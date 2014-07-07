David Fincher Is Going Full ‘Zodiac’ In The New ‘Gone Girl’ Trailer

(You can also watch the trailer over at Apple)
Remember in ‘Zodiac’ where you never knew exactly who killed all those people, so there was just this oppressive atmosphere of overwhelming dread and creepiness surrounding everyone? David Fincher is great at creating that atmosphere, and as you can see in the latest trailer, he’s laying it on pretty thick in ‘Gone Girl,’ where an entire town thinks Ben Affleck murdered his missing wife, Rosamund Pike (probably because he’s got those weird baby teeth). Neil Patrick Harris shows up as a creepy dude and Tyler Perry reprises his role as Guy Who Has Been Stunt Cast from ‘Alex Cross.’ Have you noticed that when he isn’t playing Madea, Tyler Perry stands stock still and reads his lines like an Al Qaeda hostage? It’s very strange. The man has the charisma of a vice principal.
‘Gone Girl’ kicks off awards season October 3rd, and while the David Fincher film is based on a novel by Gillian Flynn, Flynn wrote the screenplay herself and apparently gave it an entirely new, different third act, so good luck trying to spoil that one, book readers. It just goes to show you, reading books never did anything for anyone.
I read the book because my wife had it in our collection when I saw the upcoming movie earlier this year and I have to say, it was enjoyable but I think it will be much better on screen. Cautiously optimistic here.
I’m curious to see how they handle the dual narrative aspect.
Based on poster, I guess in the new ending they pave paradise and put in a parking lot.
You mean I read the novel for nothing?! GODDAMMIT!
Actually, it was a solid beach read. And it has a fantastic critique on the “cool girl” phenomenon.
What’s the cool girl phenomenon?
You know, the whole, “I love beer and football and pizza and I hate girly stuff and I won’t get mad at you or jealous or make you do stuff you don’t like ever because I’m better than other girls who have girly emotions and needs and stuff” thing. It’s a touchy subject.
Ok. Thank you for explaining. If you’ll excuse me I really must be going.
It’s the “I love football and anal sex and don’t care at all if you go to the strip club hell I might even go with you!!!” type. Aka Olivia Wilde, probably.
“an entirely new, different third act”
I bet it goes something like……..
Ben Affleck “No, Diane Sawyer, I didn’t kill my wife……*strong Boston accent emerges* ah, fawk that, yar gawdamn right i killd ha. Know why I killed ha? She thawt she was bedda than peeple, that’s why. So, I said “fawk you” & put the marriage in my reahview and choked her with an apple. Then I asked her “How da ya like them apples?””
-Fade to black
(* gives snotty, teary-eyed thumbs up to camera *)
If that’s the end then I shall watch the fuck out of this movie.
there is absolutely no way i will be able to be unbiased on this thing.
One of my favorite directors, most of it filmed in my college town, and I got a hard on for Affleck. Take all my god damn money
It’ll be interesting to see what they do with the third act since Fincher and Gillian Flynn rewrote it for the screen. I didn’t mind the books ending as much as most people did.
book was a piece of shit. fucking fincher and his shitty book adaptations.
I’m going to take this as sarcasm so I don’t have to shed a tear for the end of humanity.
ITS THE FACKING DAHKIE THAT DID IT! NO ONE FACKING DAHES FRAME BAT-FLACK!
Well, Affleck does have a very punchable face like Nick.
I’m looking forward to this after reading the book (which I read after seeing the awesome teaser). I thought the ending sucked so I’m glad they are changing it.
And my God, Rosamund Pike is worth the $10 alone.
I read Zodiac by Graysmith and then watched the movie Zodiac and so I totally am all Fincher-fied. I will read Gone girl but I will not watch the film. Ben Affleck is a complete fluke of nature like George Lucas. The only movie I will watch with Ben is if he plays Jesus.
He was the bomb in Phantoms, yo.
Better than Casey, though.
I am super stoked to see one of my lady crushes in a big movie. Rosamund deserves more work.
