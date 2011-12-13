‘Dicknose’ surfaces in Norway, James Franco suspected

Sharp-eyed Frotcast listener James was recently on vacation in Norway, where he came across a short film (that was all the detail I got) called “Dickface.” It’s a two-minute film that apparently played at Fantastic Fest, and the production company’s website reads simply:

Portrett av kunstneren som ung mann. Dersom han hadde manglet armer og hatt en kuk til nese. [Translated]: Portrait of the artist as a young man…if he had no hands and a dick for a nose.

From what we know about the piece (and really, what more do you need to know), it’s strongly reminiscent of James Franco’s seminal video installation, which he created using a Gucci sponsorship and a floppy prosthetic penis, “Dicknose in Paris.” Could Dickface be a companion piece? A prequel? Could James Franco be involved somehow? He’s not listed on the film’s credits, but if there’s one thing we know about Dicknose, it’s that it works in mysterious ways. Perhaps it’s a rare case of independent, spontaneous, separate acts of dicknosing. In its way, the Dicknose is even more understood than the yeti, the sasquatch, or the chupacabra. Here at FilmDrunk, we’re committing to staying at the forefront of Dicknose research for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, I’ll be pitching studios around town on my epic science-fiction adventure with James Franco attached to star (he’ll be so excited when he finds out!), Dicknose in Space. Hopefully we’ll get a decent mo-cap budget and Andy Serkis can play the Dicknose.