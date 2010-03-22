DISNEY DISCRIMINATES AGAINST BUSTY SLUTS

A recent casting notice from Disney has finally answered the Pirates of the Caribbean 4 question that’s been on all our minds: WILL THE TITTIES BE BIG AND JIGGLY??

The movie studio has banned actresses with artificial enhancements for the fourth installment, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.” The filmmakers sent out a casting call last week seeking “beautiful female fit models. Must be 5ft7in-5ft8in, size 4 or 6, no bigger or smaller. Age 18-25. Must have a lean dancer body. Must have real breasts. Do not submit if you have implants.”

To make sure LA talent scouts don’t get caught in a “booby trap,” [Editor’s Note: to be successful, a pun has to actually make sense] potential lassies will have to undergo a Hollywood-style jiggle-your-jugs test and jog for judges. If there’s nothing moving from the waist up, they’re saying, it’s a dead giveaway that you’re not all flesh and bones — and you’re out.

“In the last movie, there were enhanced breasts to give that 18th-century whorish look, and men were pretty well padded too, and no one worried,” a former casting agent said. “But times are changing, and the audience can spot false breasts.” [NYPost]