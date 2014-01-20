Despite What Everyone In America Thought, ‘3 Days To Kill’ Is Not ‘Jack Ryan’

Last night, as I was watching the NFC Championship Game in between updates at my MENSA meeting, I saw the commercial for the upcoming Kevin Costner action film, 3 Days to Kill. I hadn’t heard of this movie up til that point, so I asked my friend sitting to my left (it should be assumed that a Hooters waitress was on my right) if he knew about it and he replied, “I thought that was a Jack Ryan commercial.” So I took the Twitters and it took all of five seconds to realize that everyone and their mamas suffered from the same bout of film trailer confusion.
So in order to clarify, in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Costner plays an aging spy who must stop bad guys from doing bad things. In 3 Days to Kill, Costner plays an aging hitman who must stop bad guys from doing bad things. Oh, and he has a normal family back home. See? They’re totally different movies that star the same guy who basically always plays the same guy. Even as Robin Hood.
Costner is back baby.
Even though Costner cant act he managed to convince everyone in Hollywood that he can. So in some sense he is the greatest actor in the world.
It’s kinda like The Prestige. The stuff we see on film isnt the real act, it’s what Costner does behind the scenes that’s magic.
Usually, when I have three days to kill, I just watch The Postman.
heyohhh!
Seeing as Twitter was operational I will assume this was pre Richard Sherman.
I thought this looked more like Taken.
I see somebody stole the Steven Seagal title generator.
“I’m retired, I just want to spend time with my family.”
“We need you to get back to work [Insert Generic Name], the world will collapse without you!”
Ultimate old guy fantasy. They’ll eat it up like Cialis on a s**tty golf course.
It’s good to know that for every particularly insightful post from Vince on Filmdrunk, I can count on one corollary post from Burnsy that effectively relies on his total ignorance of both the art and business of film to generate a headline: “Rose Byrne talks like she’s from Boston?!” / “Can you believe that the producers of Bull Durham considered MULTIPLE ACTORS for each role?! Who knew?!” / “I can’t tell Kevin Costner movies apart!” …
I know, right? How hard could it be? I mean, there’s the sports movie, the, ummm, the long movie about the water, and, ummmm….uhhhhhhh…..the western! Yeah, that one….and, wait….there’s more, I know it….ummmm…………the other long one about…..shit, it’s right there on the tip of my tongue…..don’t tell me! Ummmmmmm…………
“In this movie, you’re hunting a dangerous killer named the Jackal.”
“That’s been done.”
“In Tin Cup? Great picture, great picture.”
“In the Jackal.”
“I loved ya in that one too, great picture, great picture.”
“I wasn’t in that.”
“How’s the family? We’ll just change the name. Maybe he’s the Wolf. You’re hunting the Wolf. That hasn’t been done yet, right?”
“I was in a movie called Danc–”
“Nights in Rodanthe, yeah. Loved it.”
“You are the only person to confuse me with Richard Gere.”
“Who?”
The Jackal was a bad movie but I see your point.
In fairness to an actor with somewhat limited range, and without even mentioning those two or three wonderful sports movies, I want to point out that sometimes the range and the part fit exactly. In other words, “A Perfect World” (Clint Eastwood picture, Costner plays escaped con) is just great.