‘Delirium’, the new clip from Lars Von Trier’s 5-hour long porn comedy, Nymphomaniac

Magnolia has been releasing minute-long chapters of Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac since June, of which there are eight total, and I might be worried about these spoiling the movie, except that Nymphomaniac is reported to be five hours long (not to mention a comedy that shows full-on dongs going in). Plus, none of the chapters have shown any dongs going in, and it’s hard to spoil a movie if you’re not even showing the dongs.
Today’s chapter, chapter four, is called “Delirium” and the accompanying description goes as follows:
Delirium: Confusion. Delusion. Hallucination. The nymphomaniac’s father dies
The clip, meanwhile, features a woman walking into a hospital while Stellan Skarsård delivers a voiceover excerpt from The Fall of the House of Usher. Make of it what you will. I have my fingers crossed that the Poe quote is a hint that someone’s going to get their genitals pecked off by a talking raven.
My favorite chapter so far was the one where Shia Labeouf tries to do an English accent, but the only phrase he can say is “Good job, Liz.”
Nymphomaniac opens in Denmark on Christmas Day, which is traditionally a day of watching five-hour pornos with your family for the Danes.
Man, white people. Am i right?
Delirium: Confusion. Delusion. Hallucination.
And we’d only just begun Day 2 of Juggalo Vision Quest 2013.
They haven’t shown any dongs as of yet? So then we still don’t know where’s le boeuf?
Clarity: Lucidity. Reason. Confidence. The angels sing, and peace finds the world when we find inner peace.
– Vin Diesel
^^ a mash-up of actual VD Tweets
I want to do a movie that has the characters played by different actors in the second half. You don’t announce teh chaneg in the movie. Just different actors. All of a sudden, without notice, Stellan Skarsgard’s character gets played by Peter Sarsgaard. Bill Paxton’s characetr is played by Bill Pullman. Dylan McDermott gives way to Dermott Mulroney. Leslie Anne Warren and Leslie Anne Downs.
And Amy Ryan and Amy Adams play the Gone Baby Gone/The Fighter working class Boston thing.
That would fuck up so many categories on the “Doug Loves Movies” podcast.
Also, may I point out, in Demark this is a comedy.
Hi, Viewers!!