Depp & Jolie in the Wanted Bourne Salt Knight

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, who directed the incredible The Lives of Others back in 2006 is back with, uh… this. The Tourist (opening December 10th) stars Johnny Depp as a schlubby tourist schlubbily schlubbing his way through Italy until one day (*RECORD SCRATCH*) a mysterious stranger played by Angelina Jolie changes everything with her British accent. Before he knows it, he’s caught up in a web of violence and intrigue and mistaken identity and boats. Snipers! Computer screens! One liners! Passports! I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I truly believe this could turn out to be the movie-est movie of the year. (*breaks window in slow motion*)