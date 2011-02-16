Detroit’s Robocop Statue reaches fund-raising goal

Sally Struthers can dump flies in the eyes of every child in Africa, and Sarah McClachlan can sing 100 more sad songs directly into the swollen anal glands of abandoned puppies, but the fact is, nothing opens people’s wallets like kitschy references to 80s movies. See? Hollywood movie execs are just like us.
The Detroit Robocop statue, which started as
With 1,500 donations and hundreds pouring in every day at www.detroitneedsrobocop.com, the group plans to continue raising money until the March 29 deadline to make the statue of “as big and good as possible,” said Detroit artist Jerry Paffendorf, who is helping raise donations.
“This could be a multi-hundred-thousand-dollar KickStarter,” Paffendorf said, referring to the online service hub for ideas looking for funding. “It’s remarkable.”
Once the price tag is determined, a team of skilled sculptures, including a team that worked with Bjork’s husband, Matthew Barney [lolwut?], will build the sculpture from any number of materials. The group is working with the Mayor’s Office to consider public spots, such as areas near Comerica Park or a downtown park.
Supporters of the statue got a big boost Tuesday when San Francisco businessman, Pete Hottelet, donated $25,000.
“Despite everything, we live in a great country, and every day, there’s an opportunity out there to do something awesome,” Hottelet, owner of Omni Consumer Products [UPDATE: Whose company name is based on the corporation from Robocop*], told the Free Press. “You just have to find it.” [DetroitFreePress]
…Hottelet said while shoving a retarded beggar kid with his gold cane. But what will they do with all the extra money they get between now and March 29th? I hope they bring on Michael Bay as a consultant. “Flames, definitely flames.”
Why couldn’t they just buy it for a dollar?
Mathew Barney? Thank God! I was afraid this RoboCop wouldn’t be covered with vaseline or have goat ears at all. Now this is a statue I can get behind!
Shit! I’ve been donating to Detroitneedstobenuked.com!
When I was a kid, I didn’t know exactly what Miguel Ferrer was doing when he was snorting coke off of that hooker’s breasts. All I knew was I wanted to do THAT as soon as I got older.
I just registered [www.detroitneedsed209layingatthebottomofastaircase.com]
STATUE HOLDING KANE’S BRAIN ALOFT or GTFO
I support this endeavor for all of Peter Weller’s films.
[www.MoroccoNeedsWilliamSBurroughsAssRapedByAMugwump.com]
I smell bullshit.
owner of Omni Consumer Products
If they don’t do this, there’s going to be 6000 SUX to pay.
I hope they enjoy it for the first few days after it’s built, because half of Detroit is already crafting crudely drawn blueprints of how to steal it and put it in their apartment. Or tenement I guess, if we’re going for accuracy.
Does the mayor of Detroit realize how much anti-freeze can be bought to combat their hobo problem for $50,000?
How has Bing not reappropriated these funds to build a real Robocop? Very necessary.
Please God I pray it’s made out of solid copper, or aluminum.
Man, how much Meth could you get with a solid copper Robocop?
*pauses stripping street light to ponder*
How goes the campaign to name this statue after Harry Baals?
P.S. I still want to know if Bobby can fly.
Robocop statue in Detroit? Fifty thousand dollars.
Dr. Detroit statue in Detroit? Priceless.
I’m almost done with my far-more-affordable Robotussin statue.
/god I miss real drugs
//I thought we were supposed to tighten our belts during a recession but who can afford heroin?
I am all for this, as long as it keeps all that money out of the hands of the people in Detroit who actually need it.
I vaguely recall there once being a city called “Detroit” or “Detroyt” in what are now the badlands of southern Ontario.
Who knows… Maybe if we did nuke Detroit, it could end up looking like Hiroshima?
50K for a statue seems steep considering they all ready have the fist sculpted.
I hope they raise enough to include Clarence J. Boddicker.
Then they could make it an arterial spurting fountain.
I want to drop you all off in the middle of the D and see who can make it out. Not a one, not a one.
GO LIONS!!
The only irony-addicted asshats supporting this are non-residents and clueless hipsters (not mutually exclusive, of course). Fifty grand in that city could stock a lot of food banks, buy a lot of school books and clean up a lot of burnt-out shit–ole’ Alex J. Murhpy may as well be cast grabbing his dick and flipping the bird.
Let’s use the money to reenact the opening RoboCop scene on Omni’s CEO instead. Perhaps then he will RoboCop himself and Detroit can actually fight crime.