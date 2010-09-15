Depp & Jolie in the Wanted Bourne Salt Knight

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, who directed the incredible The Lives of Others back in 2006 is back with, uh… this. The Tourist (opening December 10th) stars Johnny Depp as a schlubby tourist schlubbily schlubbing his way through Italy until one day (*RECORD SCRATCH*) a mysterious stranger played by Angelina Jolie changes everything with her British accent. Before he knows it, he’s caught up in a web of violence and intrigue and mistaken identity and boats. Snipers! Computer screens! One liners! Passports! I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I truly believe this could turn out to be the movie-est movie of the year. (*breaks window in slow motion*)
Eat, Pray, Masturbate.
“This is literally a movie!” — Accurate Pete Hammond
“You are ravenous.”
“Do you mean, ‘ravishing’?”
“No, I really mean it looks like you could use a meal or two, you Pro-Ana freak. In fact, your body looks so decimated I thought this movie was an elaborate ruse to film me with Freddy Krueger, again.”
“Do you mean ‘ravishing’?”
Jesus, what’s Gilbert Grape been eating?
Critics are raving!
“It’s a movie!”
“Over 90 minutes long!”
“Goes great with Popcorn AND soda!”
“Looks like a rental!”
“Depp and Jolie deliver a performance!”
Depp: My name is Frank
Jolie: That’s a terrible name
Depp: Not as terrible as your accent
Jolie: This is the same accent I used in Tombraider
Depp: Don’t tell me you play another super spy in this movie even though its clear by your physical appearance you can’t even get out of bed in the first three tries?
My player must be broken or something. It skipped the scene where Depp dyes his hair black so we know he is getting serious about this spy business.
Where’s his one red shoe ?
Next up for Depp is a sequel to Single White Female with Jack White.
“That’s a terrible name.”
“You don’t know the half of it…my full name is Francis Nigel Beans.”
The Mighty Feklahr fervently hopes the Paul Reubens disembarking from the train scene is left in: “Tor-ment the wops, la la la la! Tor-ment the wops, la la la la!”
Trailer Voice:
“…but he’s about to get more than he bargained for!”
“From Columbia Pictures, the studio that brought you ‘XXX: State of the Nation”… and GK Films, the studio that brought you… umm… errr… Fuck.”
Shouldn’t it be The Knight Bourne Wanted Salt?
*goes back to new job in Fox studios*
Here’s your mail, sir.
Ick.
I’d rather see Rufus Sewell naked than an emaciated Angelina Jolie at this point.
Instead of Donk’s “Eat, Pray, Masturbate” she should do a movie called “Eat” where all she does is eat cheeseburgers for 90 minutes.
Someone give her a doughnut please.
Maybe the fact she looks like a mummified pile of bones is why Johnny looks so chunky. I don’t care. There’s Wall Sex.
Suhunn…shesay…havagoddaliddlestoryferyou…Awatchu thaw wasyer daddie, was nothinnn’ butuhh….
I think Eddie looks alright in this.