David Cronenberg does Don DeLillo: Cosmopolis Trailer

I still haven’t seen A Dangerous Method (Freud crap gives me the dismissive wanks), but Cronenberg’s latest already has a teaser. Starring Robert “The Tibetan Fox” Pattinson, Cosmopolis was adapted from the Don DeLillo novel by Cronenberg himself, who hasn’t written has last few features. Nonetheless, I had little doubt it would be twisted and f*cked up, and that was before I saw the trailer, which has Robert Pattinson shooting a gun through his hand, a guy getting stabbed in the eye, a girl with large breasts, and a guy wearing some sort of rat head crawling on top of a car. So if any of you are writing down ideas for my birthday party, this would be a good place to start.
There’s actually one frame of this trailer that’s NSFW, and if you’re interested, now might be a good time to follow me on Twitter. Here’s the book description from Amazon:
DeLillo skates through a day in the life of a brilliant and precocious New Economy billionaire in this monotone 13th novel, a study in big money and affectlessness. As one character remarks, 28-year-old Eric Packer “wants to be one civilization ahead of this one.” But on an April day in the year 2000, Eric’s fortune and life fall apart. The story tracks him as he traverses Manhattan in his stretch limo. His goal: a haircut at Anthony’s, his father’s old barber. But on this day his driver has to navigate a presidential visit, an attack by anarchists and a rapper’s funeral. Meanwhile, the yen is mounting, destroying Eric’s bet against it. The catastrophe liberates Eric’s destructive instinct-he shoots another character and increases his bet. Mostly, the action consists of sequences in the back of the limo (where he stages meetings with his doctor, various corporate officers and a New Economy guru) interrupted by various pit stops.
I haven’t read that one, but I got three quarters of the way through White Noise, which was brilliant, but at a certain point I realized it was making me seriously depressed and I had to quit. What I really want is for someone to put Amazons back into a print, a faux sports autobiography DeLillo co-wrote under a pseudonym about the first female NHL player. …Cool story, huh.
That trailer gave me a huge Cronenboner
Ha! Good one! As someone, somewhere on Uproxx said a few days ago “I have the weirdest boner right now.”
Troy from Community?
I..wha…is that the movie form of meth?
Too bad. His work on Twilight seems to have left Pattinson stigmatized.
Wakka wakka wakka, amen.
As it’s a Cronenberg film, I can’t help feeling that, if the banner picture went a little lower, there would be a massive dangling penis on that woman.
That would make it like, ten times better in my opinion.
Do taze me bro.
LIbra and Mao II were good.
Have you considered asking fake Robert Pattinson to comment on his movies like C-Tates, Terrance Howard and The Stafe?
WATCH MA NEW MOVIEZ, IT HAZ SAX AND VIOLINZ AND WILL HALP YER HEARTBURNZ
“Freud crap gives me the dismissive wanks.”
That thought has so many issues to unpack. Scatology, onanism, feelings of rejection. Freud will get us nowhere, it must be *dun* *dun* *duuun* Lacan to the rescue!
I think Pattinson shot himself in the hand so he can still see his career as he waves bye-bye to it.
This looks sort of Naked Lunch-y. I’m in.
More Crash-y. The good Crash, of course.
WTF is up with trailers that don’t show you shit about a movie? Like a bunch of random shots set to brooding music make me think “shit yeah i wanna see this! somebody take my wallet and pay the man, I’m too busy rubbing one out. what? no. i don’t care, all the moneys. fucking shit yeah the 3D. “
I read the post wrong and was expecting more XXX rated versions of Disney Classics, you know, the way Don Demello intended.
Officially stoked.
Anyone else catch an ENTER THE VOID vibe from the font used? Hopefully this isn’t like eXistenz or however the hell its spelled, where everything is supposed to be pseudo near-futuristic but actually just looks cheep and Canadian.
Jesus I’m a cynical prick. What the above should actually say is: I like Cronenberg. I will see this. I hope its good.
Thanks to sparkly vampire boy this won the most anticipated film for 2012 on the MTV website.
Poor kids don’t know what they’re getting into
not unlike the pony and O-ring in my garage
Hi Shop 101. Maybe you need a little educating on the fan base that Robert Pattinson has. I am not a teenager, nor am I a Twihard. I’ve been following Rob’s movie work for a few years now and if you take the time to check out his other non-Twilight movies, you will see that the man has a serious talent yet to be acknowledged by the critical media who only judge him on his role as Edward. I DO know what I’m letting myself in for with Cosmopolis, I have taken the time to read the book (a few times I might add, it takes some getting to grips with) and I am more than excited to see Rob take this step into a Cronenberg movie and I think you will find that he will actually knock your socks off in this role. Give Rob a chance, and give him non teen, adult audience more credit.
I… I… guess that’s what I’ll do then.
Why thank you Shop 101 :)
This comment thread has taken a disturbing turn.
You’re telling me.
Yep, us Robert Pattinson fans sure are passionate and believe me, we get around and we do our homework. Chill guys, we don’t bite ;)
I think you’ll find Mr Pattinson was more shocked than anyone when David Cronenberg rang him and asked him to play the role of Eric Packer in his movie ,but had the balls to go for it anyway and by all accounts did a great job which will go a way to showing how much more he is than just Edward Cullen from Twilight…which to be fair, didn’t really lend itself to an Oscar worthy performance!
As an adult fan, I know that Rob Pattinson is passionate about movie’s and wants to make great one’s.
Give him a chance…he may just surprise you…