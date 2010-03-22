DISNEY DISCRIMINATES AGAINST BUSTY SLUTS

#Disney #Olivia Munn
Senior Editor
03.22.10 21 Comments

A recent casting notice from Disney has finally answered the Pirates of the Caribbean 4 question that’s been on all our minds: WILL THE TITTIES BE BIG AND JIGGLY??

The movie studio has banned actresses with artificial enhancements for the fourth installment, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”  The filmmakers sent out a casting call last week seeking “beautiful female fit models. Must be 5ft7in-5ft8in, size 4 or 6, no bigger or smaller. Age 18-25. Must have a lean dancer body. Must have real breasts. Do not submit if you have implants.”

To make sure LA talent scouts don’t get caught in a “booby trap,” [Editor’s Note: to be successful, a pun has to actually make sense] potential lassies will have to undergo a Hollywood-style jiggle-your-jugs test and jog for judges. If there’s nothing moving from the waist up, they’re saying, it’s a dead giveaway that you’re not all flesh and bones — and you’re out.

“In the last movie, there were enhanced breasts to give that 18th-century whorish look, and men were pretty well padded too, and no one worried,” a former casting agent said. “But times are changing, and the audience can spot false breasts.” [NYPost]

Man, I wish I could see a Hollywood-style jiggle-your-jugs test.  So far I’ve only witnessed Cheetahs-by-the-airport jiggle-your-jugs tests.  (Your sister passed).  But I’m glad they’ve taken this step towards realism.  I know if I was trying to watch a movie about Johnny Depp in eyeliner, dancing skeletons, and Orlando Bloom as a pirate, and I spotted some fake tits, I would walk the hell out and demand a refund.  Also, I have a casting idea:

Olivia-Munn-Boobs-Jiggle

[image source]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Olivia Munn
TAGSDISNEYFAKE TITSOLIVIA MUNNON STRANGER TIDESPIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 4TITS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP