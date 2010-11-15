Darren Aronofsky says ‘The Wolverine’ will be stand-alone movie

HitFix recently spoke with director Darren Aronofsky, and in addition to de facto confirming that he was actually directing the latest Wolverine movie for Fox, they got the Black Swan director to reveal a little about the chronology of the franchise.
The film that he’s directing is officially called “The Wolverine,” and there won’t be a number attached to it. In our interview, he referred to the movie as a “one-off,” and he emphasized that the film isn’t a sequel in any conventional sense.
Of course, of course, it will have the same actor playing the same lead character, but it’s not a sequel. On the one hand, a director denying that his film is a sequel is nothing new. On the other, it sounds a lot more credible coming from Darren Aronofsky. Let’s compare this with what we normally hear about comic book movies:
Aronofsky: I promise this will be a stand-alone movie, a one-off.
Marvel: We promise this will include cameos from every character in the Marvel universe and at least seven Easter eggs in every scene! If you look closely, you can see Iron Man cleaning Captain America’s shield with Thor’s hankie!
I’m not sure what “Iron Man cleaning Captain America’s shield” is a euphemism for, but sign me up. My safe word is Qaplah!
So nice of you to finally show up to the gang bang, bub
All of my movies are stand alone.
/tears roll down cheek, causing guyliner disaster
//cuts self with Wolverine claw
“I’m here for the fireman party.”
I’m pretty sure I know what “Jackman one-off” is a euphemism for, and I will not pay for it in this economy.
/Fine, here’s $8 and half a pack of Starbursts, let’s do this
[claps hands with glee, bunny hops around room]
OOOhhh!!! OOOOhhhh!! I hope this is about the period in his life when he was strung out on jenkem and manning glory holes from Poughkeepsie to Akron!
Is the Dual Mule a Marvel character? Aronofski certainly knows you can’t go ass to ass without a dual mule.
I love how even the studio that made Wolverine wants to forget it ever happened.
Can we do the same for X-3? Because that was just as bad.
Wow, with Wolvie and Spidey in back to back posts, all we need is a “Moon-Knight” movie announcement and Filmdrunk can be like the shittiest issue of “Marvel Comics Presents”!
Oh, sorry, Spidey and “The Wolvie”…