Darren Aronofsky casts Russell Crowe in his Noah movie

According to Deadline, earlier rumors were true and Russell Crowe has finalized a deal to play Noah in Darren Aronofsky’s “edgy” retelling of the biblical story. In other news, the word “edgy” is officially meaningless now. At one point, the film’s budget was rumored to be upwards of $100 million, but it doesn’t sound like that’s the case anymore. In any case, it’s set to begin production in July, some time after Crowe gives birth to Superman.

At one point Christian Bale coming off The Dark Knight Rises was Aronofsky’s choice for the title character. But the dates didn’t work because Bale was committed to doing the Terrence Malick-directed Lawless and Knight Of Cups being made back to back. It took several more months for Aronofsky to fix on Crowe which is great casting since he’s one of those larger than life actors able to take on such an iconic role. [Toldja.com]

Ha, ‘larger than life.’ Anyway, I like Russell Crowe as an actor almost as much as I like making fun of him for being fat, so this should be great (and by fat I mean average for an Australian man his age). My sources tell me Aronofsky decided Crowe was perfect for the part after standing behind him at the Beverly Wilshire breakfast bar and hearing him shout “GIVE ME TWO OF EVERY ANIMAL!”

Man that’s an easy joke.