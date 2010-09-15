Depp & Jolie in the Wanted Bourne Salt Knight

#Johnny Depp
Senior Editor
09.15.10 17 Comments

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, who directed the incredible The Lives of Others back in 2006 is back with, uh… this.  The Tourist (opening December 10th) stars Johnny Depp as a schlubby tourist schlubbily schlubbing his way through Italy until one day (*RECORD SCRATCH*) a mysterious stranger played by Angelina Jolie changes everything with her British accent.  Before he knows it, he’s caught up in a web of violence and intrigue and mistaken identity and boats.  Snipers! Computer screens! One liners! Passports!  I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I truly believe this could turn out to be the movie-est movie of the year. (*breaks window in slow motion*)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSANGELINA JOLIEJOHNNY DEPPTHE TOURISTVON DONNERSMARCK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP