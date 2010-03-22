DISNEY DISCRIMINATES AGAINST BUSTY SLUTS

A recent casting notice from Disney has finally answered the Pirates of the Caribbean 4 question that’s been on all our minds: WILL THE TITTIES BE BIG AND JIGGLY??
The movie studio has banned actresses with artificial enhancements for the fourth installment, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.” The filmmakers sent out a casting call last week seeking “beautiful female fit models. Must be 5ft7in-5ft8in, size 4 or 6, no bigger or smaller. Age 18-25. Must have a lean dancer body. Must have real breasts. Do not submit if you have implants.”
To make sure LA talent scouts don’t get caught in a “booby trap,” [Editor’s Note: to be successful, a pun has to actually make sense] potential lassies will have to undergo a Hollywood-style jiggle-your-jugs test and jog for judges. If there’s nothing moving from the waist up, they’re saying, it’s a dead giveaway that you’re not all flesh and bones — and you’re out.
“In the last movie, there were enhanced breasts to give that 18th-century whorish look, and men were pretty well padded too, and no one worried,” a former casting agent said. “But times are changing, and the audience can spot false breasts.” [NYPost]
Man, I wish I could see a Hollywood-style jiggle-your-jugs test. So far I’ve only witnessed Cheetahs-by-the-airport jiggle-your-jugs tests. (Your sister passed). But I’m glad they’ve taken this step towards realism. I know if I was trying to watch a movie about Johnny Depp in eyeliner, dancing skeletons, and Orlando Bloom as a pirate, and I spotted some fake tits, I would walk the hell out and demand a refund. Also, I have a casting idea:
“Jug Jiggling is what I call panhandling.” MLINiaVardalos
I replace field sobriety tests with jiggle-my-jugs tests. This allows me to drink and drive worry free.
Again, I hate the fandom but the first time I saw that gif I don’t think I did anything beside stare at my monitor for a few days. I had to scroll past it quickly in order to post a message.
I tried that Chino, the cop started hitting me with his flashlight :(.
After initial call backs, finalists will be put through a series of motorboating tests performed by reprogrammed animatronic stars of The Hall of Presidents attraction.
No implants yet they cast the plastic known as Penelope Cruz as the female lead? Huh.
Well, I’m too tall and too old for this role, but at least I have a lean dancer body.
*re-checks freezer*
Yeah…
Jenn Sterger is once again eligible.
The girls with implants have a much better chance at working with George Lupus.
*I know my way to the corner
I like to check boob buoyancy with an extensive water test*.
*tie a chick up and throw her in a lake
Pirates of the Caribbean 4: Flesh and *Bones*
you know? I love big tits as much as the next guy but I.. uh.. I.. yeah thats pretty much it
Professor Chino!
Do you know another word for pirate’s treasure?!?
Hey, if I’m going to be “taken out of the moment” by something I see in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, I can guarantee I’d prefer it to be the need to masturbate.
Also, I have a casting idea: Channing tatum
“girl i know we still have sails, but im bout ta motorboat chu.”
finally, the women of National Geographic get their chance!
X marks the surgery scar
Well, MC Chell0, I think it’s booty!
This is not my rampant jealousy talking, but is this some way for Depp to get his baby momma into the movie. Cause “natural beauty” thy name is Vanessa (teeth) Paradis.
GAHHHH! ATTACK OF THE ORANGE BALLOONS!
i stopped by Olivia Munn’s titter I MEAN TWITTER page. nice nude pics of strippers in Miami during the super bowl!
Is it just me or do I like boobs?