Where Are They Now: The Dude From ‘Ski School’ Is In A Corey Feldman Karaoke Trio Called ‘Coreyoke’

In this morning’s post about Quentin Tarantino’s lawsuit against Gawker Media, I posted a famous clip of Tarantino excitedly explaining the gay subtext in Top Gun, a speech originally written by Tarantino and Roger Avary for another project, that eventually ended up in 1994’s Sleep With Me.

The clip includes a brief interlude featuring an actor with bushy eyebrows who I remembered as the guy from movies like Summer School and Ski School. The actor’s name is Dean Cameron (above, closest to the crotch), and basically, if you needed a goofy guy for a movie with “School” in the title in the late 80s and early 90s, he was your guy. For a brief, barely remembered sliver of my childhood, he was everywhere. Naturally I wondered, “Hey, whatever happened to that guy?”

Cameron’s major roles in mainstream movies seem to have dried up in the mid to late 90s, but according to his Wikipedia page, the now 51-year-old Cameron has “made a living as voice over talent for radio and television commercials” since late 1999. He also co-writes songs for Steel Panther, and most importantly, plays bass in a live-band karaoke trio called Coreyoke, featuring impersonators of the three famous Coreys, Feldman, Haim, and Hart. Cameron impersonates Feldman.

Here’s the promo video:

The video is from 2006 (you can tell by the Myspace page plug), but as of March 2014, Coreyoke was still doing gigs at the Pink Taco on Sunset. You have to admit, this seems like one of the more fun ways to enjoy 80s teen fame. Who would’ve ever thought that a guy impersonating Corey Feldman would have a more enviable life than the actual Corey Feldman?

Also, Ski School 2 (1995) is currently available on both Netflix Instant and Amazon prime, in case you were wondering.

“Guffaws abound in this wacky sequel, which has Dean Cameron reprising his role as befuddled, hapless ski bum Dave Marshak.” [Netflix]

