Whoa, when did Takashi Miike take normal pills?

Full disclosure: I’ve seen a total of two Takashi Miike movies, Ichi the Killer and Gozu. But based on those and basically every trailer for every other movie of his, I felt comfortable in the assessment that he was a lot like Nuprin. Little. Yellow. Different. Sorry, I chose a really racist way to say that he’s weird. Point being, when the new trailer for 13 Assassins hit, I was a little taken aback by how normal it was.

Cult director Takeshi Miike (Ichi the Killer, Audition) delivers a bravado period action film set at the end of Japan’s feudal era in which a group of unemployed samurai are enlisted to bring down a sadistic lord and prevent him from ascending to the throne and plunging the country into a wartorn future. [Apple]

And wait, isn’t “bravado” a noun? IT’S LIKE EVERYTHING I THOUGHT I KNEW IS WRONG!

It looks like… a pretty straightforward Samurai movie. What, no jump rope with a foe’s intestines while the wife sadly lactates on a boar penis? No hybrid creatures? No ironic rape? I mean, nothing wrong with a good ol’-fashioned Samurai movie, it just seems a little strange is all. It’s like watching Gary Busey sit down to a nice dinner at the Olive Garden, and it looking just like one of their commercials.

[HD at Apple, opens April 29th]