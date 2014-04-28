Where Are They Now: The Dude From ‘Ski School’ Is In A Corey Feldman Karaoke Trio Called ‘Coreyoke’

In this morning’s post about Quentin Tarantino’s lawsuit against Gawker Media, I posted a famous clip of Tarantino excitedly explaining the gay subtext in Top Gun, a speech originally written by Tarantino and Roger Avary for another project, that eventually ended up in 1994’s Sleep With Me.
The clip includes a brief interlude featuring an actor with bushy eyebrows who I remembered as the guy from movies like Summer School and Ski School. The actor’s name is Dean Cameron (above, closest to the crotch), and basically, if you needed a goofy guy for a movie with “School” in the title in the late 80s and early 90s, he was your guy. For a brief, barely remembered sliver of my childhood, he was everywhere. Naturally I wondered, “Hey, whatever happened to that guy?”
Cameron’s major roles in mainstream movies seem to have dried up in the mid to late 90s, but according to his Wikipedia page, the now 51-year-old Cameron has “made a living as voice over talent for radio and television commercials” since late 1999. He also co-writes songs for Steel Panther, and most importantly, plays bass in a live-band karaoke trio called Coreyoke, featuring impersonators of the three famous Coreys, Feldman, Haim, and Hart. Cameron impersonates Feldman.
Here’s the promo video:
The video is from 2006 (you can tell by the Myspace page plug), but as of March 2014, Coreyoke was still doing gigs at the Pink Taco on Sunset. You have to admit, this seems like one of the more fun ways to enjoy 80s teen fame. Who would’ve ever thought that a guy impersonating Corey Feldman would have a more enviable life than the actual Corey Feldman?
Also, Ski School 2 (1995) is currently available on both Netflix Instant and Amazon prime, in case you were wondering.
“Guffaws abound in this wacky sequel, which has Dean Cameron reprising his role as befuddled, hapless ski bum Dave Marshak.” [Netflix]
It’s true, I remember guffawing so hard while I was jerking off to Wendy Hamilton.
“Coreyoke” My god that is so fucking awful it’s beautiful.
I believe he was in that Emilio and Charlie dog turd movie about trash men. He delivered pizza and got caught up in mucho high jinks
Men at Work!
It’s only a matter of time before one of those Corys is found naked in a closet, having choke-bated himself into a special closet of heaven next to David Carradine and Michael Hutchence.
Weird Al (oh man, that just felt wrong) should write a Rush parody called “Closer to the Crotch”.
Why is this day so boring? Monday’s suck.
“Monday’s”? MONDAY’S? Now I have shitty grammar and a shittier Rush song stuck in my head FOREVER. This day can suck a bag of dicks. Needs more wine.
Ah, Wendy Hamilton! You have brought back beautiful memories, Vince! Thank you!
He writes for Steel Panther?! That’s so great.
Steel Panther puts on a hell of a show. There are definitely worst ways to spend a Saturday night.
but does it have little bits of real panther?
I think the other Coreyoke guy fronts Steel Panther, the only Vegas show worth seeing (okay, Rose.Rabbit.Lie, if I’m pressed).
For someone who prefers the Monkees to the Beatles and can’t tell Stillwater, Spinal Tap and the Ark Music Factory from real music anyways.
This makes it sound like Cameron is a has-been. Obviously you guys didn’t see “Urgent and Confidential.” Also, the immortal, brilliant “They Came from Outer Space” was released on DVD not too long ago (where he stars with fellow Ski School alum and Teen Wolf Too star Stuart Fratkin. And let’s not forget that Dean has been into music for a long time and penned many of the songs in Rockula. Penn Jillette praised the following lyric as one of the best in modern songwriting: You can read the commentary from William Sapphire/I’m the DJ, he’s the vampire.
This is pretty old news. Coreyoke has been around for quite some time in the Hollywood area. Think I saw them in 2004. Also Dean Cameron played the magician in High Ball, a great underrated film that Noah Baumbough made under a fake name and in 5 days with the leftover budget from Mr. Jealously.
This is a “Where Are They Now,” no one ever said it was breaking news, dickhead.
Wow, you’re a prick too I see.
Dude’s just bitter he’s another shitty low brow comedian-turned blogger
Not fans of the sauce?
seems a bit harsh, I just don’t see the mentality where the site editors/writers start talking shit for no reason.
But where is Suicide from Ski Patrol?
[image.tmdb.org]
That is the far better question. I don’t know where he is now, but I do know that Garth Algar once told him that if he was gonna spew, he should spew into a dixie cup.
Room 222. Where I’m. Gonna do. You.
[www.deancameron.com]
I cant believe you Vince. You didnt even look up his website where he sells metal versions of the bill of rights. That way when you go through airport security and they confiscate the metal piece, you can say they are taking away my bill of rights.
Not making this up but its way more interesting than a Corey band.
He has way more hilarious projects than I could cover in a short post, so I had to go with the one that made the catchy headline. I’d love to interview him.
I think that would be great and he may be the type of dude that will do it.
That guy was awesome in Summer School
Ski School helped inspire one of Burnsy’s favorite episodes of South Park
If you french fry when you’re supposed to pizza, you’re gonna have a bad time.
His film work on Wikipedia reads like a list of hard core pornos! (got some rapey and gay titles too)…
Hole in One (2010)
The Palindrome Affair (2003)
Sit and Spin (2002)
Hollywood Palms (2001) (just handjobs)
Deep Core (2000)
Two-Eleven (1999)
Some Girl (1998) (uncredited)
Midnight Blue (1997)
Kicking and Screaming (1995)
Sleep with Me (1994)
The Killing Box (1993)
They Came from Outer Space (1990) (TV series)
Men at Work (1990)
Both Ski School movies are treasures. The first with Ava Fabian and Charlie Spradling then with Wendy Hamilton in the 2nd.
THE LAMBADA. THE FORBIDDEN DANCE
What, no love for Miracle Beach??? Some of Mr. Cameron’s finest work…plus puts two confusing name people, Dean Cameron and Dean Cain, in the same movie. Also featured Ami Dolenz in genie costume looking wicked hot, and a fat guy playing volleyball and doing the Cabbage Patch! Pure 90’s gold!
Oh, and has a character named “Soup”…and Mr. Miyagi himself Pat Morita is in it! How did this shit not win an Oscar?!?!?!?
Ski School held a very special place in 15-year-old me’s hand…I mean heart! HEART I SAY!
This and “They came from outer space” today too? [uproxx.com]
Is this Uproxx Dean Cameron Day?
(Not a complaint)