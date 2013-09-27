‘Delirium’, the new clip from Lars Von Trier’s 5-hour long porn comedy, Nymphomaniac

Magnolia has been releasing minute-long chapters of Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac since June, of which there are eight total, and I might be worried about these spoiling the movie, except that Nymphomaniac is reported to be five hours long (not to mention a comedy that shows full-on dongs going in). Plus, none of the chapters have shown any dongs going in, and it’s hard to spoil a movie if you’re not even showing the dongs.

Today’s chapter, chapter four, is called “Delirium” and the accompanying description goes as follows:

Delirium: Confusion. Delusion. Hallucination. The nymphomaniac’s father dies

The clip, meanwhile, features a woman walking into a hospital while Stellan Skarsård delivers a voiceover excerpt from The Fall of the House of Usher. Make of it what you will. I have my fingers crossed that the Poe quote is a hint that someone’s going to get their genitals pecked off by a talking raven.

My favorite chapter so far was the one where Shia Labeouf tries to do an English accent, but the only phrase he can say is “Good job, Liz.”

Nymphomaniac opens in Denmark on Christmas Day, which is traditionally a day of watching five-hour pornos with your family for the Danes.