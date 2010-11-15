Darren Aronofsky says ‘The Wolverine’ will be stand-alone movie

HitFix recently spoke with director Darren Aronofsky, and in addition to de facto confirming that he was actually directing the latest Wolverine movie for Fox, they got the Black Swan director to reveal a little about the chronology of the franchise.

The film that he’s directing is officially called “The Wolverine,” and there won’t be a number attached to it. In our interview, he referred to the movie as a “one-off,” and he emphasized that the film isn’t a sequel in any conventional sense.

Of course, of course, it will have the same actor playing the same lead character, but it’s not a sequel. On the one hand, a director denying that his film is a sequel is nothing new. On the other, it sounds a lot more credible coming from Darren Aronofsky. Let’s compare this with what we normally hear about comic book movies:

Aronofsky: I promise this will be a stand-alone movie, a one-off.

Marvel: We promise this will include cameos from every character in the Marvel universe and at least seven Easter eggs in every scene! If you look closely, you can see Iron Man cleaning Captain America’s shield with Thor’s hankie!