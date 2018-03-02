The original Death Wish came out in 1974, post-Dirty Harry (1971) pre Taxi Driver (1976), a time when the urban white vigilante “taking out the trash” story still seemed like a fresh idea (I assume). Charles Bronson, who had a great beach bod and a face like Burt Reynolds looking at the Ark of the Covenant, plays Paul Kersey, a New York City engineer for a housing developer and “bleeding-heart liberal,” according to his boss. In their only scene together, they discuss all the murders of the previous week:
BOSS: Decent people will have to live elsewhere.
PAUL: You mean, people who can afford to.
BOSS: Christ, you’re such a bleeding-heart liberal.
PAUL: My heart bleeds for the underprivileged, yeah.
BOSS: “The underprivileged” are beating our brains out. I say stick ’em in concentration camps.
The idea is simple: What happens to a “bleeding heart” like Paul when his wife gets murdered by those same underprivileged? Or more specifically, by Jeff Goldblum in a Jughead crown? The answer, according to the movie, is he goes nuts and kills a bunch of criminals and the city kind of loves him for it. This was partly a reactionary response to the counterculture of the ’60s and its perceived disrespect to traditional institutions (see: Nixon and Reagan’s “law and order” campaigns), partly a response to actual rising crime and urban blight. Sure, Death Wish seemed to ask, you can say you sympathize with the underprivileged, but what happens when it’s you they’re robbing? Which is either an extremely Republican origin story or a satirical skewering of certain strands of fashionable liberalism that weren’t as enlightened as they pretended (see: “Holiday In Cambodia”). Or maybe a little of both.
CNN recently aired a series on Patty Hearst, who was kidnapped by the SLA five months before the release of Death Wish. It didn’t take long for Hearst to go from heiress to revolutionary, which seemed to speak to the low regard the general public had for the US government at the time. If a woman with such a perfect life could be turned into a terrorist so quickly, what did that say about everyone else? During one of the SLA’s bank robberies, the group shot and killed Myrna Opsahl, a mother of four, whose doctor husband was on call and ended up being the last to try and fail to save her life.
Opsahl’s killing didn’t happen until a year later, but Death Wish, without knowing it at the time, seemed to be trying to imagine what would happen to a person who sympathized with the SLA’s message but then had to watch their wife die because of their actions. I also mention this because, in the new version, Paul Kersey (now played by Bruce Willis, who has neither a melting face nor a great beach body) is no longer a construction engineer but an emergency room doctor who faces a situation much like Opsahl’s. Which… updates the remake, in a way, but not quite to the present.
Context matters, obviously, and the big question for a Death Wish remake in 2018 is… why? How is the white urban vigilante narrative still relevant now that inner cities are more concerned with gentrification than white flight, and all those Boomer revolutionaries have long since answered the question of what they would do if they were the ones being robbed (answer: watch a lot of Fox News, build a bomb shelter in the backyard, and spend a lot of time complaining about how millennials are a bunch of whiny pussies)? The most succinct review I can give this version, (directed by Eli Roth and written by Joe Carnahan, two guys at least capable of making good movies, if not consistently), is that I watched the whole thing and I still have no idea why they wanted to make it.
Was it for the gore? The graphic death scenes are the times when you can most palpably sense Roth having fun, and the gore is fun, kind of, but it feels more like the kind of fun you have when you’re trying to pass the time while completing a chore. Anyway, what would’ve been the inspiration there? “This will be just like the original Death Wish, but with grosser deaths!”
The gore and occasional zoom shots (the first Roth’s innovation, the second an homage to the original) and deliberately dingy lighting make you feel like you’re watching a grindhouse homage like the trailer Roth directed between Death Proof and Planet Terror. Only… Death Wish never gets all that trashy or lurid. Am I supposed to laugh at this? Commiserate with Bruce? Watch it like a regular action movie? It’s not funny enough to laugh at, believable enough to commiserate with, and as an action movie it falls somewhere between stylized schlock and realism. When Bruce Willis cries about his dead wife while being consoled by his brother (Vincent D’Onofrio), it sort of just feels like what it is: good actors reading kind of bad lines. Are they supposed to be bad? Vince and Bruce don’t seem to know if this is supposed to be satire either.
Was the idea to try to make Death Wish without social commentary? First of all that’s stupid: Death Wish is inextricably linked to its social context. Secondly, there are hints throughout that Death Wish is kind of, sort of, maybe supposed to contain some type of social commentary. When Kersey goes to buy a gun, he’s greeted by a hot blonde made up Tomi Lahren-style, who shows him some “tactical furniture,” like a coffee table with a hidden compartment for your semi-automatic rifle (GRR, DON’T CALL IT AN “ASSAULT RIFLE”). The setting this time around is Chicago (see also: Chi-raq; the place constantly invoked by rightwingers as a cesspit of urban crime), and throughout, Bruce’s latest acts of vigilantism are bookended by scenes of the city’s morning DJs, Sway and Mancow, debating whether this vigilante is hero or villain.
i love death wish and taxi driver and dirty harry and all the great white vigillantes I’m also a bleeding heart liberal. MY feeling is death wish could be great if some key things are changed. Like a black lead chasing drug dealers and crooked cops to avenge his slain younger brother. the message is agreeable enough (direct action is preferable to the bog of tape and bureaucracy) The vehicle in which to deliver the message could be different.
Yeah I think the only way to do it is make it a poc going against the cops or ice. If the system is corrupt can corruption fix it. But of course that would be way too controversial, which is kind of the point
I said it with the shit Magnificent Seven remake, and I’ll say it again, if Bronson already did it, don’t remake it. It will never be even half as good as the original.
Statham’s Mechanic movies are fun.
@Verbal Kunt I found them boring and soulless.
This is a perfect example of why critics can’t be trusted. This movie may be good, it may be bad. But I care nothing about the “timing”. I care nothing about the skin color of the protagonist or antagonists. So-called critics have absolutely no bearing anymore on what makes a good film. Nowadays “a diverse cast” warrants applause from these hacks and the “stars” in Hollywood they worship.
What are you on about? Did you read the same review I did? I didn’t see anything about timing or a diverse cast in there.
Then by all means, go see this. The punishment of having to watch this movie will perfectly fit the crime of this dumb comment.
Angry white men just can’t catch a break these days.
How did you miss the obvious point that this was MADE FOR the FoxNews crowd?
They probably made it for entertainment purposes. Sometimes all your looking for is something like this to watch. Not everything has to mean something.
Holy shit, you’re a fucking idiot.
I believe I have found the audience for this movie. Here are some chunks from a Chicago Tribune story dated March 1, 2018 titled:
Gun instructor uses AR-15 to stop attacker in Oswego: ‘He was a half a breath away from getting his head blown off ‘
———–
Thomas, a gun instructor, peeked out the door and saw blood in the hallway. He went to his bedroom, where a handgun and an AR-15 assault-style rifle were lying on the bed. He picked up the rifle.
“I teach people how to defend themselves, and it was just a reaction to grab the AR-15,” he said.
Police said Thomas confronted a man who was stabbing another man in the apartment complex on the 100 block of Harbor Drive. The man with the knife ran off when Thomas threatened to shoot him.
“He was a half a breath away from getting his head blown off and he knew that,” Thomas, 41, said. “That’s why he put the knife down.”
———
A sheriff’s spokesman, Detective Bryan Harl, credited Thomas with preventing the situation from getting worse, and said the investigation showed he’d done nothing criminal. “He did in the moment what he thought was going to de-escalate this situation and stop any further violence or loss of life and for that he is to be praised,” Harl said.
Thomas has a valid firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed carry permit, the sheriff’s office said. Thomas said he used to train with police. His current job includes teaching concealed carry classes, and he also works private security. He has lived in Oswego since 2004.
Thomas believes if he’d grabbed the smaller gun, the threat would have been less effective and he would have ended up shooting the man.
“I think this is a perfect example of why… every single law-abiding citizen should have an AR-15,” Thomas said, adding that they should have proper training.
An armed society is a society full of stupid, chickenshit motherfuckers. Heinlein can eat shit in fascist Hell.
Irony: Wanting to disarm a population and calling others fascist
It’s Bruce Willis murdering black youth in southside Chicago in Trump’s America. Does anyone really have to paint you a fucking picture of why this piece of shit got made? I’m more disappointed Kersey’s wife doesn’t die on the front steps of the Obama Library.
BTW, since Paul Kersey kills every fucking poor kid in the city except the three guys who killed his wife, and in fact they are totally forgotten about throughout the entire franchise, the whole assumption that they are under-privileged or whatever bullshit term rich white liberals want to use to keep from having to say “black and brown kids are criminals” like they believe (See also: Sam Bee advocating for racial segregation to keep black kids out of her kid’s public school). I know more rich white kids who committed crimes (and got away with it) than minorities. I know anecdotes aren’t data, but the point remains – three white kids who may very well have been Kersey’s spoiled rich neighbors killed his wife and raped his daughter and got away with it, and in response he butchers a bunch of brown and black boys. Fuck him. Fuck this movie. And fuck you for legitimizing this fucking shit.
Agree wholeheartedly that this movie originated in the brain of a “liberal” studio executive trying to make a buck off the hopes that the “deplorables” will lay down cash to see their wildest fantasies played out. I disagree however, that reviewing the movie is legitimizing it. Are you not supposed to call out the movie for being racist wish-fulfillment?
Curious too about the Samantha Bee comment. I’m not familiar with what you’re referencing.
Dude, it’s a fucking movie. It’s a Bruce Willis movie, made to show him killing people, like every other movie he’s in. It isn’t some dog whistle to the KKK. Calm the fuck down. You’ll feel better if you don’t get outraged at every little thing, especially when it’s things you make up in your head
” Why was this movie made?”
Because people like to see Bruce Willis kill people and this was a way to do that. You’re over thinking it
This is just proof that Roth and Carnahan are terrible at their jobs, not that it’s impossible to satirize the right wing.
Why was this movie made? To obtain the rights to the franchise with the studio. First was made by Paramount/Columbia. Remake by MGM/Vertigo. Now they can churn out remakes of 2,3,4 all on Direct to Video a la Death Race.