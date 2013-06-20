Did Sony Announce Its Spider-Man Plans To Force Disney To Eventually Pay Up?

As Vince wrote on Tuesday, Sony Pictures announced this week its plans to remain in the Spider-Man business for a long, long time, with the current Andrew Garfield Amazing series expected to release it third film in 2016 and a fourth in 2018 after the actor turns 35. After that, Sony would presumably once again reboot the franchise – perhaps as The Spectacular Spider-Man – and find a new Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson and whoever else to milk the cash cow once again.
Sony has made billions off of the Spider-Man franchise to date, so it makes sense that it would have no intention of allowing Marvel Studios and Disney to ever take control of it. But Mark Hughes at Forbes took a page from my favorite underrated Marvel series yesterday and asked an interesting question: “What if?”
After Sony releases their fourth Amazing Spider-Man film in 2018, then I think Marvel-Disney will enter negotiations with Sony over the continued development of Spider-Man films. I believe one of two things will happen: Either Disney will offer a flat $3-4 billion plus points on future Spidey films, in exchange for Sony letting Marvel-Disney take the character and put him into their movies; or Disney will pay some smaller amount of money plus points in exchange for Sony co-developing Spider-Man films with Marvel-Disney that fit into the Marvel cinematic universe.
Hughes makes some very interesting points based on the business sense of Sony keeping the Spider-Man franchise alive after Garfield’s run, namely if it’s worth it to keep hoping that the films will turn 9- or 10-figures at the box office, or to just settle for the lump sum like some kind of elderly Powerball winner.
My question, though, for any guesses or speculation is: Will anyone still care about these characters and films five to ten years from now? I mean, we’re still two years shy of The Avengers 2 and just the rumors have already worn me out. By the time Sony reboots the Spider-Man series again, I’ll probably be living on a private island with my Kate Upton sex robots.
I really wish Sony would give back Spider-Man so that the character can be done well. I don’t think they ever will as long as people mindlessly show up and pay money to see him even if they don’t do anything entertaining with the character. The reboot was awful. It was retreading on the same ground and managed to make LESS sense than the Sam Raimi version and it still made a billion trillion money dollars.
They are probably willing to sell it back to them for the right price.
I don’t think it was awful, just really unnecessary.
I don’t get how people will just blindly shove money at things like Spiderman for the next five years even though the creators could not respect the audience less.
260 million on a 230 million dollar budget… it makes little sense on any level. Maybe they’re laundering drug money with the damn things.
I was excited for Avengers, I enjoyed Iron Man 3, I’m pretty buzzed about Guardians of the Galaxy, but besides that, I really dont give much of anything when it comes to the other films, or anything planned after that. Marvels idea of Tony Stark becoming the next James Bond and being recast a zillion times is ridiculous. It’s all down hill from here.
Time for another post that talks shit on the new Spider-man films, when the cast was waaaaaaaay better than the first three anyway.
Your disavowal of Franco and the crackling homoerotic tension he brought to the proce… I think I’ll stop there.
Tobey McGuire ruins EVERYTHING he touches. He is a googly-eyed…whatever, I don’t want to be that unkind.
Why is Sony playing any sort of hardball? If Garfield leaves at any point, they will probably make an origin movie for the third time in less than 20 years and it will begin to kill the franchise. Is it really all that hard to take a few bucks from Marvel, give Sam Jackson a cameo, and just agree that it all happens in the same place in exchange for the extra guaranteed 150 million each film would make off of the inference alone?
Does Sony really have licensing rights in perpetuity so long as they keep making movies? That strikes me as a bad business deal.
Marvel went bankrupt. There were a lot of bad deals made.
That’s pretty much it. Marvel went on a buying spree in the ’90s, and when their stock tanked they sold both physical and intellectual properties in a mad dash to stay solvent. It worked, but Sony and Fox ended up with key character rights that will last…basically forever.
i’d rather see Disney get control of the X Men so we can get that Patton Oswalt movie in development.
I don’t really give a genetically altered spider’s anus about this franchise since part 2, no matter how much Sony wants me to revert back to high school via Emma Stone’s creepy yet gorgeous eyes.
