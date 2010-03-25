DEATH RACE GUY IS DOING BUCK ROGERS 3D

Senior Editor
03.25.10 19 Comments

"Why yes, Twiki, she can handle a stick. You don't know the half of it."

Praise be to Allah, I don’t know if I could’ve faced tomorrow without the promise that I might someday see a Buck Rogers movie. It’s going to be in 3D and directed by Death Race/Event Horizon/Resident Evil‘s Paul W.S. Anderson (not to be confused with Paul Thomas Anderson — you can tell the difference because one of them makes good movies):

Buck Rogers, the fighter pilot who wakes up in the 25th Century, is being relaunched as a 3D screen hero. Paul WS Anderson has locked a deal to direct a new version of the classic tale of a fighter pilot who quickly acclimates to the future and puts his skills to use defending the planet against invaders.  Iron Man scribes Art Marcum and Matt Holloway will write the screenplay. Anderson is casting for a fall shoot. [Deadline]

You might remember that Frank Miller was once attached to this, but then people actually saw what he‘d do when given a chance to direct a movie. I don’t know about Paul WS Anderson, but I like that they’re doing it 3D, because I imagine a person who still gives a sh*t about Buck Rogers doesn’t have the best eyesight.  Maybe in this version he can fight kids who don’t call and the Orientals.

Around The Web

TAGS3DBUCK ROGERSFRANK MILLERPAUL WS ANDERSONwho cares

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP