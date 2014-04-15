David Fincher’s ‘Gone Girl’ Gets Creepy First Trailer

Gone Girl, based on the Gillian Flynn novel and directed by David Fincher (with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross back to score), stars Ben Affleck as a husband whose wife, played by Rosamund Pike, has gone missing on the eve of their fifth wedding anniversary. And that’s when he becomes Batman, scourge of the underworld and the embodied fear of all criminals, tearing apart the mafia-controlled city, striking fear into one scumbag after another until he finds her.
Okay, not really. Pretty much the first part is the whole story – guy’s wife goes missing, and he may have killed her. Set to a cover of Elvis Costello’s “She” (which is itself a cover of Charles Aznavour) by Richard Butler of the Psychedelic Furs, the trailer seems to give away too much and not enough at the same time.
In Theaters October 3rd, 2014
GONE GIRL — directed by David Fincher and based upon the global bestseller by Gillian Flynn — unearths the secrets at the heart of a modern marriage. On the occasion of his fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) reports that his beautiful wife, Amy (Rosamund Pike), has gone missing. Under pressure from the police and a growing media frenzy, Nick’s portrait of a blissful union begins to crumble. Soon his lies, deceits and strange behavior have everyone asking the same dark question: Did Nick Dunne kill his wife?
Yes? It looks like a fairly run-of-the-mill genre picture based on the trailer, but it’s David Fincher, so I’m going to guess that there’s more going on.
Fincher sure likes his montage trailers set to weird covers songs, doesn’t he? Here’s the Dragon Tattoo trailer, for those of you who don’t remember:
I’m surprised Burnsy didn’t ask to write this one to talk about his weird obsession with Rosamund Pike.
I was just gonna say. Rosamund Pike is missing? Has anyone checked Burnsy’s trunk?
Can’t act?!!!! Have you even seen Doom or Die Anot……..
Nevermind.
Considering how overrated the book was, this is one film adaptation that might actually be better than it’s source material.
That Dragon Tattoo trailer was awesome, extremely memorable without giving away too much
Agreed, that trailer is fantastic. Karen O can sing anything she wants.
I loved that trailer so much that I read all 3 books immediately.
The twist in the book was fairly interesting, and i read somewhere that the author wrote a completely new ending for this. Also Ben Affleck does creepy ambivalence very well
The tagline for the trailer and posters and everything should be: DID NICK DUNNE DO IT?
I would also accept: “GONE GIRL: Where girl gone?”
I’ve had this book sitting on my shelf foreeeeeerver. Maybe I’ll finally get around to it now.
I knew I saw Alex Cross in there
I was hoping it was just my white people vision mistaking him for someone else. Sadly, I’m just not that racist.
He was in the first Star Trek, and it came out unscathed.
Not sure how I feel about this new Batman trailer.
Call me when there’s quicksand.
Gone Baby Gone now Gone Girl im seeing a pattern…………
Are you new to language?
Sold.
I gotta say, no one does urine-yellow side-light like ol’ Finch.
Gone girl is right, “Video was removed by the user.” is what I got to see.
Can’t watch the video, but I assume it resembles the following:
HEY, CAWP, I NEEDTA FILA REPAWT. MY FACKIN WIFE. SHE’S GAWN. THE FACKIN RETAHD.
+1
So this isn’t a sequel to Gone Baby Gone?
“Set to a cover of Elvis Costello’s “She” (which is itself a cover of Charles Aznavour)”…so, basically, set to a cover of Charles Aznavour’s “She”?
Truly a bat-shit crazy book. Hoping the movie holds up.
I’d watch a 2 1/2 hour film of my father passing a kidney stone if David Fincher directed it. In my book he can do no wrong.