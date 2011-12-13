‘Dicknose’ surfaces in Norway, James Franco suspected

Sharp-eyed Frotcast listener James was recently on vacation in Norway, where he came across a short film (that was all the detail I got) called “Dickface.” It’s a two-minute film that apparently played at Fantastic Fest, and the production company’s website reads simply:
Portrett av kunstneren som ung mann. Dersom han hadde manglet armer og hatt en kuk til nese.
[Translated]: Portrait of the artist as a young man…if he had no hands and a dick for a nose.
From what we know about the piece (and really, what more do you need to know), it’s strongly reminiscent of James Franco’s seminal video installation, which he created using a Gucci sponsorship and a floppy prosthetic penis, “Dicknose in Paris.” Could Dickface be a companion piece? A prequel? Could James Franco be involved somehow? He’s not listed on the film’s credits, but if there’s one thing we know about Dicknose, it’s that it works in mysterious ways. Perhaps it’s a rare case of independent, spontaneous, separate acts of dicknosing. In its way, the Dicknose is even more understood than the yeti, the sasquatch, or the chupacabra. Here at FilmDrunk, we’re committing to staying at the forefront of Dicknose research for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, I’ll be pitching studios around town on my epic science-fiction adventure with James Franco attached to star (he’ll be so excited when he finds out!), Dicknose in Space. Hopefully we’ll get a decent mo-cap budget and Andy Serkis can play the Dicknose.
All of these “coincidences” are clearly the work of legendary underground artist Wanksy.
/I’ll assume your use of “seminal” was not an accident.
This character first appeared in Ibsen’s classic Dickhedda Gabler.
/Could have gone with Hendick Ibsen but I took the high road.
If I had a dicknose like that I’d never leave the house.
It’s more than a little weird how many Norske type readers you have.
Vaffler and Pølser FOR EVERYONE! OMG James, did you drink your weight in SOLO? So good. SO GOOD.
A propos to nothing- don’t know if this was already posted somewhere on here but I thought it warranted mentioning: Armond White is not only quoted in the trailer for this film but also on Apple’s webpage for it: [trailers.apple.com]
re: Dicknose in Space
I’m pretty sure the Muppets already did it.
“Hatt en Kuk til Nese” is my band’s new name. Our first official release will be called “Testican: Memoirs of a Dicknose in Paris”.
Mel Gibson’s going to watch this BUT HE’LL BLOW HIS NOSE FIRST!!!
He’s feeling just a wee bit under the weather, you see.
Dicknose needs a ball gag.
//Also in the works of Lewddick Holberg
///And Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson’s En glad Kuk
This just in from NASA, a dicknose has now apparently surfaced on Uranus.
Dicknose is waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay better than bigfoot.