd cubits.
That joke has already been made.
Dove: I bring you this olive branch as a sign of salvation and peace.
Crowe: Olive branch? Branch?!? I said olive GARDEN!!!
The role of the dove will be played by a turducken.
Crowe was drawn to the part because Noah’s son’s name is Ham.
Well done.
I wonder if Russell needs a butthole massage.
Of all the things that Drunkards have written, this is the most disturbing to me.
I want to see two donkeys clumsily climbing the gangplank, just so I can stand up in the theater and yell, “This isn’t the first Aronofsky film involving two asses banging into each other! AMIRITE!?”
I was going to say, this is an “edgy” retelling because Noah aligns all of the animals ass-to-ass, but that would’ve been a dickstep.
/dickstep
Crowe signed on as soon as he heard that the ark lands in Turkey.
I hear the ram will be quite randy.
What movies has this poncey scarfmonger made?
Well, there was Pi . . .
Sign me the fuck up!
So who is the other drunken hippo he walks to the boat with?
Aw, now I’m just disappointed that it’s not Bale. I’d love to watch him shout threats at a boat full of animals that just stare back at him with blank, uncomprehending eyes.
Crowe next stars in Gladheateit.
Bale should play Hamm. Crowe is staring at the ass and CB is all Don’t just look at it, eat it.
Relax guys. Crowe reads over scripts very carefully nowadays. He’s not going to be tricked like when he signed on for Cinderella Ham.
How Dan Aykroydy does Crowe look?
I just ate the tigress.
OOHHHH GOOOOD FOR YOU. AND HOW WAS IT? I HOPE IT WAS WORTH IT BECAUSE THE OTHER ONE’S FUCKING USELESS NOW.
Nice rainbow, God. But I can’t taste it! I WANT SKITTLES!!!
*throws phone*
Russell Crowe just loaded two delicious chickens into a gravy boat.
Noah? I thought he would have cast Crowe as Ballast.
ICE CREAM, RIGHT AHEAD!
Crowe is gonna be pissed when he finds out Chester Cheetah will not be playing the role of either of the cheetahs on board
When you only see one set of footprints on the beach, that’s when Russell Crowe got tired of walking to the Craft Services table and sent a PA to grab him a couple extra glazed hams
Aronofsky looks like a gayer version of Charles Nelson Riley in that picture.
This can only end with Crowe using Aronofsky’s funny little Jew hat to wipe Vegemite off his fingers.
First time I have seen that picture of Darren Aronofsky and noticed that he’s NOT holding a scepter in his left hand.
“…after standing behind him at the Beverly Wilshire breakfast bar and hearing him shout “GIVE ME TWO OF EVERY ANIMAL!” Easy or not, you just won Wednesday.
That is the most normal picture of Aronofsky I’ve seen yet. He usually always looks like he should be starring in a Merchant-Ivory production.
Photoshop of Vince Vaughn feeding Russell Crowe an ice-cream or it didn’t happen.
I will see you eating again… but not yet… not yet…