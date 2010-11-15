Darren Aronofsky says ‘The Wolverine’ will be stand-alone movie

#The Wolverine
Senior Editor
11.15.10 10 Comments

HitFix recently spoke with director Darren Aronofsky, and in addition to de facto confirming that he was actually directing the latest Wolverine movie for Fox, they got the Black Swan director to reveal a little about the chronology of the franchise.

The film that he’s directing is officially called “The Wolverine,” and there won’t be a number attached to it.  In our interview, he referred to the movie as a “one-off,” and he emphasized that the film isn’t a sequel in any conventional sense.

Of course, of course, it will have the same actor playing the same lead character, but it’s not a sequel.  On the one hand, a director denying that his film is a sequel is nothing new.  On the other, it sounds a lot more credible coming from Darren Aronofsky.  Let’s compare this with what we normally hear about comic book movies:

Aronofsky: I promise this will be a stand-alone movie, a one-off.

Marvel: We promise this will include cameos from every character in the Marvel universe and at least seven Easter eggs in every scene!  If you look closely, you can see Iron Man cleaning Captain America’s shield with Thor’s hankie!

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Wolverine
TAGSComic BooksDarren AronofskyNOT A SEQUELthe wolverineunnecessary sequelsWOLVERINE 2

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP