DIRECTOR BLAMES JOAQUIN FOR BOMB

Two Lovers, James Gray’s romantic dramedy starring Joaquin Phoenix and Gwyneth Paltrow, has grossed only about $2,000,000 domestically despite positive reviews. Naturally, Gray says the low gross was all C-Joaq’s fault.
“It’s like, Letterman was trying to get the movie out there, but the only thing that’s out there now is a crazy person with a beard making a fool of himself!” says Gray, still seething today at the “circus” surrounding Phoenix. Phoenix claims to be leaving the world of acting to become a rapper, albeit one with a camera-wielding brother-in-law, Casey Affleck, in tow. Gray spits at the name, calling him a “clown”. “I have no idea what the hell that guy is shooting,” he says. “The whole thing is not to my taste, and I’ve let Casey know this.” [timesonline]
Look, dude, it didn’t bomb because Joaquer Texas Rapper was acting crazy, it bombed because the casting was weird. If you want to make a non-traditional Hollywood rom-dram, don’t cast it like an US Weekly cover. However, no arguments about Casey Affleck being a clown. I just wish Crispin Glover had crashed through the window singing “Clowny Clown Clown” to properly illustrate the point.
