DC Might Actually Be Thinking About An ‘Aquaman’ Movie

Now that studios seem to be cutting back on taking chances and creating new properties in favor of establishing franchises with popular comic books, graphic novels, video games, toys and even board games, it’s safe to say that all of our favorite heroes are eventually going to get their time on the big screen. So when DC Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns recently took a chance to talk up Aquaman to Variety, it basically confirmed the obvious – that DC is at least trying to think of any way they can turn Aquaman into a respected and successful TV or movie property.

Johns is wrapping up his stint as the man behind Aquaman’s renaissance, and like any creative mind, he sees the potential for greater dollar signs.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this is one of the most well-known characters among super-heroes, and in popular culture,” said Johns. The ocean setting, he suggested, should work to a writer’s advantage. “We are finding new areas in the ocean every day. It’s as alien as going to outer space,” he said. DC’s Johns believes a better structure is now in place. “He became a little bit of a joke,” the comics executive said. “Suddenly, he was nobody’s favorite super hero.” Now, DC has set up major storylines in coming months that will cross his comic with its “Justice League” and has given the character prominent placement in videogames. And his comics contain jokey references to the hero’s past portrayals. “He’s a character that we talk quite a bit about.” (Via Variety)

Do these vague quotes mean that Johns and DC are currently working on bringing Aquaman to the big screen? No. Does common sense dictate that both DC and Marvel will make movies about any and every character ever created if there’s a profit to be made? Yessir.

Johns ultimately believes that his work in creating a cooler, bolder Aquaman character has set a new standard that will make it okay for people to like ol’ fishsticks as much as we’ve all liked Batman. But can Aquaman actually work as a movie character and franchise when most of us can’t even think about the idea without being reminded of Green Lantern? If they make it exactly like the original CW pilot, then it could end up being one of the greatest comedies ever made.