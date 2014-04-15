David Fincher’s ‘Gone Girl’ Gets Creepy First Trailer

Gone Girl, based on the Gillian Flynn novel and directed by David Fincher (with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross back to score), stars Ben Affleck as a husband whose wife, played by Rosamund Pike, has gone missing on the eve of their fifth wedding anniversary. And that’s when he becomes Batman, scourge of the underworld and the embodied fear of all criminals, tearing apart the mafia-controlled city, striking fear into one scumbag after another until he finds her.

Okay, not really. Pretty much the first part is the whole story – guy’s wife goes missing, and he may have killed her. Set to a cover of Elvis Costello’s “She” (which is itself a cover of Charles Aznavour) by Richard Butler of the Psychedelic Furs, the trailer seems to give away too much and not enough at the same time.

In Theaters October 3rd, 2014

GONE GIRL — directed by David Fincher and based upon the global bestseller by Gillian Flynn — unearths the secrets at the heart of a modern marriage. On the occasion of his fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) reports that his beautiful wife, Amy (Rosamund Pike), has gone missing. Under pressure from the police and a growing media frenzy, Nick’s portrait of a blissful union begins to crumble. Soon his lies, deceits and strange behavior have everyone asking the same dark question: Did Nick Dunne kill his wife?

Yes? It looks like a fairly run-of-the-mill genre picture based on the trailer, but it’s David Fincher, so I’m going to guess that there’s more going on.

Fincher sure likes his montage trailers set to weird covers songs, doesn’t he? Here’s the Dragon Tattoo trailer, for those of you who don’t remember: