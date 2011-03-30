Whoa, when did Takashi Miike take normal pills?

#Trailers
Senior Editor
03.30.11 13 Comments

Full disclosure: I’ve seen a total of two Takashi Miike movies, Ichi the Killer and Gozu.  But based on those and basically every trailer for every other movie of his, I felt comfortable in the assessment that he was a lot like Nuprin.  Little.  Yellow.  Different.  Sorry, I chose a really racist way to say that he’s weird.  Point being, when the new trailer for 13 Assassins hit, I was a little taken aback by how normal it was.

Cult director Takeshi Miike (Ichi the Killer, Audition) delivers a bravado period action film set at the end of Japan’s feudal era in which a group of unemployed samurai are enlisted to bring down a sadistic lord and prevent him from ascending to the throne and plunging the country into a wartorn future. [Apple]

And wait, isn’t “bravado” a noun?  IT’S LIKE EVERYTHING I THOUGHT I KNEW IS WRONG!

It looks like… a pretty straightforward Samurai movie.  What, no jump rope with a foe’s intestines while the wife sadly lactates on a boar penis?  No hybrid creatures? No ironic rape? I mean, nothing wrong with a good ol’-fashioned Samurai movie, it just seems a little strange is all. It’s like watching Gary Busey sit down to a nice dinner at the Olive Garden, and it looking just like one of their commercials.

[HD at Apple, opens April 29th]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGS13 ASSASSINSSAMURAITAKASHI MIIKETRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP