Denzel Washington Wants To Play James Bond And Other Facts From His AMA

Thanks to the wonderful new Reddit Ask Me Anything phone and tablet app, you don’t ever have to miss the times that your favorite celebrity swings by the Internet’s front page to answer questions from all of his or her biggest fans and/or weirdos and pervs. And today’s celebrities don’t get much bigger than Denzel Washington, who hosted his own AMA last Friday, while continuing to be arguably the coolest man on the planet. (Sorry, fans of Stephen Dorff, but Denzel will always have my vote.)
While he was actually promoting his new film, The Equalizer, which is a big screen adaptation of the 80s CBS series, but presumably much more badass since it features Denzel kicking ass, the actor opened up about everything from his favorite rappers to his secret to still looking like he did back in the 90s. But in between all of that, he also dropped two amazing ideas for viral fan campaigns that absolutely need to pick up steam, especially with Saturday Night Live right around the corner. First thing’s first, though, what was that about James Bond?
For starters, Denzel should be able to pick any role he wants and immediately get it, because he’ll make it 100 times better than almost any actor currently playing the part. But as one of the galaxy’s biggest James Bond fans, Denzel’s way better than Bond. He doesn’t need legendary franchise characters, because he takes the roles he is given and makes them legendary.
As for a campaign that fans should jump all over…
The only problem with this – and it’s not just for Denzel, but any celebrity that we love – is that SNL would need to pull out all the stops to make sure that the material given to Denzel would be worthy of his time. It can’t just be an hour of Jay Pharoah doing his Denzel impression while the actual Denzel shakes his head, a bad Digital Short knockoff and Weekend Update, all separated by two Iggy Azalea lip-syncing performances.
As for the most important question that every celebrity should answer in any interview…
#TeamDogs. Any projects coming up that we need to start freaking out about?
Nick Cannon better not end up in that. Hey, what would happen if I ran into Denzel at a karaoke bar and asked him to sing a duet? Would it be “Ebony and Ivory” or something way more awesome?
Did you know that Denzel was originally considered for Seven? You did? Well, pretend like you didn’t just so you can be surprised by this answer.
What’s the key to being ageless and worshiped by multiple generations of men and women?
Hey Denzel, when are you going to be like all of your peers who get bored with acting and try their hands at directing, and who are the other directors that are influencing your style?
And what’s the key to not being like all of those other Hollywood scumbags always cheatin’ and divorcin’ all over the place?
But hypothetical James Bond casting and hopeful SNL hosting duties aside, this is probably my favorite Q&A of the entire AMA, because People’s Sexiest Man Alive really is one of the dumbest traditions in show business (unless I eventually win it, in which case it’s awesome).
ooo that would be good
90% of Denzel movies Denzel just plays the same guy.
Kind of overrated IMO
He knocks that guy out of the park though.
Get the fuck out of here.
I agree with what you are saying though despite that he always make it entertaining and worth watching.
The guy is consistently good. Even if he is in crappy movies he is usually the best thing about them.
yeah, he makes crappy movies watchable. That’s more realistic praise.
Christopher Blacken.
I agree, he is often just Denzel being Denzel.
But dude’s got incredible on-screen presence and charisma. It works for him.
Can Denzel do convincing accent? Because if so, no dice.
He did pretty good all the way back in 1988 with “For Queen and Country”. That was well before he really hit his stride.
Denzel makes every movie he’s in riveting.
Guy is a hell of an actor and its good to see him getting the love he deserves but lets not pretend Deja Vu, In Time and 2 Guns were not awful.
2 Guns was NOT awful. While the movie was derivative, I thought the pairing of Mark Whalberg and Washington was pretty great.
Deja Vu, eh.
I don’t think he was in In Time though.
He’s America’s Liam Neeson.
Word. The drunk pilot movie sucked balls too. Inside Man, Unstoppable, Pelham 123 and the Bone Collector all were sub-par. I’m glad to see that he too is gay for Brad Pitt.
I don’t know man, I was on board with Unstoppable for some reason. Who the fuck makes a straight runaway train movie and casts Denzel in it? It was pretty watchable. And straight as in it was because of the dumb fat guy from My Name is Earl and not terrorists or drug dealers or other bullshit.
Deja Vu counterpoint: Paula Patton nekkid.
King Kong ain’t got nothing on him.
If Idris Elba does a Bond movie it needs at least cameo of Ruth Wilson as Miss Moneypenny.
I used to kind of like the guy, but ever since Bronson Pinchot’s Random Roles that talks about him being a fucking asshole to everyone, my opinion changed.
Same for me, everybody just loves him but I don’t see the apeal, he’s the same guy in every movie and he has that smile that just says “I’m an asshole”. Bronson Pinchot rules.
it was funnier when i realized he was dictating the answers
More sci-fi Denzel! I loved Virtuosity!!
I wish someone would’ve asked why he doesn’t get to work with better directors. I know he worked with Spike Lee when he was considered good, and he has worked with Ridley Scott and Robert Zemeckis, but there are so many great directors out there now and Denzel seems to always be stuck in these B movies that are kind of beneath him. I hope before his time is passed that we get to see him work with someone like PTA or David Fincher, someone along those lines.
It might be by choice. Maybe he doesn’t prioritize the director, just the script or the payday. I doubt he’d get top dollar for a supporting role in a Fincher movie.
Alternatively, based on some of his movie choices, sometimes I wonder if Denzel is just going the Walken or Sam Jackson route: basically, if they offer him the role and it pays OK, then they do it. Danny Trejo has admitted to doing this (although he doesn’t get offered the same quality roles).
I don’t hate on any actor that chooses that path. Their fame could be over at any moment, why not cash in while you can? I’m sure they can lament their artistic choices later in life, as they are aboard their $3 million yacht on the French Riviera.